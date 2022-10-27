Attention witches and warlocks, ghosts and goblins, ghouls, boys and spectres of all stripes — this is Halloween and if you want to do more than pass out candy on Oct. 31, there are many, many options just waiting to be haunted by kindred spirits. Scare up some fun this week with these spooktacular events. (Be sure to check out our Art+Culture and Music sections for other creepy encounters of the Halloween kind.)
CINEMA
Thrills and chills on the big screen beckon with a variety of seasonal cinematic offerings.
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.
In celebration of Halloween and the 30th anniversary of this Academy Award winner from Francis Ford Coppola, Fathom Events will be presenting a special screening of the 1992 film at select theaters. See it on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. at Century RiverPark 16 (2766 Seaglass Way, Oxnard) and Century 10 Downtown (555 E. Main St., Ventura). Rated R. Tickets and more information at
www.fathomevents.com and www.cinemark.com.
Creature from the Black Lagoon
Oct. 27 and 29
A 1950s creature feature at its best, hailed for its eerie atmosphere and groundbreaking underwater photography. The humanoid amphibian “Gill-man” that emerged from the depths of the Amazon River influenced countless other aquatic terrors and inspired Guillermo del Toro's romantic fantasy The Shape of Water (2017). Locals will have a few chances to catch this classic monster flick.
On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Camarillo Public Library will be offering a free screening in the Community Room, 5-7 p.m. 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 805-388-5222, camarillolibrary.org.
Die-hard fans, however, might want to check it out in a proper movie theater. Fathom Events will be offering a special afternoon double feature of Creature from the Black Lagoon and 1943’s Phantom of the Opera, filmed in Technicolor. See both on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. at Century RiverPark 16 (2766 Seaglass Way, Oxnard) and Century 10 Downtown (555 E. Main St., Ventura). Tickets and more information at www.fathomevents.com and www.cinemark.com.
Nosferatu
Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Bank of America Performing Arts Center
2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
805-449-2787
Another horror classic, with a musical twist! F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent film inspired by Dracula (drama over that is a whole story in itself) has unsettling scenes that can still send shivers down your spine. Now, 100 years later, you can see it on the big screen with live orchestral accompaniment and sound effects courtesy of the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra. Tickets are $42.
Spirited Away
Oct. 30-Nov. 2
Various locations
Okay, not exactly horror. But this Studio Ghibli anime masterpiece about a young girl’s quest to save her parents trapped in an enchanted land is full of oddities that suit the season. Hayao Miyazaki is fabulous any time of year, and you can catch Spirited Away during Studio Ghibili Fest Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1-2 at Century RiverPark 16 (2766 Seaglass Way, Oxnard), Studio Movie Grill (1555 Simi Town Center Way, Simi Valley) and Century 10 Downtown (555 E. Main St., Ventura). Visit the event website for exact dates, times and tickets.
HUNTS AND HAUNTS
Put on your thinking caps and keep your eyes peeled for these attractions, which offer big scares for thrill seekers and seaside fun for little ones.
Haunted Glen Tavern Inn Paranormal Investigation
Oct. 28-30, 5-11 p.m.
134 N. Mill St., Santa Paula
805-933-5550
www.eventbrite.com/e/haunted-glen-tavern-paranormal-event-twist-you-hold-the-camera-invite-tickets-415754231097
Built in 1911 with a history that includes high society, Old Hollywood and Prohibition-era guests of ill repute, the Glen Tavern Inn has a reputation for restless spirits. This Halloween, the public can experience a hands-on, behind-the-scenes paranormal investigation of the third floor (rumored to be the most haunted spot in “the most haunted hotel in California”) with professional ghost hunter Marie Mason. Mason will lead tours complete with tools and equipment used in her trade. The lobby will host a party with a psychic, games, tarot card readings and other eerie entertainment. And of course, you can eat, drink and be scary at Enzo’s, the hotel’s restaurant and bar. Tickets start at $33.
Reign of Terror
Weeknights, 7-10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 7-11 p.m. through Nov. 5
225 Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks
805-492-1864
Not for the faint of heart, the Reign of Terror is a terrifying (and terrifyingly professional) walk-through attraction featuring room after room of live characters, animatronic creatures, gruesome decorations and more. Every year offers something new and frightful, and in 2022, one of the special highlights is called the “Cave-In,” which the ROT website describes as a “shocking new experience.”
Timed tickets start at $30; there’s usually some waiting — particularly on weekends. Immediate access tickets are in limited supply and allow for a shorter wait time; they start at $55. On Nov. 5, the last night of the haunt, Reign of Terror will be offering a run through the entire attraction with no lighting except a glow stick. Very different; extra scary.
WARNING: This is an intense, sometimes gory, deliberately fear-inducing experience. NOT for kids (ages 13 and up recommended) or sensitive people. Only go if you really, truly enjoy a good scare.
Seaside Skeleton Hunt
Oct. 29-30
Ventura Harbor Village
1583 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura
805-477-0470
The weekend before Halloween, Ventura Harbor Village invites everyone to participate in the Seaside Skeleton Hunt. Over a dozen skeletons have been cleverly hidden around the village, and visitors can roam the harbor to find them. Take photos of any and all that you find and post on social media (#SeasideSkeletons,
@venturaharbor) to enter to win a Harbor Halloween prize pack filled with goodies from local businesses. Bonus points for the mermaid skeleton!
Spooky Maritime Scavenger Hunt
Saturday, Oct. 29, 3-6 p.m.
Channel Islands Maritime Museum
3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard
805-984-6260
www.cimmvc.org/event-details/spooky-maritime-scavenger-hunt
Journey into maritime mysteries, ghost ships and more at the Channel Islands Maritime Museum. The scavenger hunt will take visitors through the museum exploring maritime oddities and superstitions while on a quest for treasure (candy). Children will receive a free Channel Islands Harbor reusable trick-or-treat bag (while supplies last). The final clue on the scavenger hunt will be located at Mystic Whaler, where the spooky fun continues with scary storytelling. $10 for adults, $7 for CIMM members, $5 for seniors and active military and free for those under age 18. (See our story in Art+Culture for more information.)
JUST FOR PETS
What’s cuter than a hound in Halloween garb? Whether you’ve got a fur baby with star quality or just want to see adorable dogs all dressed up, don’t miss these pet-trifying parties.
Howl-O-Ween — Camarillo
Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Mission Oaks Dog Park
5501 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo
www.pvrpd.org/2022-10-29-howl-o-ween
Furry friends and their owners can get into the Halloween spirit during this costume contest for dogs. Located at the dog park next to Las Colinas Middle School, festivities will include pet vendors, raffles, food trucks and pet adoptions from Westside German Shepherd Rescue of Los Angeles. In addition, a professional photographer will be onsite to capture portraits of pooches for just $10 (profits will go to the Foundation for Pleasant Valley Recreation and Parks). Camarillo’s Howl-O-Ween is free and no registration is required…just show up!
Howl-O-Ween — Ventura
Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Village
1583 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura
805-477-0470
Ventura Harbor goes to the dogs for a few hours on Saturday, with the 10th Annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest. Prizes for winners in each of the five categories will include ribbons for the pups, free pumpkins and $30 gift certificates from village eateries. There’s no cost to enter, but pre-registration is highly recommended, as the event is limited to 60 dogs. All participants get a treat bag from Ventura Pet Barn, a dog-friendly dessert from Coastal Cone and “Scooby snacks” for humans. Check in promptly at 11 a.m. at Lost in Socks.
PUMPKIN PATCHES
What’s Halloween without a jack-o-lantern? These farm-fresh festivities promise pumpkins aplenty and a gourd-geous selection of other activities, too!
Boccali Ranch Pumpkin Patch
10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Oct. 31.
3277 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-669-7077
Boccali’s is beloved for its pizza and old-school Italian cuisine all year round. But in October, it’s orange rather than the green, white and red of il Tricolore that reigns supreme. Growing in the field behind the restaurant’s Ojai Avenue location are pumpkins of every size and shape, plus a variety of squash and gourd species, Indian corn and seasonal produce available for purchase as well. A kid-sized corn maze gives little ones a spot to burn off some energy, and on weekends, hay wagon rides are available for $5. The ever-popular Haunted Hayrides are not happening in 2022, but it’s still a fun way to enjoy the fresh Ojai air and pick out the perfect pumpkin.
Prancer’s Farm
Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
18540 E. Telegraph Road, Santa Paula
A working 30-acre farm all decked out for Halloween fun! Ten acres of pumpkin picking, wagon rides, music, an animal center and lots of photo opportunities are available with the $10 admission (free for kids 2 and under). For an extra fee, visitors can enjoy the mechanical bull, face painting, a barrel train and horse rides. But the best thing might be the corn and sunflower “expedition,” a spooky and enchanting walking experience. Be sure to check the website for details on the pumpkin carving contest.
Rotary Club of Santa Paula Pumpkin Patch at Limoneira Ranch
Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through Oct. 30.
12471 Foothill Road, Santa Paula
888-522-1884
One of the largest pumpkin patches in the area, the Rotary Club of Santa Paula’s annual event attracts some 20,000 guests from across Southern California. And while there are plenty of pumpkins to choose from, it’s the other activities that really bring the fun. A petting zoo filled with adorable farm animals, hay wagon and pony rides, the hay pyramid, live music and face painting delight visitors of all ages. But this patch’s biggest claims to fame are the French trebuchet aka “Pumpkin Chucker” that will send gourds soaring through the air, and the professionally designed 5.5 acre Corn MAiZE. $12 entry fee; some activities cost extra. Free for ages 2 and under.
Seasonal Adventures
Daily through Oct. 31; hours vary
450 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
1898 1/2 Simi Town Center Way, Simi Valley
Ventura’s Great Pacific Pumpkin provides the squash and gourds for this carnival-like experience. Mechanical rides, blow-up slides, bounce houses, obstacles courses . . . if you like the fair, you’ll love this autumn-scented version. In addition to all the pumpkins et al you could want for carving or consuming, Seasonal Adventures also offers a wide variety of harvest decorations. Admission is free, rides require tickets which must be purchased separately. Locations in Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks. Monday-Thursday 3-9 p.m. Friday 3-10 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. On Monday, Oct. 31, open 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Underwood Family Farms Fall Harvest Festival
9 a.m.-6 pm. daily through Oct. 31
3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark
5696 E. Los Angeles Ave., Somis
The Fall Harvest Festival that takes place every year at the Moorpark location of this family-owned and -operated establishment is something of a farm-themed amusement park. In addition to the gigantic pumpkin patch — which seems to go on forever — and acres and acres of fresh seasonal produce for the picking, there’s farm-themed playground equipment, a trike trail, a hay pyramid, live music and animal shows . . . all with a backdrop of festive autumn and Halloween-themed decorations. The Animal Center has adorable barnyard babies, and everyone loves watching the goats galavanting on their overhead walkways and taking photos with the haybale spiders. This is one of Underwood’s most popular events, and the weekends are busy indeed — which is why tickets for Saturdays and Sundays are online only. $14 general admission Monday-Friday; $26-28 weekends; discounts for military, veterans, first responders. Children under age 2 are free.
If Underwood Moorpark is too busy for you, check out the Somis location — smaller, less elaborate, but no less festive . . . and with plenty of ripe fruits and veg and fall decorating to delight you. See pygmy goats, chickens, alpacas and sheep at play in the animal center.
TRICK OR TREAT
Knocking on doors in your neighborhood and begging for candy after dark is a time-honored tradition on Halloween. If you’d rather head out when the sun is high, want something a little more structured, or just prefer to get a head start on your sweets stash, check out these trick or treating opportunities.
Downtown Ventura’s Trick-or-Treat and Costume Contest
Saturday, Oct. 29, 3-7 p.m.
California and Main Streets, Ventura
downtownventura.org/event/downtown-venturas-trick-or-treating-costume-contest/
Downtown Ventura will be hosting an all-ages costume contest on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. at the Main Street Stage. Afterwards, it’s time to hit the street (which is, of course, sans cars thanks to Main Street Moves) for trick or treating at participating businesses. Maybe grab a bite or do a bit of shopping while you’re out and about!
Halloween in the Park and Trick or Treat Village
Monday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Community Center Park
1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo
www.pvrpd.org/2022-10-31-halloween-in-the-park.
Looking for a community-oriented Halloween celebration? Camarillo’s Community Center Park is the place to be! Everyone is invited to partake in the festive fun, which will include games, pumpkin painting and a costume contest. Food trucks will be on hand to keep attendees refreshed. But the biggest draw is the Trick or Treat Village, made up of several bootiful booths giving out goodies. New for 2022 is the booth decorating contest — trick or treaters will be voting on best theme, most original, and more, with prizes awarded to the winners (details to come on that). Visit the event website for more information.
Kids’ Seaside Trick or Treat
Sunday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
1583 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura
805-477-0470
Ventura Harbor Village goes all out for Halloween, and will be fully decorated in ocean-themed seasonal finery. On Sunday, Oct. 30, kids can enjoy the sights and get a head start on their candy collection during the Seaside Trick or Treat, with more than a dozen treat stops at participating harbor businesses. In addition, a DJ will be spinning spooky tunes, professional pumpkin carver Dawn Reily will be working on a massive jack-o-lantern, Lakeshore Learning will host a craft station and a face painter and fortune teller will be offering their services (for a fee). Treats are only available while supplies last, you have to bring your own bag, and the trick or treating window is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — so don’t be late!
Trick or Treat Ojai
Monday, Oct. 31, 3:30-6 p.m.
Participating businesses in Downtown Ojai
www.facebook.com/Trickortreatojai/
Downtown Ojai has a whole afternoon of events planned for Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. Festivities kick off at 3:30 p.m. with a costume contest, followed by a parade at 4:30 p.m. Kids can trick or treat 3:30-6 p.m. at local businesses, enjoying festive and spooky decor throughout the Arcade and Ojai Avenue. Be sure to look for flyers that denote participating locations. Pixies General Store, the “magical mercantile” at 203 North Signal Street, is the suitable headquarters for this event. For updates and more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS
Día de los Muertos proper is Nov. 1-2, and Ventura County offers opportunities before, during and after to observe this special holiday and pay respect to loved ones who have passed.
Día de los Muertos Crafts
Tuesday, Nov. 1, 4-5:30 p.m.
Camarillo Public Library
4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo
805-388-5222
Kids and teens both will have the opportunity to get crafty in the spirit of Day of the Dead on Nov. 1. The Camarillo Library hosts two activities: Making paper marigolds in the Community Room (aimed at ages 5-12) and crafting sugar skull balloons in the Young Adult Library (better for ages 13-18). No experience is necessary and all materials are provided.
Día de los Muertos in Santa Paula
Sunday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Agriculture Museum, 926 Railroad Ave.
Pierce Brothers Cemetery, 380 Cemetery Road
Santa Paula Art Museum, 123 N. 10th St.
www.santapaulaartmuseum.org/event/dia-de-los-muertos-2022
A community-wide celebration of Day of the Dead, taking place at three separate locations in Santa Paula — all free to attend (fees may apply to some activities).
Pierce Brothers Cemetery will host a full day of festivities, starting at 11 a.m. Participants are welcome to build gravesite ofrendas or contribute to a community altar. Aztec and Folklórico dancers will perform, and engage the public in a procession through the cemetery. Tamales and champurrado (Mexican hot chocolate), face painting and sugar skull decorating will be available. At 1 p.m. a Catholic Mass will be held with a blessing of the graves to follow.
At noon, the Santa Paula Art Museum will offer craft activities for making calavera masks, Folklórico headpieces or papel picado. In addition, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County will create an art installation for viewing and photo ops.
Over at the Agriculture Museum, community ofrendas and performances by Danza Azteca Tonantzin and Grupo Folklorico Lindas Raizes will be the highlights. Ofrendas will be on display through Nov. 6, and on Nov. 2, the public is invited to contribute flowers, photographs and decorative objects to the museum’s open altar space. One special ofrenda, built by the Santa Paula Latino Town Hall and De Colores Multicultural Folk Art Inc., will honor former Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez, who passed away in August.
There’s a lot going on for this event, so be sure to check the website for the full schedule and more information.
Community Ofrenda
Oct. 31-Nov. 2; on display through Nov. 6
Camarillo Public Library
4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo
805-388-5222
Remember family and friends who have passed away by contributing to a community ofrenda at the Camarillo Public Library. Bring copies of photos (copies are preferred; no guarantee that originals will be returned) to add to the altar. Submissions will be accepted Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 and the altar will be on display though Nov. 6.
Papier-Mâché Workshop
Saturday, Oct. 29, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Oxnard Performing Arts Center
800 Hobson Way, Oxnard
www.oxnardperformingarts.com/art-studio.html
Creative spirits young and old are welcome to participate in the making of two large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for Día de los Muertos (which OPAC will be celebrating on Nov. 5). Local sculptor Jose Galvan will lead this workshop focused on the creation of El Catrin and La Catrina, the male and female skeleton figures that have become important cultural symbols for the Day of the Dead. The workshop is free, and no experience or registration is required — just come to the art studio at OPAC on Saturday between the hours of 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
OTHER SPECIAL EVENTS
GhostWalk 2022
Oct. 28-30, 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Isbell Middle School
221 S. Fourth St., Santa Paula
Immersive theater at its spookiest! GhostWalk is a Santa Paula tradition, starring local actors with “dark tales to tell” after the sun goes down. Every year features a new cast, new location and new scripts based (sometimes very loosely) on local history. This year’s event takes place at Isbell Middle School and features a ghoulish guide who will lead walking tours through campus to visit six “ghosts,” each with a story to share. Parking is free, tours are limited to 30 participants, and advance tickets are highly recommended. $15 for adults, $12 for children 12 and under. Note that this year’s tours are not wheelchair accessible.
Goblins and Ghosts and Ghouls, Oh My!
Friday, Oct. 28, 9-10 p.m.
Ojai Art Center Patio
113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai
The 2022 Ojai Storytelling Festival takes place Oct. 27-30, and is packed with a wide variety of events for young and old alike. The festival celebrates Halloween after dark on Oct. 28, with storyteller and musician Adam Booth — 2022 West Virginia Folk Artist of the Year — presenting terrifying tales designed to get your blood pumping. Individual tickets start at $17 (see the website for information on festival passes and packages), and the event is strictly for ages 12 and up.
Halloween Bar Crawl
Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m.-12 a.m.
Downtown Ventura
downtownventura.org/event/the-5th-annual-halloween-bar-crawl/
Get boo-zy at Ventura's Halloween Bar Crawl, now in its fifth year! Visit participating bars and restaurants in Downtown Ventura, enjoy your complimentary pours, and take advantage of food and drink specials available exclusively to bar crawl ticket holders. The event also features a costume contest; enter to become eligible to win some great stuff – including a $1,000 grand prize! Tickets start at $20 and are, of course, available only to those aged 21 and older.
Parade of Frights
Saturday, Oct. 29, 2-7 p.m.
Channel Islands Harbor
3600 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard
The holiday Parade of Lights is a big draw for Channel Islands Harbor every December. This is the harbor’s first-ever boat parade with a Halloween twist . . . and rumored to be the only one of its kind on the West Coast. Vessels of all sorts will be decked out in seasonal lighting and operated by costumed crews to create a spooktacular spectacle as they glide around the waters of the harbor. Boaters start at Marine Emporium Landing at 6 p.m. and make the loop twice, with visibility from several locations. A variety of Halloween-related events and activities will take place in the area starting at 2 p.m. (Be sure to check out our Art+Culture section for more on this inaugural event.)
Spooky Swim
Friday, Oct. 28, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Camarillo Aquatic Center
1030 Temple Ave., Camarillo
www.pvrpd.org/2022-10-28-spooky-swim
The Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District puts on this poolside Halloween celebration that includes swimming, pumpkin painting, games in and out of the water and more. Swimming only is $4; $10 grants access to all the activities. Space is limited and registration is required — visit the event website to sign up before you dive in.