Amid holiday hoopla, soulless spending and crushing consumerism, Christmas risks turning into just another day, a hectic waypoint between Black Friday and the Super Bowl. Not so in Santa Paula, where time moves a little more slowly and Christmas is still Christmas.
The epicenter of the citrus capital’s holiday spirit this time of year is the corner of 10th Street and Railroad Avenue where you’ll find one of the longest-running Christmas miracles in the county: Dave’s Trees (full title Dave’s Fresh and Fragrant Oregon Christmas Trees). It is to the empty lot behind the picturesque old train depot (and to other lots over the years) that Dave Wills has trucked Douglas fir, noble fir, grand fir and Norway spruce trees from his homebase in Oregon. Year after year, through torrential rains, howling Santa Ana winds, the Thomas Fire, a pandemic, and all manner of other obstacles, Dave has delivered Christmas to Santa Paula and neaby environs since 1982.
A three-week party . . . and everyone’s invited
But it’s more than trees on offer at Dave’s. It’s a three-week event and hangout for friends old and new. For those without fancy holiday or office parties to attend (and even for those who do), Dave’s come-one, come-all gathering is open to anyone with the holiday spirit. Anything’s possible. A band might show up; last year the lot had an accompanying art exhibit. Now in middle age, Dave’s Trees is going strong, with just a touch of silver on top — no small feat in our world of novelty, hype and constant change.
Residents know that Santa Paula is all about family, tradition, and a deep respect for the dignity of work. As we chatted with Dave over a bonfire and refreshments, the setting sun lit up the Topatopas and the true spirit of Christmas came alive. A few observations made during this outing:
• Someone without a car asked if a tree could be delivered to a trailer park. (Answer: Of course.)
• One of Dave’s elves donned a “tree suit” made from castoff tree limbs to begin an ad hoc advertising campaign on 10th Street. She’d inherited the coveted job from her older sister.
• Friends of Dave (many of them fellow Santa Paula High Class of 1975 grads) trickled onto the lot to toast the end of another workday in the town where a good portion of our county’s labor force lays its collective head every night.
From Oregon with love
A happy mix of labor of love and thriving business, Dave’s Trees fights its Big Christmas Tree competitors with “fresh and fragrant trees” direct from the Willamette Valley. In the old days, Dave drove the truck himself; these days a semi hauls the annual load of Christmas joy. And a seemingly endless collection of friends makes it possible.
How did it all begin? A fresh California transplant in Oregon, Dave noted that his region’s major export was Christmas trees and made the connection: Annual holiday visits home could be combined with business. A handful of trees grew to several dozen and then to hundreds. Those first trees sold for $20.
The business took on Dave’s wacky sense of humor and commitment to guerilla marketing. In the early 1980s, Virgil Craig was the original “Treeman,” the business’s dancing mascot. This year the tradition was kept alive by Gigi Abbitt who inherited the unusual . . . but memorable . . . job from her sister. Who wouldn’t want to dress up like a Christmas tree and dance on 10th Street to drum up business?
Holiday spirit
It’s hard to catch up to Dave as he pivots from cashier to Christmas tree whisperer, then to amateur social worker, and then over to the chain saw at the pruning stand. Amidst this frenetic pace, Dave recounted the history of his business, including the invention of an ingenious tethering system which prevents the east winds from blowing his trees to Ventura. When Dave’s friends are quizzed about the longevity of the business, two themes emerge: His commitment to self-sufficiency and love of community.
“A loving atmosphere is present wherever Dave is,” said one regular.
The son of a beloved woodshop teacher at Isbell Middle School, Dave is proud of always working for himself and never having a boss. A serial entrepreneur of sorts, for decades he rode the microbrew revolution, running a Corvallis beer pub and a hop supply business for homebrewers. But beneath the businessman shines the Christmas spirit. Dave has given away his share of trees to folks down on their luck, to nursing homes, and to all manner of other good causes. All that comes with the territory when you’re in the Christmas game in Santa Paula.
To hear local artist Eric Richards tell it, “Dave’s motto is ‘We’re always open,’ he continually encouraged us to sell trees any time of day or night.”
Until that last tree is sold (last year it happened on Dec. 22), keep Dave’s Trees in mind: They’re open late!
Dave’s Trees, 10th St. and Railroad Ave. in Santa Paula. For more information, call 541-740-4549 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/people/Daves-Trees/100063534459431/.
Vince Burns is a proud 1979 graduate of Santa Paula High. His book with Stephen Bates on Rincon Point published in October: www.amazon.com/dp/1467108707.