Surf camps help a new generation take to the waves

Summertime surf camps have exploded in popularity in recent years at beaches across the globe, particularly here in Ventura County.
Decades ago, young surfers, known as grommets, relied on friends and relatives to teach them to shred because there just wasn’t widespread professional instruction available for all levels.
But that’s all changed.
Mondos Beach in the Rincon area north of Ventura is especially popular. For one thing, it’s established a reputation for gentle waves and a sandy seafloor that’s forgiving for first-time surfers. Beginners are also more welcome at Mondos than other surf breaks where territorial locals might take offense to novice “kooks” making the wrong moves, like accidentally dropping in on waves other surfers are already riding.
According to some local surf camp owners, however, the status of Mondos Beach has come with a price. That’s partly because there’s nothing stopping random surfing instructors from setting up shop at Mondos, unlike other local strands that are more heavily regulated by state and local government agencies.
On some summer days there might be nearly a dozen surf camps and private instructors in the lineup all at once at Mondos — many from Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties — as well as crowding that can harsh people’s vibes.
So what should parents know about choosing the best local surf camp for their kids? The Ventura County Reporter talked with owners of some of the longest-established camps in the area, which typically operate several week-long sessions between June and August that cost around $450 per session.
Ohana Surf Camp
805-890-8276
Rodrigo Cardenas spent much of his childhood in what he describes as “inner-city” Los Angeles, far from the palm trees and surf breaks of Malibu and Huntington Beach.
“We didn’t go to the beach. I didn’t know the beach community,” said Cardenas, 47, who later moved to Port Hueneme and now resides in Santa Paula. “So if there were surf schools during that time, I wouldn’t have known.”
When Cardenas was a freshman at California State University Northridge, a friend introduced him to surfing.
“And I just fell in love after that,”
he recalled.
Those first experiences were not easy: the board he borrowed wasn’t a good fit and his friend wasn’t really that great of a surfer in the first place.
“There was not much instruction that he could give me. It was just like, ‘Hey, we’re just going to go out there and do this. You’re going to try and catch the wave,’” Cardenas explained. “So I didn’t really understand the mechanics of it and what you should do, or understand the ocean at all. And this is, mind you, before cell phones, before people had access to videos and YouTube and tutorials. That was really the challenging part, just kind of going out there and having a really blank slate.”
Despite these early difficulties, he was hooked. Floating among shifting tides and seabirds brought Cardenas a kind of peace he had never felt before.
“What I remember most is just that sense of calm that you feel in the ocean. You know, that sense of being connected to nature,” he said. “I guess at that point in my life, I was just looking for an outlet, somewhere where I can go and be calm. And the ocean did that for me.”
After college, Cardenas worked for the city of Santa Monica Community and Cultural Services Department for 10 years, where he had an opportunity to learn how surf schools work. He later became an educator and currently teaches digital marketing at Oxnard High School. Since he had summers off after he became a teacher, Cardenas decided to launch Ohana Surf Camp.
“I love working with kids. I love this sport,” he explained. “At that point in time I approached the city of Ventura and was like, ‘Hey, you know, I’d love the opportunity to partner with parks and rec. Is there a way for me to submit a proposal? And I did seven years ago submit a proposal with the city of Ventura and started running Ohana Surf Camp.”
Ohana now has two locations. The camp at Marina Park is geared towards younger students ages 5-14, and one at Mondos is for 8-14 year olds. Cardenas says he strives to make Ohana Surf Camp fun for all his students even if they’re not as entranced by surfing as he is.
“There are some that want to boogie board. So we have boogie boards and we have tandem boogie boards where both of them can ride and we have a lily pad (for floating on). So it’s up to them to decide if they want to surf or if they want to boogie board or even if they want to just build a sandcastle,” he said. “What matters most is that they become familiar with what’s happening in the ocean. They learn safety techniques and they ultimately leave after having a good day at the beach, whatever that looks like for them. It’s obviously a surf camp but, for me, it’s more about teaching the children to love the ocean.”
Ventura Makos Surf Camp
805-426-0765
Growing up in Thousand Oaks, Christian Brock always wanted to be at the beach because his dad was a “big time” surfer and skateboarder who taught him to surf at an early age.
When Brock, 31, was still a junior at Thousand Oaks High School, he started working as an instructor at Ventura Makos, established in 2005. Brock kept working at Makos after moving closer to the beach to attend Ventura College and never stopped. In fact, when the opportunity arose to buy the business during 2020 he took the plunge.
Makos offers summer surf camps for 8-15 year olds at both Ventura Harbor and Silver Strand Beach near Oxnard. There’s also a teen surf camp at Silver Strand for ages 13-17 and a Mini Makos program for 4-7 year olds based at Harbor Cove Beach, sometimes referred to as “Mother’s Beach,” which is inside Ventura Harbor with little or no waves.
“We developed that for them to get their child’s experience at the beach, getting them warmed up to the program for when they do turn 8 years old, that they are pretty prepped and equipped to be able to last throughout that week-long program,” Brock said. “It’s really just an intro to the beach, intro to the ocean, learning how to just even be on a surfboard, hop on a boogie board, how to paddle around, how to manage yourself in the water.”
In addition to summer surf camps, Makos offers a variety of year-round programs including surf therapy for special-needs kids and surf teams for middle and high school students.
“Our female longboard women’s division actually won the longboard title for the best longboard female surfers in the state of California for Ventura High School. So that was really, really cool,” Brock said of the team’s recent triumph. “And our boys got second in state, so we had a really great year. We have some really quality talent that runs through our program and we have actually had kids go professional from Ventura Makos, which I think separates us from a lot of the others as well.”
He added that he used to operate surf camps at Mondos but no longer does because of how crowded it’s become in recent years.
“As of right now, it’s a completely out-of-control atmosphere during the peak summer days and summer season. And that’s why a local, longstanding business that was operating there for years, like us, had to pull out, because I saw it as a safety liability issue for just multiple reasons,” Brock explained. He went on to say that he wishes there were regulations to limit the number of surf camps and instructors at Mondos. “So we don’t have especially out of town businesses trying to flood into Ventura and oversaturate it.”
Ventura Surf School
805-218-1484
Surfing professionally on the international world tour is part of what led Evan Caples to open Port Hueneme’s Momentum Ride Shop during 2000 and start his own surf camp, also called Momentum. At that time, Ventura Surf School, established in 1996, had the longest established surf camp in Ventura County, and Caples decided to buy it when the opportunity arose in 2005.
“It was just kind of a natural progression,” Caples said about merging his surf camp with the more established company. “It just made total sense. I love introducing people to the sport. You know, I just feel that it’s one of the best things someone can do in life and I’m passionate about teaching.”
Caples, 54, said he wants young surfers to have a strong foundation so they can progress, and also learn surfing etiquette. “Our primary goal is to create surfers,” he said, adding that COVID created a “crazy boom” of new surfers and surf camps when people sought new forms of outdoor recreation.
“There’s a lot of camps out there that are more of, you know, daycare than surf camp. And for me, I’m passionate about turning beginners into surfers and with that, doing it properly by teaching them how the ocean works, about tides, about currents, surf etiquette, history, equipment,” Caples said. “It’s inevitable that new people are going to join the sport. My feeling is that if we can teach beginners properly, it’ll have a little less impact on lineups by people knowing how to operate, you know, from the beginning.”
Caples said some parents are amazed at the transformation their kids go through by learning to surf. “It literally is life altering. I’ve seen it time and time again over the years. They come in, they don’t think they’re going to stand up. They’re kind of unhappy. And then we flip the switch, you know, and all of a sudden you just watch this person transform into a much more confident, happy individual.”
While Caples continues to operate his surf camp at Mondos, he’s also concerned that there’s probably too many at that location now.
“The unfortunate part is anyone can just create a camp. There’s no regulation, there’s no prerequisites. And we see that in the water a lot with other camps and other instructors. And you’re like, ‘Oh man, these instructors need instruction.’ But honestly, it’s pretty Wild West out there, which is good and bad. But not all surf camps are the same, I’ll say that.”
Mary Osborne Surf Academy
805-973-SAND (7263)
Mary Osborne has enjoyed an exciting and perhaps enviable professional surfing career for her entire adult life, and it all started with her upbringing on Solimar Beach near Mondos. Osborne, now 41, recalls learning to ride waves by “osmosis” from growing up around older brothers who surfed, and catching her first wave on a surfboard when she was 12.
“It was a lot of watching and learning because I don’t even think there was, like, one camp at the time back then,” she said.
A few years later, Osborne started competing with Ventura Surf Club and was so good that she quickly became a professional. “I got my first paycheck, I think, when I was 18, and it wasn’t for very much, but it was pretty cool to get it.”
Winning contests wasn’t the only thing Osborne accomplished; she also became well known as a fashion model and environmental activist.
“I competed up and down California and internationally on the longboard circuit and then worked with Patagonia for a really long time as one of my sponsors,” she said. “So I would go to different destinations, get the rider, get the photographer, get the athletes and do these features in these travel magazines and surf magazines.”
Osborne started her first summer surf camp in 2000 and also teaches private lessons year-round for individuals, parties and corporate groups. While Osborne said it’s “crazy” how many surf camps are popping up at Mondos, she still considers it the best place to learn.
“I call it the Waikiki of California at Mondos Beach. It’s a very easy, gentle wave to learn to surf, and that’s hard to find. You can surf anywhere on the coast, but the waves can be a lot harder,” she noted. “And Mondos has gentler waves for people so it’s just more rewarding. It’s a safe beach, which I think makes it overall really nice. You’re not doing a lot of lifeguard rescues, whereas on some other beaches you are constantly lifeguarding.”
Osborne’s surf camp lasts for three hours a day, which is less than most other camps that are five or six hours. That’s because Osborne wants students to be in the water as much as possible, and three straight hours is long enough to tire most people out.
“There are other camps that, you know, have different time frames, different strategies and things. I think everyone’s down there doing an amazing job and watching out for everybody,” Osborne said. “A lot of times we’re side by side next to each other. And if someone comes to our camp and isn’t happy, I’m always like, ‘Try the one next door. You may love them. Your kid may jive with one of their instructors.’”