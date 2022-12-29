Despite a big flare up of COVID cases at the beginning of the year, 2022 saw a marked return to business as usual. Legal disputes, local politics, surf competitions and a midterm election in November were hot topics in the previous year. In addition, we devoted a lot of space to special events that were back on the entertainment schedule — much to the relief of residents and organizers alike. Here’s a brief synopsis of the major stories that dominated our headlines over the past 12 months.
JANUARY
We took to the skies the first week of 2022, with a feature on the majestic California condor and its slow path to recovery as seen at Bitter Creek National Wildlife Refuge, between the Carrizo Plain and the Sespe Wilderness. We also reported on the Toxic Tides program, which uses data to examine the risk of pollution resulting from sea level rise at 145 industrial sites in California . . . including several in South Oxnard. After months at sea, the New England tall ship Mystic Whaler was welcomed to its new home at Channel Islands Harbor — with plans to rechristen it the Mystic Cruzar. The month wrapped up with our Health and Fitness special issue and a cover story on Morumbi Jiu Jitsu’s Fabio Leopoldo.
FEBRUARY
Disputes over property lines, water rights and other issues led to legal actions pitting Meiners Oak resident Susan Moll against the Meiners Oak Water District. We covered that saga, spanning more than five years, in early February. Annual surf competition Rincon Classic returned in 2022, while pesticide use policies shifted in relation to public pressure. And for our month-ending Great Outdoors Issue, we explored the Ventura River, camping at the Channel Islands and the rowing aspirations of Ventura High’s Carson Peterson.
MARCH
Ventura County Christian School faced an uncertain future in the face of a dramatic rent increase, and we spoke with school officials, parents and Ventura Unified School District officials about the situation for our March 3 issue. The following week, we covered the all-woman Akashinga, an anti-poaching ranger corps protecting several nature preserves in Zimbabwe, whose founder, Damien Mander, was preparing to give a talk for National Geographic Live at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center. We also interviewed Dianne Lake, a Ventura County resident and survivor of Charles Manson’s “family” who testified against him, and ran a feature on women making an impact in the local wine industry. Our very first special issue devoted to surfing put the spotlight on notable surfers based on the Central Coast, the history of Rincon Point and some of the area’s best surfboard shapers.
APRIL
We began the month with four former members of Oxnard’s Sunset Little League, who reflected on life, friendship and baseball 50 years after they won the Little League National Championship in 1972. Extreme weather, rising temperatures and climate change were also hot topics in April, and we offered up an issue devoted to all things wedding: event planners, jewelers, bakers and more. Our second annual Food and Drink Issue featured Oxnard’s Taco Trail and SushiWay, The Twist on Main in Ventura and Yume Japanese Burger Cafe in Ojai.
MAY
It was back to Pine Mountain in May, with a report on the controversial Reyes Peak Project wildfire prevention plan that had local environmental groups challenging the U.S. Forest Service. The VCReporter also did stories on the tragic and untimely death of beloved local jazz guitarist and pianist Hans Ottsen, and the rise of women artistic directors at theaters in Santa Paula, Oxnard and Ojai. Our May 26 “Summer Fun” issue was full of light and life, with features on Wheel Fun Rentals, YMCA and Studio Channel Islands summer camps, and the growth in popularity of surfing via electric foil.
JUNE
As summer got under way, we looked to the wide variety of films appearing on the big screen during our annual Summer Movie Preview. Ventura warmly welcomed a variety of body modification artists to the fairgrounds for the Seaside Tattoo Show, while Sierra Northern Railway had a chillier reception in Fillmore . . . leading to speculation that train operations might move to Santa Paula instead. Legendary powerboat Gentry Eagle was finally dismantled after failing to find a buyer who could adequately maintain it. Our 2022 People Issue was full of Ventura County (and adjacent) residents from all walks of life, including Adam Casillas of the Latino Business Expo, “Woman of the Islands” Marla Daily and producer/director Steve Binder.
JULY
The threat of coastal erosion on the Central Coast . . . and Ventura County beaches . . . was explored the first week in July. We stayed waterside the following week, with a big feature on Surf Rodeo at Ventura Pier. AND we continued to celebrate music this month, with Ventura Music Festival returning to form with energy and excitement. Finally, with the city of Ventura considering proposals from dispensaries, we dedicated an entire issue to the local cannabis industry, highlighting the work of Sespe Creek Collective, Leaf Dispensary, Glass House and Safeport.
AUGUST
For the first time since the pandemic, the Ventura County Fair returned in August, and we reported on the traditions that remained, and the changes in store. The local sportfishing industry was shocked by the news that alterations to rockfish regulations were being proposed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Our coverage for Ventura County Pride included a talk with Genevieve Flores-Haro of Diversity Collective Ventura County, who spoke about the importance of the event to her personally, and to the entire LGBTQ+ community. Venues were the focus of our special Music Issue, with stories on Ventura Music Hall, Music Freqs, the Garage Bar, The Grape, the Deer Lodge and BL Dancehall and Saloon.
SEPTEMBER
We put the fancy footwork and power moves of professional breaker Christina “Wonda” Prado in the spotlight at the beginning of September, followed by a look at the Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing. Its importance to the survival of the iconic mountain line was demonstrated by the deaths of two juveniles, P89 and P90, over the summer. Then it was a deep dive into the ancient Tibetan fabric art known as thangka, as we took a look at the life and work of thangka artist Leslie Rinchen-Wongmo of Oxnard. National Geographic photographers David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes shared stories from their experiences exploring a variety of underwater realms, and the month wrapped up with our 37th Annual Best of Ventura County.
OCTOBER
Following the unexpected death of Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez in August, Oxnard City Councilmember Vianey Lopez was appointed to the District 5 seat. We profiled the incoming supervisor, who spoke about her commitment to public service and the environment, and the powerful example left by her predecessor. The value of the “urban forest” was advocated by the Ventura Tree Alliance, and Ventura surfboard shaper Bill “Blinky” Hubina was inducted into the International Surfboard Builders Hall of Fame. Our “Halloween Spooktacular” rounded up nearly every eerie event taking place the last week in October.
NOVEMBER
On Nov. 5, Bart’s Books in Ojai hosted an event with Oxnard natives Gilbert and Jaime Hernandez, who celebrated the 40th anniversary of their groundbreaking comic Love and Rockets. Then it was back to the beach in the middle of the month, for a look at a variety of watersports competitions taking place along the Ventura County coast. We did extensive reporting on the results of the midterm elections, and had a ball with United Soccer League national champs Ventura County Fusion.
DECEMBER
We returned to the Carrizo Plain (and neighboring areas) once again to check in with its wildlife — specifically, the antelope ground squirrel, which has been the focus of population studies and recovery efforts. By the following week, the holidays were in full swing, and we gave an overview of the many festive events bringing the joy of the season to Ventura County. In addition, our Staff Picks Gift Guide provided a variety of locally available options for scratching off those wish lists. Saturnina Rosete Manglicmot of Oxnard celebrated her 102nd birthday, and Dave’s Trees in Santa Paula kept the Christmas spirit alive — helped in no small part by his warm, welcoming nature and an “elf” dressed up in tree branches.
We are profoundly grateful to all of our readers who kept picking up and navigating online to the Ventura County Reporter, week after week. You are the reason why we do what we do, and we look forward to bringing you the best in community news, art, culture and events in 2023. Thanks for being there — and Happy New Year!