After Dark Live and Online
H = Highly recommended
If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!
THURSDAY, 9/15
Live Music
Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Kansas, 8 p.m. H
Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday
The Grape: Dennis Mitcheltree Quartet, 7-10 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Chris Hawley, 6:30 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: L.A. Jazz Connection, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Karyn 805, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Chingo Bling, 7:30 p.m.
DJs
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Boogie Nights, 7-11 p.m.
Other
Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Garage: VC Dart League, 4-10 p.m.
The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Acoustic Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.
The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, 9/16
Live Music
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Boots Electric, Sabbath All Stars and Everlong The Tribute, 7 p.m.
Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.
Boatyard Pub: Teresa Russell, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cantara Cellars: Slogan Acoustic, 7-10 p.m.
The Canyon: Bee Gees Gold (tribute), 7 p.m.
Four Brix: Caliente 805, 6-8:30 p.m.
The Garage: Duke Fame, 8-11 p.m.
The Grape: Beksy, 8-11 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Vinyl Gypsies, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Leashless Brewing: Grooves Shine, 7 p.m.
Libbey Bowl: Sergio Mendes, 7 p.m. H
The Manhattan: Lisa Ritner Duo, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Colette Lovejoy, 8-11 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Cinnamon Whiskey, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Jetlemons, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Latin Night (jarocho), 6-8 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Allen Stone, 8 p.m.
Ventura Theater: DJ Quik, Hosted by Indica Castel, DJ KZA, DJ YELLA book signing, Heck Adaptive, lilPaxxx, The Drunk Yard, Wavy N, 8 p.m. H
The Vine: Toni Jannotta, 6-8 p.m.
Winchester’s: Shaky Feelin’, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Nate Bargatze, 7 p.m. H
Levity Live Comedy Club: Trevor Wallace, 7 and 9:15 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Shang, 7 p.m.
DJs
Azar’s Sports Bar: DJ Night
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
SATURDAY, 9/17
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
Azar’s Sports Bar: Reign
Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts: Olli Soikkeli and Cesar Garabini, 5 p.m. H
Cantara Cellars: What the Funk?!, 6:30 p.m.
The Canyon: Corey Feldman with Zack Kirkorian, 8 p.m.
The Grape: One Shot Deal Plays Zappa, 8-11 p.m. H
Keynote Lounge: Whiskey Business, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Lucky Fools Pub: Teresa Russell, 7-10 p.m.
The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Crosscut 805, 8-11 p.m.
Ojai Underground Exchange: Severin Browne and JaKL, 7 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Vinyl Gypsies, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Zen Zeppelin and Hour of Trower (tributes to Led Zeppelin and Robin Trower), 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Barn Burners, 5 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Gimme Gimme Disco (inspired by ABBA), 9 p.m.
The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.
Winchester’s: Two’s Company, 2-5 p.m.
Comedy
Deer Lodge: Daniel Moquin, Saul Trujillo, Steve Furey, Nicole Becannon and Jake Gallo, 9 p.m.
JR’s Comedy Club at the Junkyard Cafe: Jeff “Big Daddy” Wayne, 7 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Trevor Wallace, 6:30 and 9 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Shang, 7 p.m.
DJs
The Garage: Big Dub’s Birthday Bash with DJ Dub/DJ Pofsky, 8-11 p.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Goebel Adult Community Center: Ballroom dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Wyatt Haupt Band, 7:30-10 p.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
Leashless Brewing: End of Summer Lu’ua Party, 5-10 p.m.
SUNDAY, 9/18
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
The Canyon: Eric Gayles, 8 p.m.
Copa Cubana: House Arrest, 4 p.m.
Four Brix Winery: Cary Park, 1-3:30 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Hazy Autumn, 3 p.m.
The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.
Margarita Villa: On Tap, 5-8 p.m.
NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Tony McManus, 5 p.m. H
The Raven Tavern: Karen and Bill, 2-5 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Sunday Beach Party, 3-7 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 12-2 p.m.
The Vine: Austin Vallejo, 2-3:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Johnny and the Love Handles, 3-6 p.m.
Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Trevor Wallace, 7 p.m.
DJs
Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H
The Garage: Soul Sunday with DJ Also, 12-7 p.m.
Other
Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday
House of Dance: Lenny LaCroix and Friends, 1-3:30 p.m.
MONDAY, 9/19
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close
Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
TUESDAY, 9/20
Live Music
Bank of America Performing Arts Center: The War & Treaty with Teddy Grossman, 7 p.m. H
Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H
Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.
Ventura Theater: Panteon Rococo, Bite Me Bambi, 8-11:30 p.m. H
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Country karaoke, 7 p.m.
The Garage: Tacos and Trivia with King Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Open Mic Night with Jenna Rose, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 9/21
Live Music
The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.
The Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.
The Grape: Ladd McIntosh Big Band, 7-10 p.m.
The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.
The Manhattan: Richard Weiss, 6-8 p.m.
The Six Social House: Wicked Wednesdays with Bone Maggot, 7 p.m. H
Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Americana and Whiskey Wednesday, 7-9 p.m.
Comedy
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Cochran, Simi Valley): Cosmic Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic Night with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.
Other
Music Freqs: Student Showcase, 7 p.m.
Paddy’s: Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.