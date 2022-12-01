She convulsed mightily as she stood watch on the eastern fringe of her maze of burrows. Her black milk ducts protruded through buff and tan-colored fur and her belly swelled with rich milk as she warbled and belted out a series of quavering trills, warning her kits of potential danger.
The watchful San Joaquin antelope ground squirrel (Ammospermophilus nelsoni) guarded her territory with utter aplomb. Standing a mere 8 inches tall, she feasted on new green growth as spring hovered across California’s Southern San Joaquin Valley.
She also kept a keen, attentive eye on all six of her tiny, frenetic kits who were busy foraging on their own. Between nibbles they roughhoused through and around a complex series of burrows, the entry and exit points ideal for seemingly infinite games of chase.
Once a red-tailed hawk soared overhead, however, the mood surrounding the burrows quickly shifted. The presence of the majestic raptor cast shadows over the antelope ground squirrel burrows, sending all the rambunctious kits scurrying underground in the sweeping semi-arid veld.
STRATEGIES FOR TRANSLOCATION
The young squirrels’ pace was feverish, cheeks nearly bursting with blades of brome grasses. Then, running back to their underground highways, they stashed their precious morsels. Their actions appeared as if they were performing a daily chore, and they were. After all, the average lifespan of San Joaquin antelope ground squirrels is a paltry one year, so they’re busy squirrels, living life as if every moment counts. The frenzied pace slows only in times of extreme heat, when the squirrels choose to lay low underground.
Antelope ground squirrel habitat throughout the San Joaquin Valley has greatly diminished over the last couple of centuries, mostly due to agriculture. In California they are listed as a species of special concern, but on the IUCN Red List they are listed as endangered due to habitat loss. Pockets of habitat remain, though, and California Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) environmental scientist Craig Fiehler is in the process of translocating antelope ground squirrels back to their old stomping grounds attempting to reestablish their historic habitat.
“I have wanted to study San Joaquin antelope squirrels for some time,” said Fiehler, who has worked for CDFW since 2006. “I had been thinking about testing translocation strategies for antelope ground squirrels.”
In 2011-12 the CDFW accepted the 12,000 acres of mitigation land that was secured as part of the Topaz Solar Farm Project. Fiehler was placed in charge of managing those lands just north of the Carrizo Plain National Monument. These lands were finally designated as the North Carrizo Ecological Reserve (NCER) in 2020. Most of those lands had been in dryland farming and cattle grazing, some right up until the lands transferred to CDFW.
Initially, Fiehler and his team collared three groups of 20 squirrels. One group was collared and remained in the National Monument as a “control” group, and they were not moved. One group was collared and moved up to the NCER into an area with no giant kangaroo rats (GKR). The last group was collared and moved to a neighboring parcel that is under conservation and managed by Sequoia Riverlands Trust. This area had giant kangaroo rats present, and Fiehler was interested in determining in what way underground habitat (kangaroo rat burrows in this case) affected translocation success. It was learned that having an abundance of excess burrows in the translocation area would benefit newly translocated antelope squirrels.
“In general, it seems like the squirrels like to expand to adopt burrows that have been already dug by giant kangaroo rats or even Heermann’s kangaroo rat,” continued Fiehler. “These burrows serve as a refuge for the squirrels during daytime activities and at night as well when they are sleeping.”
Currently, this study is still occurring in the Carrizo Plain and the surrounding regions to the north. Until the study is finished, squirrels will not be moved throughout the San Joaquin Valley. It is hoped that the results of this study will inform future conservation efforts for antelope squirrels in the area.
“However, as some lands go into retirement from agriculture,” said Fiehler, “there is some hope in connecting these islands and perhaps connecting larger squirrel populations together.”
SURVIVAL DESPITE SHRINKING HABITAT
For over 150 years ranching took place on California’s historic grasslands. Old ranchlands in the San Joaquin Valley that have come and gone are then sometimes reclaimed by wildlife. A perfect example of this is the Carrizo Plain National Monument, a 250,000-acre semi-arid grassland haven that possesses more endangered species than anywhere else in California.
Historically, the San Joaquin antelope squirrel ranged from northwestern Merced and eastern San Benito counties south to the northern border of Santa Barbara County, skirting the edges of the Los Padres National Forest and the arid Cuyama Valley. Prior to cultivation, the area within which this species was distributed was approximately 3.5 million acres. In 1979, an estimated 680,000 acres of uncultivated habitat remained and only about 101,962 acres was of fair to good quality.
“In general, I am impressed with just how tough these animals are,” said Fiehler. “They are physiologically adapted to a desert environment and it’s fascinating to me that they can persist with no water to drink for months at a time. They can be active during the heat of the day and use their little tail as a parasol when there is no shade available. I also find it interesting that they live in loose colonies and look out for each other.”
Current populations include elevations of 50 meters (165 feet) on the floor of the San Joaquin Valley to around 1,100 meters (3,609 feet) in the Temblor Mountains on the eastern fringe of the national monument. In 1979, substantial populations were located within the areas around Lokern and Elk Hills in western Kern County and on the Carrizo and Elkhorn Plains in eastern San Luis Obispo County. Since 1979, San Joaquin antelope squirrels have disappeared from many of the smaller habitat clusters on the valley floor.
ENTERTAINING ANTICS
The Carrizo Plain, however, offers a look into what the entire San Joaquin Valley once appeared as so many decades ago. Observing wildlife like the antelope ground squirrel reveals just one of many inner workings of that grassland habitat. Once their burrows are established and parental bonds are confirmed, the best entertainment begins when the kits (or pups) arrive. An average family size consists of six to nine kits. After 30 days those kits are on their own, weaned from their mother and off foraging around their intricate burrow systems.
“They do eat lots of invertebrates, probably much more so than any plant material,” said Brian L. Cypher, PhD and Director for the Endangered Species Recovery Program, a research and conservation group associated with the California State University at Stanislaus. “Also, they (like many other squirrels and other rodents) will scavenge on dead animals.”
Some squirrel moms (known as does; fathers are bucks) are more tolerant than others and will accept the presence of a low-lying photographer. Scooching along on elbows and toes is well worth experiencing the ongoing antics of the tiny kits. The mothers are like a diligent sentry, standing watch while the kits frolic. They also multi-task, eating while looking out for their offspring.
“The males are love ’em and leave ’em types,” explained Cypher. “Not much that the males can really do for the young. The young nurse until they begin foraging on their own. They may continue sharing burrows with the female for some time after weaning, and then eventually disperse.”
Especially eventful is observing the antics of the kits in and around old ranching implements of yesteryear, such as partially buried piping, rusty rakes, and trailer hitches. The more kits around the more entertaining the antics become, and the weathered relics transform into grassland jungle gyms. Beyond chasing each other through their territories adults and kits alike perform a series of planks and stretches while reveling in their furious dust baths.
If a threat is in the area, a parent will let out a warning trill, and kits and parents alike will scamper for cover. The species also responds to the warning calls of white-crowned sparrows and horned larks, both of which are abundant in the Carrizo Plain and can be seen around antelope ground squirrels. Once a potential threat subsides, the kits can’t help themselves: Their curiosity forces them to venture outside their burrows once again.
“It would not surprise me that they would use the alarm calls of co-occurring species as an early warning system,” said Fiehler. “Horned larks are especially common on our study sites. Since our sites lack a shrub component, the white-crowned sparrows are not present in any appreciable numbers.”
CAUSE TO HOPE
With so much habitat fragmentation in the San Joaquin Valley, I asked Fiehler if he felt it was only a matter of time before the San Joaquin antelope ground squirrel goes the way of the dodo. He answered my question by referring to a study he did back in 2008 on an oilfield in the San Joaquin Valley.
“At that time, we found that antelope squirrels were able to persist up to moderate habitat disturbance levels,” he said. “This leads me to believe that they may not have as narrow habitat requirements as some of the other rare species in the valley. If this is the case, I don’t fear for their survival as long as there are enough pockets of habitat and more of a focus of connecting newly acquired conservation lands to the other pockets of existing habitat. The results of our current study may help in developing strategies in which areas of the valley could potentially be repopulated with antelope squirrels. This could end up in an increase in the antelope squirrel population which would be great to see.