after dark live and online
H = Highly recommended
If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!
THURSDAY, 10/20
Live Music
Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday
Copper Blues: Latin Night with Juevas de Parranda, 8 p.m.
The Grape: Tom Etchart and Friends, 5-10 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Davey Miller Jazz Trios, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Doc Rodgers Duo, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Anthony Jeselnik, 7:30 p.m.
DJs
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Ladies Night with DJs, 7-11 p.m.
Other
Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.
The Garage: Tiki Thursdays
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Acoustic Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.
The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, 10/21
Live Music
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Daddy and the Innocents, 7 p.m.
Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.
Cantara Cellars: Slogan Acoustic, 7 p.m.
The Canyon: The Spazmatics (80s tribute), 9 p.m. H
Copper Blues: Zeppheads, 6 p.m.
The Grape: Fred Kaplan Band (West Coast swing), 5-7 p.m.; Tyler Hammond Jazz Experience, 8-11 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Evan Joffred, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Tour Support, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Margarita Villa: The Tossers, 7-10 p.m. H
NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Bryan Bielanski’s Super Happy Fun Time, 7 p.m. H
Ojai Underground Exchange: Expandards, 7 p.m.H
Ojai Valley Brewery: The Van Allen Twins, 7-9 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Holger’s Heroes, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Justin Honsinger, 8:30 p.m. H
Stagecoach Inn Museum Lawn: Ron Artis II and the Truth, 7 p.m. H
The Twist on Main: Live on Main feat. local musicians, 4:30-7 p.m.; Jetlemons, 8-11 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Sueco with Lil Aaron and Killboy, 9 p.m.
Ventura Theater: Alkaline Trio and Slaughterhouse, 8-11 p.m. H
The Vine: Toni Jonnatta
Winchester’s: Brittney and Ben, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Anthony Jeselnik, 7 and 9:15 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Dan Gabriel, 7 p.m.
DJs
Keynote Lounge: DJ G Cut, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
The Garage: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 7 p.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
SATURDAY, 10/22
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
Azar’s: Old School, 8 p.m.
Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Edwin McCain, 7:30 p.m. H
Cantara Cellars: Caught Red Handed, 6:30 p.m.
The Canyon: The Platinum Groove 80s New Wave Dance Show, 9 p.m.
Copper Blues: Honkey Tonk Brunch, 11 a.m.; Undercover Supergroup, 6 p.m.
The Garage: Duncan and the Dragon Slayers, 8-11 p.m.
The Grape: Thom Rotella Quartet, 8-11 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Pull the Trigger, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Leashless Brewing: Vinny Berry, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Big Adventure, 7-10 p.m.
Oceanview Pavilion: Thriller Bash with Green Jellÿ and Sik Sik Sicks, 7 p.m.
Ojai Underground Exchange: Ojai-Fi, 7 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: Top Shelf Brass Band Dance Party, 7-10 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Free Love Project, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): The Obscure with 80Z Top, 8:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Bella Lucareli, 2-5 p.m.; Dive Bar Messiahs, 8-11 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Knuckle Puck with Microwave and Youth Fountain, 8 p.m.
The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.
Winchester’s: Mack and D, 2-5 p.m.
Comedy
Camarillo Academy of Performing Arts: Free Range Comedy “Twick or Tweet!”, 7:30-9 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Anthony Jeselnik, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Dan Gabriel, 7 p.m.
DJs
Copper Blues: DJ Jonny, 10 p.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, 10/23
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
The Canyon: Sophie B. Hawkins, 8 p.m. H
Copa Cubana: House Arrest, 4 p.m.
Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.; Day Party, 4:30 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Jayden Secor, 2 p.m.
Libbey Bowl: Ojai Pops Orchestra, 3:30 p.m. H
The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Operation 90s, 5-8 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Sunday Beach Party, 3-7 p.m.
The Twist on Main: The Subs, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; Austin Vallejo, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 12-2 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Rexx Life Raj, 8 p.m.
The Vine: Austin Vallejo, 2-3:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Ray Jaurique Trio, 3-6 p.m.
Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Eric Schwartz, 7 p.m.
DJs
Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H
The Garage: Funk and Football Sunday Funday
Other
Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday
Winchester’s: NextGen Rotary Crawl-O-Ween Costume Contest, 2 p.m.
MONDAY, 10/24
Live Music
Comedy
The Garage: Comedy Night hosted by Jake Gallo, 8-10 p.m.
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close
Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
TUESDAY, 10/25
Live Music
Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m.H
Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.
Winchester’s: Fundraiser Night for Music and Arts for Youth with Saint Pierre and friends, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Country karaoke, 7 p.m.
The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.
Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 10/26
Live Music
The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.
The Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.
The Grape: Peter Smith Trio, 7-10 p.m.
The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.
The Manhattan: Robert Van, 6-8 p.m.
The Six Social House: Wicked Wednesdays with Bone Maggot feat. Centershift, 7 p.m. H
Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Americana and Whiskey Wednesday, 7-9 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Ginger Root with Vicky Farewell, 8 p.m.
Ventura Theater: Thursday with Hail the Sun and Homeless Gospel Choir, 7:30 p.m.
Comedy
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Other
Copper Blues: Copper Queens Halloween Drag Show, 7:30 p.m.
Music Freqs: Adult Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Paddy’s: Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.