2022 has been a very tough year for local mountain lions. On Friday, Aug. 26, a juvenile mountain lion, called P90 by scientists, was killed on Highway 33 after completing a trek that began in the Santa Monica Mountains.
The month before, his brother P89 was struck and killed on the 101. These deaths were the sixth and seventh of local mountain lions on roads this year, a horrific toll given that the entire Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area can only support 10-15 adult lions. Fortunately, long-term help may be on the way.
Here’s the problem: although the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area (SMMNRA) is natural habitat for mountain lions (aka Puma concolor, cougar, panther, catamount; the largest cat species in the Americas), they need massive territories, especially the males. These solitary animals largely keep to themselves except when it’s time to mate or for a mother to raise her kittens. The SMMNRA’s disjointed geography and proximity to dangerous highways, along with the lions’ requirements for space, limits the number of adult males the territory can support. And there simply is not enough space leftover for juvenile males once they separate from mom. So they look to the open spaces to the north, on the other side of the 101. This is why the 101 lion kills are usually juvenile males.
A GENETIC TIME BOMB
On top of the crowded cat conditions in the Santa Monica Mountains, lions there also face a ticking genetic time bomb brought on by inbreeding. With the deadly 101 preventing migration to surrounding mountain lion habitat, the Santa Monica lions can neither escape to find new mates nor can newcomers bring new “blood” and genes to the territory.
The lack of genetic diversity in the SMMNRA cougar gene pool moved from a theoretical issue to a real one recently when park naturalists noticed indications of genetic abnormalities such as kinked tails and cryptorchidism (undescended testes) to go with what they already knew about the lions’ forced inbreeding.
With this development, it’s clear that the SMMNRA lions now face an existential threat. National Park Service (NPS) researchers announced that their lions faced a near 100% chance of extinction over the next 50 years due to a decline in genetic diversity. The only solution is to expand the lions’ breeding population. And the only way to do that, short of captive breeding, is to connect the SMMNRA to mountain lion populations to the north: the Santa Susana Mountains, the Simi Hills, and, ultimately, the Los Padres National Forest.
The lions, of course, have been trying to do this themselves by risking the 101.
BRIDGING THE 101
To the lions’ (long-term) rescue comes an ambitious project several years in the making: the world’s largest wildlife bridge. The planned for-animals-only overpass in Agoura Hills will bridge 10 lanes of traffic between the Las Virgenes and Kanan exits and facilitate the connection of lion-friendly open spaces.
Officially called the Wallis Annenberg Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing, the corridor had a groundbreaking ceremony in April with the governor, environmental leaders, and (of course) lots of bureaucrats in attendance. The $90 million project (paid for by environmental groups and the state) will allow lonely mountain lions (and other animals) to cross the 101, reach public lands to the north, and hopefully find the mate of their dreams on the other side.
We talked to the designer of the project, architect Clark Stevens, who is also the head of the Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains. Stevens discussed the “challenging geometry” of the Liberty Canyon location, hemmed in by Agoura Road — which will also be bridged by the overpass — and nearby office buildings. The site’s appeal was its connections to open space to the north and fewer impediments than the alternatives. Stevens sees the site as “the last best place” for the crossing.
The goal with the corridor is not to increase the number of mountain lions in the Santa Monicas but to ensure their long-term viability through genetic diversity. As National Wildlife Federation regional director Beth Pratt says, “the population is self-limiting, and the wildlife crossing is about increasing genetic diversity and ensuring a healthy population that will endure in perpetuity, not about increasing the population size.”
Now for the bad news. Like everything involving California government, and especially Caltrans, the corridor won’t be completed any time soon, no matter how many love-starved (or just starving) cougars die in the interim. Opening is set for 2025 . . . and that’s the “projected” date!
CROSSING TO (GENETIC) SAFETY
It’s hoped that the Liberty Canyon corridor won’t just help Santa Monica mountain lions solve their long-term genetic challenge but do the same for other threatened species.
“Although the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing will help save this local population of mountain lions, it is also reconnecting a regional ecosystem for all wildlife, large and small,” explains Pratt. “The same genetic isolation that the mountain lions have suffered from is also showing up in research by the NPS in birds and lizards. This crossing will be a living habitat over the 101 freeway, with not just mountain lions crossing it, but butterflies, lizards, birds and frogs living on it.”
A very small club of big cats (see sidebar) have managed to cross the 101 and presumably more will after 2025, but that’s just the start of the species’ journey to genetic health. Future successful crossers may stop permanently in the modestly sized Simi Hills. Others will likely continue north and get across the 118 to make it to the Santa Susana Mountains, which stretch from Highway 23 to South Mountain near Santa Paula. That’s a nice chunk of semi-wilderness, but these areas likely already have resident mountain lions.
Reproductive nirvana will probably only come in the form of access to the massive Los Padres National Forest, but that requires yet another dangerous crossing, this time of Highway 126. Not an easy assignment, but at least mountain lions from the SMMNRA will have a fighting chance at survival if they can make it to 2025.
Other, more modest improvements will also help the lions’ chances. According to Pratt, “The Liberty Canyon area is the most significant impediment to connectivity in the region, but certainly not the only road that needs fixing. We do have better success rates with mountain lions crossing on roads like the 118 or 126, but we need to do better. Indeed, we are looking at more crossings or other ways to improve connectivity like exclusionary fencing, culvert improvements, and so. Some of this work has already begun.”
BEYOND THE SANTA MONICAS
What of the Southern California mountain lions not in the Santa Monicas? One example of a big cat beyond the SMMNRA is the famous “Hollywood Cat,” P22, who has successfully made Griffith Park his home for many years. How many have followed in his paw prints to Ventura or Los Angeles counties is hard to say. These solitary, often nocturnal, and elusive animals keep a low profile and are notoriously difficult to count, unless caught, drugged and tagged. Wildlife experts presume a decent sized population in our Los Padres National Forest but neither that agency nor anyone else knows how many are out there. (Estimates for the entire state of California are 4,000-6,000 mountain lions.) Sightings are rare, and even the most intrepid hikers will likely only ever see lion tracks and scat. But the lions are certain to be present almost anywhere their mule deer prey graze.
Another complication: The pervasive drought is believed to be pushing some mountain lions closer to suburban areas with readier access to water. Per Patrick Lieske, a forest biologist with the Los Padres National Forest, “drought is a significant concern for mountain lions and other wildlife. Lack of water and prey in natural habitats frequently pushes large mammals (bears and mountain lions) into the wildland-urban interface (WUI), where they are more likely to interact with humans. Many parts of California are seeing increases in activity in these WUI areas this year as a result.”
Various factors have pushed mountain lions deeper into our consciousness the last few years. Between the publicity around the NPS tagging and tracking program, P22’s stardom, and the road kills on the 101, one might think that the population has increased. But Pratt puts it well: “Mountain lions have always been in the Santa Monica Mountains. It’s likely technology that gives the false impression there are more, when it’s just that we have Ring cameras everywhere now that pick them up in places they have always been, and then the videos or sightings are shared widely on social media. The National Park Service has seen no evidence that the number of animals in the Santa Monica Mountains or Simi Hills or their interactions with people have increased over the length of their 20-year study.”
In Ventura County, environmental groups and county government teamed up in 2019 to do their part for lions and other big mammals. They implemented their own effort at connecting open spaces. This was done via the state’s first countywide wildlife corridor ordinance. Not a single corridor, the ordinance instead established a list of protections and regulations for a set of wildlife corridors connecting the county’s “big three” wilderness areas (SMMNRA, Simi Hills/Santa Susanas, Los Padres). The ordinance has survived challenges this year by labor and development groups. Jeff Kuyper, director of Los Padres ForestWatch, says the new regs have been “successful so far,” despite the challenges. He is hopeful that the regulations will become a model for other counties and is proud to see Ventura County on the cutting edge of habitat protection and connectivity.
Let’s end on his hopeful note. Although local mountain lions face tremendous challenges from drought, inbreeding, disconnected open spaces, deadly freeways, territorial alpha males and rodenticide, there are real efforts afoot to give them a chance at survival into the next century. And as Pratt says, it’s “pretty remarkable that a wildlife habitat will exist over one of the world’s busiest freeways!”
