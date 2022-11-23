The Ventura County Fusion was trailing 1-0 in the United Soccer League (USL) League Two national championship game on Aug. 6 when Sergio Villalpando stepped into the game.
At just 16 years old, the Oxnard resident was the youngest player on the team which includes many top collegiate players with professional aspirations. But Villalpando was also one of the most promising players on the squad, having already struck a pro deal with soccer club Los Angeles Galaxy to play on their Major League Soccer (MLS) NEXT development team starting in January.
The VC Fusion was playing before a packed stadium of enthusiastic fans at the Ventura College Sportsplex, but as the final minutes were ticking by, and victory was slipping away, the team needed a boost. Villalpando had been a starting player in the last couple of playoff games, he said, but coaches had so far relied on more veteran players for the penultimate match of the season.
But once Villalpando was on the field he provided two assists — which included the winning goal —against New York’s Long Island Rough Riders.
“The squad was looking a little down,” Villalpando told the Ventura County Reporter about the moments before he was called off the bench. “Five minutes after I went in, I provided an assist to my teammate Nate [Nathaniel Opoku] and it just bumped up our energy. We felt that anything was possible and we went after it. And then maybe nine minutes before the game ended, I provided another assist to my teammate Marley Edwards. And with that goal, we were able to crown ourselves USL Two national champions.”
Villalpando said he loved the reaction of the fans after the stunning come-from-behind 2-1 victory.
“Playing the final in Ventura and, you know, bringing that title home, it felt great. It was a sensation that I’ve never felt,” he said. “It was just something indescribable. It was a moment of pure joy.”
FANS APPRECIATE TOP-NOTCH TALENT
In the 17 years since the Ventura County Fusion was founded, the team has become part of the fabric of the community.
Ventura resident Kevin Marble said he’s been a soccer fan his whole life. While he sometimes travels across the world for big matches, he loves watching VC Fusion games in Ventura where he’s seen players who went on to become professionals or even made it to the U.S. National Team.
“I enjoy the passion of the game and the fluid nature of the game,” he said.
Marble spoke with the Ventura County Reporter at a Nov. 18 VC Fusion exhibition game against German professional team Hamburger Sport-Verein e.V. aka Hamburger SV.
“So there is quality here. And then you have the top college standout kids that play here and high schoolers and it’s just fun to see it,” said Marble. “And it is the most beautiful game and to see it played locally, I’ll go. That’s pretty amazing. We don’t have any other kind of sport in this community at a semi-professional, professional level. This is it.”
PIPELINE TO THE PROS
VC Fusion Founder and President Ranbir Shergill grew up playing “football” in his native Yorkshire, England, and rooting for Liverpool F.C.
“It’s a very heavy soccer culture,” Shergill said. “As they call it ‘football’ there, the minute you start walking, you start kicking a ball. Everyone’s playing soccer everywhere, playing football on the streets, in the parks. You see them on TV. And obviously, you’re born into a family of football fans who already have the team and support in the team and that kind of thing. So it’s just kind of a way of life there, you know.”
When Shergill, now 42, was 19, his family moved to California and he started a soccer coaching career. While there were lots of opportunities for kids to learn the sport, Shergill saw gaps in the system funneling players from the beginner level to the professional-caliber teams.
“So that was part of the motivation of creating the Fusion. There’s a lot of good, young, talented players but won’t necessarily gain the exposure or the opportunity,” Shergill said.
Another thing Shergill found in the U.S. was that while some of the best players played for top college programs, collegiate sports seasons only last for half the yearly calendar. Elite level players, however, need to practice all year round to keep their skills sharp.
That’s part of how USL League Two fits into the player development puzzle. The semi-professional league, formerly known as the Premier Development League, has over 100 teams across the United States and Canada. The season runs between May and July, with playoffs lasting into August. Officials say over 70% of players in MLS previously played in the USL League Two. Players are not paid a salary so they can maintain their amateur status required for playing on college teams, but teams can cover some expenses like housing, food and travel costs.
VC Fusion started out strong after its founding in 2006 and won its first and only other league championship in 2009. Shergill said since the beginning, more than 100 of the players have gone on to compete in MLS.
“It’s our job to develop players. The way we’re going to evaluate how successful we’ve been is not necessarily about the number of championships we win, although we are very successful. It’s more about how we play as we move on to a higher level,” explained Shergill. “And so for us, that’s been our goal. And for us to be able to help these players achieve that goal, help them along the way, give them the opportunity, give them the exposure, it’s very gratifying. It’s very satisfying, you know, to play a part in their journey.”
SOCCER EXCITEMENT
In addition to the semi-professional development team known as VC Fusion, the organization fields numerous other teams for players of all levels — including young kids just starting out and club teams for older players with more advanced skills.
“We provide opportunities for players that want to play the game, want to enjoy the game, but we also provide opportunities for players that want to get a college scholarship, they want to play professionally,” Shergill added. “So, we’re kind of a full 360-degree soccer organization that basically provides an opportunity for all the members, all the players, whether it’s for recreation with young kids all the way to the elite academy, all the way to the professional level.”
Local soccer fans also get a chance to see teams from around the world play against VC Fusion on occasion such as last week’s match against Germany’s Hamburger SV (which Fusion lost 7-0). Other international teams Fusion has played against came from nations including Argentina, Sweden and Mexico.
Shergill said he’s proud to bring such top international talent to Ventura County for fans to see . . . . and so players can face some of the world’s best players.
“Sometimes you have to pinch yourself because as a football fan, we know what it means to have some of these clubs here. And we just hope that the local community realizes as well, what’s in their backyard here, and comes out and supports the Fusion and see what it’s about,” Shergill said.
FUN FOR ALL LEVELS
VC Fusion Head Coach Mike Elias grew up in London and played soccer growing up. He briefly played for a professional team before finding he loved coaching almost as much as playing.
“I’ve been a coach from young kids all the way to this level. One of my favorite things is bringing the fun and the excitement and the passion back into the sport and trying to translate that to our players on a youth level. It’s very important that kids are having fun while they’re playing because if they’re not having fun, they’re just not going to return to the sport,” Elias said.
Elias has been on the coaching staff of VC Fusion for about 10 years and became head coach during the period when the league took a pandemic-related break from playing games. He was extremely happy to see the soccer club roar back from its hiatus to win the national championship.
“It was fantastic. I mean, first of all, to make the USL Two national championship final was incredible. We were blessed and very happy to be there. Second to that, having to host the event was magnificent. It was great to see the fans in the stands. It was great to bring the final to Ventura,” Elias said. “It was something very, very special. I don’t think anyone will forget that.”
Elias first came to the U.S. to coach soccer about 20 years ago and has seen the sport take off in popularity.
“It’s the number one spot on the planet. So it was just a matter of time, really,” Elias said. “And the reality is, with everything that the U.S. has — the infrastructure, the stadiums, the interest, the coaches coming through the system— I mean, we could really put the U.S. on the map with competitive national teams.”
A PROFESSIONAL CAREER ON THE HORIZON
Elias only has to look at Sergio Villalpando to point to an example of a player who started off on a VC Fusion club team and is now headed off to start a career as a professional player. The coach said it was thrilling to see Villalpando make the two key assists that led to the team’s triumphant victory in the league championship . . . especially since he’s only 16 and has lots more to learn.
“He has phenomenal talent, definitely one for the future. And being that he’s a homegrown player and he’s been with our system from the beginning as a young boy, we’re very, very proud of him,” Elias said.
As Villalpando looks ahead to a pro soccer career starting next year, the experience of winning the national championship is something he will never forget.
“Honestly, it felt great. To be a 16-year-old playing with college players, former pros, it felt great. It was a great experience. Very high level. It just taught me so many things. It demanded new things from me,” Villalpando said, adding that the title also elevated the whole team’s stature and gave all the players exposure that might help them reach their goal of playing professionally. “I think that title was perfect for a lot of us. Some of us were under the radar. And with that title, we were automatically on many team’s lists.”
When the Ventura County Reporter asked Villalpando why he thinks he’s achieved so much in such a short time, he said it’s due to his devotion to the sport.
“I think this isn’t luck. I think this was just pure hard work,” the soccer player said. “And I think since I was a little kid, I always had a goal in mind, and that was to become a professional soccer player. I had nothing else in mind. I think ever since I was young, I never let anything distract me. I was focused.”
Looking back now on winning the league championship and being chosen by a professional team, Villalpando said he just wanted to thank everyone at VC Fusion for everything they’ve done for him.
“When I got to the club, they were very clear and specific about the development of a player. And here I am. I think they’ve provided me with those opportunities,” Villalpando said. “Anyone interested in playing with the Fusion, I think that they should come and try it out. And if they’re really serious about taking their soccer talents to the next level, I think Ventura Fusion is where it’s at.”
For more information on Ventura County Fusion, including upcoming games and playing opportunities, visit www.vcfusion.com.