Jennifer Hayes spent years in academia studying sharks before starting her journey as a world-renowned underwater wildlife photographer for National Geographic Magazine. After hundreds of peaceful encounters with sharks that would strike fear into most people, it was an attack by a relatively cute harp seal that changed her life.
The mauling happened about a decade ago when Hayes and her diving and photography partner David Doubilet — who now has 50 years’ experience shooting for National Geographic — were photographing the ecosystems of Canada’s Gulf of St. Lawrence. Hayes was with a female harp seal and her pup when an aggressive male bit Hayes and pushed her underwater, knocking her mask off.
“There was an eruption and blur as the female harp seal dove down and battled the male as the pup and I huddled together watching from above,” Hayes wrote in the April 2014 edition of National Geographic. “She surfaced and swam toward us grunting and snorting seal sounds. I was shocked when she began to push the pup and me through the water using her body, head and flippers to guide and propel us. I could not synthesize what was happening. I am a skeptic at heart, wary of stories about how an animal appeared and pushed, pulled, or guided a person to safety. Skeptic or not it was happening. The female harp seal was physically moving the pup and me away from the aggressive males circling below us.”
During a recent interview with the Ventura County Reporter, Hayes said the experience changed her life, and made her less likely to question stories she had heard about people being rescued by wild animals.
“I had to think back and think of all those accounts that I had read or seen or heard and said to myself, ‘Holy crap, I owe somebody an apology.’ Because animal interactions, wildlife interactions with humans, do evolve in all sorts of directions. And so, it’s life changing. I’m a lot less skeptical now,” she said.
As they sailed away from the area where she was attacked, a major storm approached. Hayes and Doubilet later learned that the ice pack the seal pups relied on for survival was demolished and most of them likely perished. It was a “catastrophic” year for seal survival, they were told by Canadian Fisheries and Oceans officials.
That’s part of the reason they pledged to return to the area as often as possible.
“What that did was galvanize myself at a minimum to return each year the ice allows, and David as well, to tell the story of harp seals as the face of climate change and as they struggle in a changing environment,” Hayes said. “Because the species relies on ice to survive. They have to be born in an ice nursery.”
Hayes and Doubilet will share stories about their globe-trotting adventures during a Sept. 23 talk, “Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice,” at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks.
Their talk is the first of four scheduled as part of the National Geographic Live series that runs through next May.
On Nov. 4, the star of Nat Geo WILD’s Untamed, Filipe DeAndrade, will share tales of unexpected discoveries encountering wild animals and surviving in extreme environments during a talk titled “Untamed.” Aerospace engineer Tracy Drain will take the audience on a tour of the cosmos through the eyes of robotic spacecraft during her talk “Cosmic Adventures” on Jan. 27. The series concludes on May 26 with a talk by one-handed athlete and world champion paraclimber Maureen Beck about her triumphs climbing mountains that led her to be named National Geographic Adventurer of the Year in 2019.
50 years of underwater
photography
Doubilet grew up in New York City, about as far removed as possible from the remote and unpopulated locations he’s been photographing for the last 50 years.
He told the Ventura County Reporter that he was sent to summer camp in the Adirondack Mountains when he was a kid but really wasn’t interested in traditional activities like horses and baseball. It was when a counselor gave him a face mask at the camp’s lake that the course of his life was forever altered.
“What I saw in the water wasn’t dramatic, you know, I didn’t see leaping whale sharks or manta rays or anything else. I saw some fish and a few water lilies, and some underwater plants in the shafts of light. And that was it. That was a direction I wanted to be in,” he recalled. “I was free, I was unencumbered, I could breathe, I was weightless, and I was seeing an entire world that had nothing to do with the world above.”
Doubilet started shooting underwater photography when he was 12 with the assistance of his father, who worked as a doctor and helped make an improvised underwater housing from a discarded anesthesiologist bag. When he was 21 and his skills had progressed, he showed some of his images to National Geographic.
“The chief of photography said they’re nice pictures, but there’s nothing new here, come back next year. And I did, and I got an assignment. And then another lucky break followed in another assignment. And one followed another. And lo and behold, close to 80 assignments, later here I am,” he said. “That long career has given me an incredible gift, which is the perspective of time in the sea, of change, and a bit of understanding of how change affects all of us. Oh, and of course, the ocean is 70% of our planet.”
Working as a team
The path Hayes followed to success as an underwater photographer went through academia, where sharks were a focus of her graduate research. She said she realized what an important tool photography could be in getting her points across.
“I learned quickly the power of the photograph versus a graph when I presented at symposiums,” related Hayes. “Put up a pie chart about reproduction and you get yawns; put up a picture of sharks mating and you get grants.”
She said she and Doubilet met “underwater” while in the Bahamas working with a pregnant lemon shark giving birth. Together they have explored equatorial coral reefs around the world as well as waters beneath Arctic and Antarctic ice.
Some of their most memorable assignments have included swimming with sharks at night at French Polynesia’s Fakarava Atoll, known for having one of the largest densities of sharks on the planet.
“It is a place where you meet sharks on their terms as they prowl in the reefs,” said Hayes. “While sharks are in trouble around the world due to overharvest, it is welcoming to see intact ecosystems that support apex predators.”
She said her all-time best moment in the sea was watching over 100,000 green sea turtles arriving to lay eggs at tiny Raine Island on the Great Barrier Reef.
The worst thing she ever saw was while photographing from a concrete dock in Futo, Japan as dolphins were herded into a small cove to be slaughtered.
“I could feel the dolphin’s communications and cries rising up through the concrete into my body,” she said.
Holding out hope
Hayes and Doubilet are currently working on a project called “Oceans Through the Lens of Time.”
“We are returning to areas that we have previously explored to observe and create imagery that shows the ocean through the lens of time,” Hayes explained. “In some cases like the Great Barrier Reef, we see degradation and loss due to sequential coral bleaching. We can create powerful pairs of imagery that show a healthy reef in 2009 that has become a coral cemetery by 2018. In other areas of the ocean we see resilience and hope.”
Hayes and Doubilet still hold out optimism for the future of the ocean despite documenting fisheries collapsing, ocean plastics choking areas of the ocean, the bleaching of coral reefs and sea ice disappearing at alarming rates.
“Most definitely, there is hope,” Hayes said. “The development of Marine Protected Areas are preserving large areas of reef . . . The development of shark sanctuaries have proven to be a success in areas like Bahamas, Palau, Fakarava. Science is scaling up for ocean-sized issues like coral restoration. But the biggest hope lies in ocean resilience, stewardship, collaboration and the next generation. The largest threat to the oceans is apathy.”
Inspiring others
As exciting as it is to see photographs printed in National Geographic Magazine and realizing how many people will see and be inspired by them, Doubilet said inspiring people in person at events like National Geographic Live has potentially greater rewards.
“Because somewhere in that audience, maybe it’s that 9-year-old girl in Chicago . . . there’s the next Cousteau,” he said. “People who will make a huge difference in how we perceive and how we look at our planet, our ocean planet. And that’s what we hope for. That for us is the greatest gift of speaking.”
Hayes said the biggest thing she hopes people get from their talk is feeling excited and connected to the earth, and that people can make a positive change. Her own story proves it’s possible to succeed in science, photography or nature journalism.
“I want people to dream dreams. I want them to see, know, feel, get excited and dream. And then if they want to act on those dreams and follow their interests and follow their passions, if it leads into the ocean, great,” she said. “If they come to that talk, we already have one common denominator among us all, and that is curiosity. And that is one of the most precious commodities that humans have is curiosity.”
“Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice” with David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes takes place on Friday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m. at the Fred Kavli Theatre of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Tickets start at $44.50. To purchase and for more information, call 805-449-2787 or visit bapacthousandoaks.com.