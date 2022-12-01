after dark live and online
H = Highly recommended
If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!
THURSDAY, 12/1
Live Music
Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday
The Canyon: The Windbreakers, 7 p.m.
Copper Blues: Latin Night with Juevas de Parranda, 8 p.m.
The Grape: Tom Etchart and Friends, 5-7 p.m.; SicNarf, 7-10 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: Songwriter Series with Jess Bush, 7 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Davey Miller Jazz Trios, 5:30-8 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: The Iron Maidens (tribute), 8:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: The Pipes, 5:30-8:30 p.m. H
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Vinny Fasline, 7:30 p.m.
DJs
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Ladies Night with DJs, 7-11 p.m.
Other
Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.
The Garage: Tiki Thursdays
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, 12/2
Live Music
Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.
Boatyard Pub: Teresa Russell, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Deer Lodge: Hot Rise, 9 p.m.
The Grape: Fred Kaplan Band plays West Coast Swing, 5-7 p.m.; Angelo Moore’s Dr. Madd Vibe and Missing Links with the Barrelhouse Wailers, 8-11 p.m. H
Ojai Valley Brewery: Jacob and the Good Vibes, 7-9 p.m.
Oxnard Performing Arts Center: Tierra and Malo with The Borrowers, 7 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Brandon Ragan Project, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Sweet Lou with Tongues of Fire, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Sam Kulchin, 7-9 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Jarocho music with Conjunto Zacamandu de Tomas Herrera, 6-8 p.m.; Music Nortena con Jaime and DJ Sensacion, 8:30 p.m.
The Vine: Ray Jaurique Trio, 8-10 p.m.
Winchester’s: LA Jazz Connection with Davey Miller, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
Leashless Brewing: The Salty Suites Bluegrass Jam Session, 7 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Nick Swardson, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.
NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Ventura Improv Company, 7 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Justin Rivera, 7 p.m.
DJs
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): DJ Spencer White, 7-9 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: So Fresh and So Clean 2000s Party with DJ NME and DJ PJ, 8 p.m.
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Micro Mania, 7 p.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
SATURDAY, 12/3
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
The Brite Room at Music Freqs: Winter Student Showcase, 12 p.m.
Cantara Cellars: Ignition Live, 6:30 p.m.
The Canyon: Fee Waybill Rides Again, 8 p.m.
Copper Blues: Honky Tonk Brunch, 11 a.m.
GiGi’s: Catholic Split, Head-Cut and others, 7 p.m. H
The Grape: Fausto Cuevas Y La Moderna, 2-5 p.m.; Doug Webb Group, 8-11 p.m. H
Leashless Brewing: Morie and the Heavy Hitters, 2 p.m.; Jacob Marquez Solo Acoustic, 7 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Holger’s Heroes, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): A Dustland Fairytale (Killers tribute), 8-11 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Jimmy Darin, 5-7 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura; Thompson): Goodnight Kiss, 5-7 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Long Beach Dub Allstars, 9 p.m.
The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.
Winchester’s: The James Broz Band, 2-5 p.m.
Comedy
JR’s Comedy Club (in Junkyard Cafe): Brian Sheil, 7 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Nick Swardson, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Tom Clark, 7 p.m.
DJs
Copper Blues: DJ Jonny, 10 p.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Deer Lodge: A Night of Magic with Travis Martois and Franklin Saint, 8 p.m. H
Goebel Adult Community Center: Mambo lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Erik Ekstrand, 7:30-10 p.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, 12/4
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.; Day Party, 4:30 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Brian D’Entremont, 2 p.m.
The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Trivie Omdobble, 2-5 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall:The Rare Occasions, 8 p.m.H
The Vine: Austin Vallejo, 7-9 p.m.
Winchester’s: Colette Lovejoy Band, 2-5 p.m.
Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Nick Swardson, 6 p.m.
DJs
Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m.
The Garage Sunday Funk Day and Football
Other
Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday
MONDAY, 12/5
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline:Trivia Night and West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Garage: Open Mic Comedy Night and free pool, 8 p.m.
Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close
Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
TUESDAY, 12/6
Live Music
Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m.H
Prime Steakhouse:Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant:Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.
Ventura Theater: Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, El Vez, The Last Gang, 8-11:30 p.m. H
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline:Tango lessons, 7 p.m.; Tango Dance Party, 8 p.m.
The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-11:59 p.m.
Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Open Mic Night with Jenna Rose, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 12/7
Live Music
The Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.
The Grape: 6 Beats Apart, 7:30-10 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: Davey and the Midnights, 7 p.m.
The Six Social House: Bone Maggot Presents Wicked Wednesdays, 8:30 p.m. H
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Erinn Alissa, 5-7 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.
Ventura Theater: Beach House, 8-11 p.m. H
Comedy
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Other
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Twist on Main: Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.