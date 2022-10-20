After dark

The TOArts After Dark series continues with soulful blues singer Ron Artis II and his band The Truth performing on the Stagecoach Museum Lawn on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Mishina Kunz)

after dark live and online

H = Highly recommended

If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

THURSDAY, 10/20

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday

Copper Blues: Latin Night with Juevas de Parranda, 8 p.m.

The Grape: Tom Etchart and Friends, 5-10 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Davey Miller Jazz Trios, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Doc Rodgers Duo, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Anthony Jeselnik, 7:30 p.m.

DJs

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Ladies Night with DJs, 7-11 p.m.

Other

Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.

The Garage: Tiki Thursdays

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Acoustic Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.

The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, 10/21

Live Music

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Daddy and the Innocents, 7 p.m.

Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.

Cantara Cellars: Slogan Acoustic, 7 p.m.

The Canyon: The Spazmatics (80s tribute), 9 p.m. H

Copper Blues: Zeppheads, 6 p.m.

The Grape: Fred Kaplan Band (West Coast swing), 5-7 p.m.; Tyler Hammond Jazz Experience, 8-11 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Evan Joffred, 7 p.m.

The Manhattan: Tour Support, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Margarita Villa: The Tossers, 7-10 p.m. H

NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Bryan Bielanski’s Super Happy Fun Time, 7 p.m. H

Ojai Underground Exchange: Expandards, 7 p.m.H

Ojai Valley Brewery: The Van Allen Twins, 7-9 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Holger’s Heroes, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Justin Honsinger, 8:30 p.m. H

Stagecoach Inn Museum Lawn: Ron Artis II and the Truth, 7 p.m. H

The Twist on Main: Live on Main feat. local musicians, 4:30-7 p.m.; Jetlemons, 8-11 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Sueco with Lil Aaron and Killboy, 9 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Alkaline Trio and Slaughterhouse, 8-11 p.m. H

The Vine: Toni Jonnatta

Winchester’s: Brittney and Ben, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Anthony Jeselnik, 7 and 9:15 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Dan Gabriel, 7 p.m.

DJs

Keynote Lounge: DJ G Cut, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Other

The Garage: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 7 p.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

SATURDAY, 10/22

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

Azar’s: Old School, 8 p.m.

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Edwin McCain, 7:30 p.m. H

Cantara Cellars: Caught Red Handed, 6:30 p.m.

The Canyon: The Platinum Groove 80s New Wave Dance Show, 9 p.m.

Copper Blues: Honkey Tonk Brunch, 11 a.m.; Undercover Supergroup, 6 p.m.

The Garage: Duncan and the Dragon Slayers, 8-11 p.m.

The Grape: Thom Rotella Quartet, 8-11 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Pull the Trigger, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Leashless Brewing: Vinny Berry, 7 p.m.

The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Big Adventure, 7-10 p.m.

Oceanview Pavilion: Thriller Bash with Green Jellÿ and Sik Sik Sicks, 7 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Ojai-Fi, 7 p.m.

Ojai Valley Brewery: Top Shelf Brass Band Dance Party, 7-10 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Free Love Project, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): The Obscure with 80Z Top, 8:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Bella Lucareli, 2-5 p.m.; Dive Bar Messiahs, 8-11 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Knuckle Puck with Microwave and Youth Fountain, 8 p.m.

The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.

Winchester’s: Mack and D, 2-5 p.m.

Comedy

Camarillo Academy of Performing Arts: Free Range Comedy “Twick or Tweet!”, 7:30-9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Anthony Jeselnik, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Dan Gabriel, 7 p.m.

DJs

Copper Blues: DJ Jonny, 10 p.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, 10/23

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

The Canyon: Sophie B. Hawkins, 8 p.m. H

Copa Cubana: House Arrest, 4 p.m.

Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.; Day Party, 4:30 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Jayden Secor, 2 p.m.

Libbey Bowl: Ojai Pops Orchestra, 3:30 p.m. H

The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Operation 90s, 5-8 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Sunday Beach Party, 3-7 p.m.

The Twist on Main: The Subs, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; Austin Vallejo, 5-8 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 12-2 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Rexx Life Raj, 8 p.m.

The Vine: Austin Vallejo, 2-3:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Ray Jaurique Trio, 3-6 p.m.

Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Eric Schwartz, 7 p.m.

DJs

Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H

The Garage: Funk and Football Sunday Funday

Other

Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday

Winchester’s: NextGen Rotary Crawl-O-Ween Costume Contest, 2 p.m.

MONDAY, 10/24

Live Music

Comedy

The Garage: Comedy Night hosted by Jake Gallo, 8-10 p.m.

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close

Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

TUESDAY, 10/25

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m.H

Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.

Winchester’s: Fundraiser Night for Music and Arts for Youth with Saint Pierre and friends, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Country karaoke, 7 p.m.

The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.

Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 10/26

Live Music

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

The Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.

The Grape: Peter Smith Trio, 7-10 p.m.

The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.

The Manhattan: Robert Van, 6-8 p.m.

The Six Social House: Wicked Wednesdays with Bone Maggot feat. Centershift, 7 p.m. H

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Americana and Whiskey Wednesday, 7-9 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Ginger Root with Vicky Farewell, 8 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Thursday with Hail the Sun and Homeless Gospel Choir, 7:30 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Other

Copper Blues: Copper Queens Halloween Drag Show, 7:30 p.m.

Music Freqs: Adult Open Mic, 7 p.m.

Paddy’s: Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.