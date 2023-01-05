Happy New Year! And for our first issue of 2023, the Ventura County Reporter is pleased to present the winners of our annual photo contest, celebrating the images you took and sent to us in 2022. What stood out most as we reviewed the numerous entries was a love of the great outdoors. Contributors seemed to focus on trees, seascapes and wide open skies more than in previous years. And while there were some notable photos featuring people, we were surprised by how few humans showed up in these images. Regardless of the subject matter, you guys took some great shots — and we had a lot of fun sorting through them to select our favorites.
As always, many, many thanks to our many contributors. It is a pleasure and a privilege to see the world through your eyes . . . and to share it with all of our readers.
2022, By Land and By Sea
First Place | William Horstick, Oxnard | “Blues on Laurel Street (Ventura)”
I was driving in Ventura when I saw/heard these two gentlemen playing blues in the back of an old pickup truck on Laurel Street. I stopped and listened for a while . . . they were really good! I grabbed a few photos, but I particularly liked the interaction between the two old friends.
Second Place | Kim Matson, Ventura | “Sea Anemone”
Sea anemone at low tide on the Jetties. So fun! Love low tide; so much to see! Look into the bubbles…you can see me!
Third Place | John Queen, Ventura
We had gone for a bike ride up the coast, and saw daughter Jordan Queen standing there.
Honorable Mentions ~ NATURE
Jake, Ventura County | “Botanical”
Honorable Mentions ~ SEASCAPES
Matt Gray, Moorpark
This photo is from Feb. 13, 2022, and is of my son Oliver (2 years old). It was a beautiful day at Harbor Cove Beach. What I like about this photo is his pure joy playing in the sand and water, plus the beauty of the water itself, but then layering in the rocks and pipes, which have a different sort of beauty on their own.
Honorable Mentions ~ LIGHT FANTASTIC
Samuel Herndon, Ojai | “A Shed of Its Time”
A lonely barn I run by almost every morning on Grand Avenue. (Shot at high noon, sky replaced with a starscape and other Photoshop effects.)
Honorable Mentions ~ JUST FOR FUN
Chris Ryan, Oxnard | “Carpinteria Beach with Lost Toy”
I found the toy dinosaur on the shoreline during the day and decided to take some photos. The sand dunes had a very Jurassic look to them and I really like the final look.