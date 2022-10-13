after dark live and online
H = Highly recommended
THURSDAY, 10/13
Live Music
Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday
Copper Blues: Latin Night with Juevas de Parranda, 8 p.m.
The Grape: Tom Etchart and Friends, 5-7 p.m.; The Urban Jazz Collective, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Ojai Underground Exchange: Jackie Bristow and Bernie Larsen, 7 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: L.A. Jazz Connection, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Kabaka Pyramid, 8 p.m. H
Winchester’s: Brandon Ragan, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Don McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Jennie McNulty, 7 p.m.
DJs
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Ladies Night with DJs, 7-11 p.m.
Other
Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.
The Garage: Tiki Thursdays
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Acoustic Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.
The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, 10/14
Live Music
Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Puddles Pity Party, 7:30 p.m. H
Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.
Cantara Cellars: Paulie Cerra Band, 8 p.m.
The Canyon: Pat Benatar Experience (tribute), 8 p.m.
Copper Blues: Jetlemons and Power Syndicate, 7 p.m.
The Grape: Fred Kaplan Band (West Coast swing), 5-7 p.m.; Marina Pacowski, 8-11 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Reign, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Leashless Brewing: Andrew Hart, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Vinyl Gypsies, 7-10 p.m.
NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Burch Studio Presents Dogyear, Logan Campbell, Josh Cronin, Roberto Hermosillo and Aaron Burch, 8 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: The Moondawgs, 7-9 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Doc Rogers Band, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Undercover Super Group, 8:30 p.m.
Surfer’s Point Live at Ventura County Fairgrounds: Tim McGraw, Michael Ray and Bailey Zimmerman, 3-10 p.m. H
The Twist on Main: Sin Chonies, 8-11 p.m.
Winchester’s: Karyn 805, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Carlos Mencia, 7 and 9:15 p.m.H
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Darren Carter, 7 p.m.
DJs
Copper Blues: DJ Bnske, 10 p.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
The Garage: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 7 p.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
SATURDAY, 10/15
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
Azar’s: Decadent Decades, 8 p.m.
Cantara Cellars: Heart and Soul, 7-10 p.m.
The Canyon: Loverboy with Fat Daddy Special and Aspen, 7 p.m.
Copper Blues: Honkey Tonk Brunch, 11 a.m.
The Garage: Halloween Party and Costume Contest with Skyler Lutes and Rubin Hernandez, 8-11 p.m.
The Grape: Barrelhouse Wailers, 8-11 p.m. H
Keynote Lounge: The Balance, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Leashless Brewing: Kimo Moya, 7 p.m.
Libbey Bowl: Abba Dabba Doo!, 3:15-4 p.m.; Spencer the Gardener, 5-6 p.m. H
The Manhattan: Doc Rogers, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Crosscut 805, 7-10 p.m.
Ojai Underground Exchange: Jamie Drake, 7 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: Casual Business Band, 7-10 p.m.
Outlaws Saloon: Fallen Saints, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
The Raven Tavern: Urban Soul, 8 p.m.
Stagecoach Inn Museum: Jontavious Willis, 7 p.m. H
Starborn Wellness Center: The Doug Webb Quartet, 7 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Steve and Sally Williams, 2-5 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: LA Dispute, Sweet Pill, Pictoria Vark, 9 p.m.
The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.
Winchester’s: McGuire/Moffett Band, 2-5 p.m.
Comedy
Junkyard Cafe: JR’s Comedy Club feat. Mark Eddie, Rocky Whatule and Say Gelfound, 7 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Carlos Mencia, 6 and 8:30 p.m. H
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Darren Carter, 7 p.m.
DJs
Copper Blues: DJ DFO and MC Devin Smith, 10 p.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Goebel Adult Community Center: Polka dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Live dancing with John and John Duo, 7:30-10 p.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
The Twist on Main: Live Band Karaoke with Microphone Heroes, 8-11 p.m.
SUNDAY, 10/16
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
The Canyon: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 7 p.m. H
Copa Cubana: House Arrest, 4 p.m.
Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.; Day Party, 4:30 p.m.
The Grape: Dave Weckl Tom Kennedy Project featuring Stu Mindeman with special guest Eric Marienthal, 7-10 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Scott Avendano, 2 p.m.
Libbey Bowl: Judy Collins and Sophie B. Hawkins, 6:30 p.m. H
The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Corsican Brothers, 5-8 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: Dave Zimmerman, 1-3 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Smokey and friends, 2 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Sunday Beach Party, 3-7 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Joe Delia, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; Kenny Devoe, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 12-2 p.m.
The Vine: Austin Vallejo, 2-3:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Karen Eden and the Bad Apples, 3-6 p.m.
Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Carlos Mencia, 6 p.m. H
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Cosmic Comedy, 8-10 p.m.
DJs
Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H
The Garage: Funk and Football Sunday Funday
Other
Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday
House of Dance: Channel Cities Jazz Club with Studio C live music and dancing (swing), 1-3:30 p.m.
MONDAY, 10/17
Live Music
Comedy
The Garage: Comedy Night hosted by Jake Gallo, 8-10 p.m.
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close
Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
TUESDAY, 10/18
Live Music
Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H
Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Country karaoke, 7 p.m.
The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.
Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Open Mic Night with Jenna Rose, 6-9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 10/19
Live Music
The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.
The Collection at RiverPark (Collection Park): Bruno and the Hooligans (Bruno Mars tribute),
6:30 p.m.
The Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.
The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.
The Manhattan: Richard Weiss, 6-8 p.m.
The Six Social House: Wicked Wednesdays with Bone Maggot,
7 p.m. H
Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Americana and Whiskey Wednesday, 7-9 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Atmosphere, 7 p.m.
Comedy
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
The Grape: Comedy with Luke Mones, 7:30-11 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Cosmic Comedy
Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Other
Music Freqs: Student Showcase, 7 p.m.
Paddy’s: Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.