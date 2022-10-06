Celia Zavala and her young daughter shared a cramped two-bedroom apartment with Zavala’s sister and brother-in-law for many years, and dreamed of improving their living situation. Zavala spent four years on a public housing waiting list before getting the green light to move into a two-bedroom unit on Flint Street in West Ventura, owned by the Ventura Housing Authority, about a dozen years ago when Zavala’s daughter was 15 years old.
“It was so wonderful to have our own private rooms,” she said. “It was something big for me.”
The living environment for Zavala and her daughter got an even bigger upgrade two years ago. The old one-story unit at Westview Village they were living in was slated for demolition, and they were allowed to move into a brand new two-story townhouse on the property.
“It was wonderful. It’s a privilege to be in a new unit,” said Zavala, who works as a cook at Ojai’s private Thacher School. “I have a little playground in front of my house and we have plenty of space, bigger kitchen and cabinets, a bigger living room. So, it’s very nice. We have big windows and we could see around all the mountains and everything.”
A second phase of the redevelopment of Westview Village is currently nearing completion, designed for families like Zavala. Construction is also under way on homes for seniors, including residents who were formerly unsheltered. The fourth and final phase of the redevelopment will include subsidized homes for sale instead of rentals, but it’s not yet clear when construction will begin on those units.
Ventura’s public housing history
Westview Village was the city’s first public housing development, with the first 100 units constructed in 1952 and another 80 in 1961. In more recent years the sprawling development of single-story buildings on 20.6 acres was falling into disrepair, with mold and plumbing issues that proved too difficult to repair, officials said. Since the complex is being replaced with buildings up to three stories tall, there will be space for 320 units.
Denise Wise is retiring as CEO of the Ventura Housing Authority after 11 years and beams with pride about the latest construction project. When the redevelopment was first proposed, Wise said she had to reach out to neighbors to convince them that increased density would be positive for the community.
“We fought mightily to educate people and take away from the stereotypes,” she said, after some people made negative comments about public housing. “And I quote, ‘Those people have at least three cars per household. How are you going to manage the traffic? Those people have at least 10 people living in a unit. Those people harbor gang members. So all you’re doing is building a bigger problem.’ So we really went through quite a bit of education. We did quite a bit of introducing who our residents are and that they work. So we produced a couple of videos. We even had an open house.”
Now that neighbors see the quality of the construction first-hand, attitudes have changed, Wise said. “I will put any of these units up against a market-rate unit. One of the things is that it’s also not just about brick and mortar for us, it’s also about working with our residents.” She explained that the housing authority has case managers on staff to help residents lead productive and fulfilling lives. “It’s not just about building the units, but it’s about building a community and working towards its health.”
Where to seek help
While public housing is a complex issue, officials said there are two main components supported by federal funding.
In addition to providing funds to help develop public housing units, the federal government also funds so-called Section 8 vouchers for low income people to subsidize rent at privately owned homes. Tenants using Section 8 vouchers typically pay 30% of their income towards rent with the government making up the difference, officials said. Overwhelming demand for Section 8 vouchers has led some agencies, including the Ventura Housing Authority, to close their waiting lists for the vouchers even as waiting lists for public housing units remain open.
Some cities, like Oxnard and Port Hueneme, operate their own housing authorities, while others rely on the Area Housing Authority of the County of Ventura, which covers unincorporated areas as well as cities such as Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, Simi Valley and Fillmore.
Nonprofit housing providers such as Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation and Many Mansions also play big roles in the development of affordable housing in Ventura County. Many Mansions recently opened a new 77-unit complex in Fillmore called Mountain View, and Cabrillo was last week awarded over $26 million in state funding for a new 58-unit farmworker housing complex in Oxnard that will be named Dolores Huerta Gardens after the famous farmworker rights advocate.
Housing officials said people looking for help securing public housing should start with the city where they currently live, and sign up for waiting lists — even if the wait might seem daunting and could stretch for many years.
Why so expensive in Ventura County?
Miguel Delgado Helleseter is an associate professor of economics at California State University, Channel Islands, and also serves as chair of the board of directors for a charity called Housing Opportunities Made Easier, or HOME, which promotes diverse housing opportunities. The charity has staged an annual housing conference for 20 years, with this year’s event set for Thursday, Oct. 13, in Camarillo. He said Ventura County has become one of the most expensive places to live in the nation because of its natural amenities, and not because of ample high-paying job opportunities.
“I sense that we’re becoming a little bit more like Santa Barbara, where people come and buy with their wealth, not necessarily where they come and buy with their incomes,” Helleseter said. “And that’s all fine, except for the fact that you do need people that have jobs here to have a place to live. And for them it becomes very, very hard because you’re pricing them out. The jobs are not there to support people making a living here.”
Part of the reason demand for housing is outstripping supply is that people want to preserve the county’s open spaces and views, the professor continued. “I’m sure you’ve heard the word NIMBY [Not In My Backyard] before. You know, a lot of people like it here and they like it the way it is and so, of course, they don’t want a lot more development. They don’t want high rises. They don’t want things that block the view and so on. And one of the concerns is density.”
According to Helleseter, the problem with not planning for greater density to accommodate population growth is that increased density happens anyway in neighborhoods that weren’t designed for it, when families double up in a house built for one family, causing issues like a lack of parking spaces.
“We need workers to be able to afford to live here, too. And that’s one thing that I think we’re kind of pushing out. And it goes back to issues of equity, you know. How long should people have to drive to get to a job? How many people should live in a single unit? That can even be a concern about health and safety. And so it is certainly something that we should be looking at how we can fix.”
The need is growing — along with homelessness
Linda Braunschweiger is CEO of Housing Trust Fund Ventura County, a nonprofit bank managing a revolving loan fund for affordable housing projects. The charity helped with financing for the Westview Village redevelopment and many others across the county. She said the need for affordable housing greatly outstrips what’s available, for both public housing units and market-rate rentals workers can afford.
“There is a tremendous shortage,” Braunschweiger said, citing a recent study showing Ventura County number one in the country with the least number of units available.
Braunschweiger added that the lack of affordable housing is causing more people to become homeless.
“And when you see that increase, being seniors, senior women and then families, that’s a reflection that there’s not housing. It’s not other populations that have chosen it for whatever reason, or their mental illness. These are families who had housing, had a health crisis, and had something that took out what little savings they had or their rents went significantly up, and there’s nowhere to go.”
“People say to me all the time, ‘Well, why don’t they move out of the area?’ Well, this is where your family is. This is maybe where your job is, if you still have a job. You know, this is your community,” Braunschweiger continued. “We have a responsibility to take care of the people that are here.”
As for why people need a safe and affordable place to live, Braunschweiger said it’s fundamental to happiness. “The home is the foundation for life. If you feel safe and secure as a child or as an adult, you have the ability to be productive. If you don’t have that in your life, your health is at jeopardy, your long term success, and just that sense of comfort of home.”
More affordable housing is on the way
Last week officials with Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation announced over $26 million in state funding for a new 58-unit complex for farmworkers and homeless veterans that will be built next year at 2161 East Etting Road in Oxnard. The charity has been developing affordable homes in Ventura County for over 40 years.
State officials said the largest funding and reform package for housing and homelessness in California history was passed last year as part of the $100 billion California Comeback Plan, and included over $10 billion for affordable housing.
“The quick, strategic investments the state has made through the California Housing Accelerator brings us another step closer to the 2.5 million homes needed by 2030, as outlined in our Statewide Housing Plan,” said Gustavo Velasquez, Director of the California Department of Housing and Community Development. “Just one year after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the California Housing Accelerator, HCD has helped partners unlock the ability to construct over 5,000 quality affordable homes that were stuck waiting for funding. Roughly 80 percent of all Accelerator units will be for extremely low- to very low-income households and unhoused residents.”
Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation Chief Financial Officer Victoria Brady said the nonprofit’s leaders have been working on plans for the Dolores Huerta Gardens complex for more than 10 years. Construction would have taken far longer without the state money, Brady said.
“Honestly, there has been quite a shift, which is wonderful, to see more support being thrown towards affordable housing and also more particularly supportive services and housing for the homeless as well. And it’s wonderful to see that there’s more funding available for those various types of housing,” Brady said. “So we’re just very excited to see the ability to provide more and to have those resources coming both from the state and federal level. To recognize that the need is truly there is wonderful.”
-Ventura Housing Authority:
-Area Housing Authority of the County of Ventura: www.ahacv.org
Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation: www.cabrilloedc.org
-Many Mansions:
-Housing Opportunities Made Easier (HOME): www.vchome.org
-Housing Trust Fund Ventura County: www.housingtrustfundvc.org