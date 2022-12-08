Need some ideas for scratching off that holiday shopping list? We’ve got you covered! Delight the loved ones in your life with these nifty products and experiences, all available from local businesses. Because keeping your dollars in your community is the gift that keeps on giving.
BARBARA KROON, ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE
Island Packers
Sometimes we take for granted that one of our National Parks is a mere one-hour boat ride away. The five Channel Islands are a gorgeous treasure trove of tranquility and nature. Island Packers has been up and running since 1968 and is here to take you out for the experience of a lifetime. Whether whale watching or just harbor cruising, this experience is a lovely gift to give to a loved one!
Island Packers, 1691 Spinnaker Drive, #105B, Ventura; 3600 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard; 805-642-1393,
Lynn’s Jewelry Studio
When you walk into Lynn’s Jewelry, the sparkly, shiny bling is almost overwhelming. There are so many jewelry pieces ready to go, but resident designer John Muscarella is always open to the challenge of creating whatever concept and design you have in mind. I highly recommend a visit!
4572 Telephone Road, #906, Ventura, 805-642-5500, lynnsjewelry.com
Salzer’s
I’ve been a Ventura County resident for over 30 years, and I can’t imagine this community without Salzer’s. I’ve been shopping here for decades — especially for Christmas presents! There is definitely something for everyone on your shopping list here. Music, T-shirts, funky gifts, etc. And if you’re not sure what that family member or person you picked for Secret Santa is into, I promise a gift card from Salzer’s will make everyone happy!
Salzer’s, 5777 Valentine Road, Ventura, 805-639-2160, salzers.com
Bank of America Performing Arts Center
The gift of experience is priceless. You can give a young family the gift of tickets to the many family-oriented events (Peppa Pig Live is coming Dec. 23) or a pair of tickets to that couple who loves to rock out! This venue doesn’t have a bad seat in the house and it’s truly an asset to Ventura County. Heck, I saw Ringo Starr there in 2016 with my daughter who was 16 at the time . . . and yes, he did sing “You’re 16.” Time of your life, kid. Make memories!
Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com
Ag, Art Museum Gift Shops
Recent trips to both the Museum of Ventura County’s Agriculture Museum and the Santa Paula Art Museum have reminded me that museums have great gift shops! There is always something unique and in many cases artisan-made to take home and keep for yourself (guilty) or someone else to cross off your shopping list.
Agriculture Museum, 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, ventura museum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/
Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554,
NANCY D. LACKEY SHAFFER, EDITOR
Bamboo Socks
I’m super into socks right now, but I’m picky about fit and wicking and all that. I have found that bamboo blends tick all the boxes: cozy, durable, breathable and less likely to get sweaty and uncomfortable after being worn all day. One of my favorite brands is Socksmith, and Lost in Socks at Ventura Harbor and Rains of Ojai both have great selections. And what’s more perfect for a Christmas stocking stuffer than socks? I am personally partial to whimsical designs, but there are more classic styles to choose from as well.
Lost in Socks, 1575 Spinnaker
Drive, #107a, Ventura, 805-850-0102, www.lostinsocks.com
Rains of Ojai, 218 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-1441, rainsofojai.com
Folkmanis Puppets
Folkmanis makes the most beautiful hand puppets – super creative, clever and very cuddly. If you’ve got plush animal lovers on your list, they will absolutely flip when they find these under the tree. Not cheap, but the quality is extraordinary. Not necessarily just for kids! Fun fact: The headquarters are in Emeryville in Northern California. Two places I know of that carry a good Folkmanis selection are the gift shop at Island Packers and Serendipity Toys.
Island Packers, 1691 Spinnaker Drive, #105 B, Ventura, 805-642-1393, islandpackers.com
Serendipity Toys, 221 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-646-2585, www.serendipitytoys.com
Museum Miscellany
I like art galleries and museums, but I love their gift shops! So I’m seconding colleague Barbara’s suggestion above: Galleries and museums are great spots for something classy, educational and/or just plain pretty – whether that’s a puzzle based on a famous work of art, a rad piece of jewelry from a local artist, a neat candle or a cool toy. You never know what you’ll find at your local museum gift shop, but it’s guaranteed to be fabulous. And…you know…you can check out the exhibits, too.
Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org. NOTE: MVC is holding a Sip ’n’ Shop Holiday Market this Saturday, Dec. 10, 5-7 p.m.
Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554,
Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368,
studiochannelislands.org. NOTE: A special 2022 Gift Guide is available online through Dec. 16.
Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, vitaartcenter.com. NOTE: Classes for kids and adults make great gifts, too!
Newberry Candy
Love me some Ex Voto and Top This Chocolate, but I am always on the hunt for a new chocolate shop. I was delighted to recently discover Newberry Candy in Thousand Oaks, which specializes in toffee and fudge, but has so much more. The decorated peanut butter cups are adorable, and I know a few people for whom the lumps of coal would be perfect. Hanukkah starts at sundown on Dec. 18, and those menorah Oreos are super cute!
Newberry Candy, 3130 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-552-7692, newberrycandy.com
Grains of Happiness Gift Shop
An eclectic collection of handmade eco-conscious odds and ends, with things like bling for your plants, crystals and lots of macrame (check out the groovy water bottle holders). Maybe a bit of an acquired taste, but charming – and I love those scruffy gnome ornaments.
Grains of Happiness, grainsofhappiness.com
ALEX WILSON, STAFF WRITER
Heritage Coffee and Gifts
If shopping for gifts made in Oxnard at one of the city’s most historic locations sounds fun, Heritage Coffee and Gifts is a great bet. Candles, jewelry and handmade Christmas ornaments are some of the items on display, and there’s also a collection of books by local authors. The welcoming, family-run coffee shop is also a mellow place to take a break from holiday shopping inside a 1911 craftsman farmhouse at Downtown Oxnard’s Heritage Square.
210 W. 7th St., Oxnard, 805-394-1040,
K1 Speed
For anyone hoping to celebrate the holidays with an adrenaline rush, a gift certificate for K1 Speed in Thousand Oaks might just be the ticket. The new business opened last February in a 50,000-square-foot industrial building, and features all-electric go-karts that are quicker and quieter than gas powered models of yesteryear. K1 Speed would also be a great place to rent space for a holiday party or entertain some out-of-town guests for an afternoon of zipping around the track or enjoying the state-of-the-art arcade.
770 Lawrence Dr., Thousand Oaks, 805-321-8258, K1speed.com
Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center
There’s a great place to buy gifts that inspire a love for nature at Ventura Harbor that might be overlooked by many holiday gift shoppers. The shop at Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center sells items including books about island history, souvenirs and clothing celebrating the park. The store is managed by the Western National Parks Association and profits support park research, education and public outreach. One of the most popular items they sell is a plush island fox toy, with over 1,000 of the critters headed to new homes just this year. While you’re shopping, be sure to check out the small aquarium on site!
1901 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura, 805-658-5730, nps.gov/chis
Painting With a Twist
Even people who don’t think they have any artistic talent will have fun painting while drinking wine at Painting With a Twist in Old Town Camarillo. It’s a festive atmosphere where everyone paints the same image while sipping wine and socializing. Some of the images guests will be taking home in the coming weeks have holiday themes like snowmen and reindeer. In addition to treating friends and family to a regularly-scheduled painting session, the studio can also be rented out for private parties.
2298 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-484-4444, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/camarillo
The Craft House
Locally made gifts are featured at The Craft House in Moorpark, and the business even provides an opportunity to make crafty items right in the store. Some of the people who make things at The Craft House go on to sell them there. Hot items for the holidays include ornaments, unique clothing and toys. The 21-and-over business also serves beer and wine to help people’s creative juices flow, and is located in a cool industrial area known as “The Alley” with a brewery and winery as neighbors.
330 Zachary St. #102., Moorpark, 805-915-8693,