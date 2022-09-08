After Dark Live and Online
H = Highly recommended
If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!
THURSDAY, 9/8
Live Music
Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday
Crown and Anchor: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.
The Grape: SicNarf, 7-10 p.m. H
Leashless Brewing: Blown Over, 6:30 p.m.
The Manhattan: Sean Wiggins, 6-9 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: L.A. Jazz Connection, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Ricky Montgomery, 8 p.m.
Winchester’s: Brandon Ragan, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Zane Lamprey, 7:30 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rainbow Comedy with Jennie McNulty, 7 p.m.
DJs
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Peppermint Lounge, 7-11 p.m.
Other
Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Garage: VC Dart League, 4-10 p.m.
The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Acoustic Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.
The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, 9/9
Live Music
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Colette Lovejoy, 7 p.m.
Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.
Cantara Cellars: The Ray Jaurique Trio, 8-10 p.m.
The Canyon: The Long Run (Eagles tribute) with Ghost in the Machine, 7 p.m.
Deer Lodge: Bart Davenport and Adron, 9 p.m.
Four Brix: Doc Rogers Band, 6-8:30 p.m.
The Grape: Native Vibe, 8-11 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Illunis, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Tour Support, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Cinnamon Whiskey, 8-11 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Bulldawgs Blues Band, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): FamDamly, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Latin Night (jarocho), 6-8 p.m.
Ventura Theater: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, Joywave and Savannah Conley, 7-10:30 p.m. H
The Vine: Ray Jaurique Trio
Winchester’s: Sean Wiggins, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Jon Reep, 7 and 9:15 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Brett Riley, 7 p.m.
DJs
Azar’s Sports Bar: DJ Night
Keynote Lounge: DJ Joe, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
The Garage: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 7-11 p.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Micro Mania Midget Wrestling, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, 9/10
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
Cantara Cellars: Ignition Live, 6:30 p.m.
The Canyon: Boogie Knights, 9 p.m.
The Garage: NIck and the Old Souls, 8-11 p.m.
The Grape: Barrelhouse Wailers, 8-11 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Toxic Sushi, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Leashless Brewing: Blues Bullet, 7 p.m.
Libbey Bowl: Blood, Sweat and Tears, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Pam and Hollywood, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Vinyl Gypsies, 8-11 p.m.
NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Dirty Cello, 7 p.m. H
The Raven Tavern: Stephs Rockin Road Show (Stephanie Metcalf), 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Dostrios and Dear Elise, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Heart of Blues, 7 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Noche de Verano Sin Ti, 9 p.m.
The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.
Winchester’s: Heft/Wilson, 2-5 p.m.
Comedy
Camarillo Academy of Performing Arts: Free Range Comedy, 7:30-9 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Jon Reep, 6 and 8:30 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Brett Riley, 7 p.m.
DJs
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, 9/11
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
The Canyon: Billy Cobham, 8 p.m.
Four Brix Winery: Jayden Secor, 1 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Keyth Garcia, 3 p.m.
The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.
MadeWest Brewing (Ventura, Donlon): Dylan Brehm, 3-5 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Corsican Brothers, 5-8 p.m.
NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Iona Fyfe, 5 p.m. H
The Raven Tavern: Guy and David, 2-5 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Sunday Beach Party, 3-7 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 12-2 p.m.
The Vine: Austin Vallejo, 2-3:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: The Tossers, 3-6 p.m.
Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Jon Reep, 6 p.m.
DJs
Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H
The Garage: Soul Sunday with DJ Also, 12-7 p.m.
Other
Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.
The Garage: SICC House Art & Baking Event, 11-6 p.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday
MONDAY, 9/12
Live Music
Oxnard Performing Arts Center: Torena, Tolls, Ceramik and others, 7 p.m. H
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close
Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
TUESDAY, 9/13
Live Music
Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H
Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Country karaoke, 7 p.m.
The Garage: Tacos and Trivia with King Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 9/14
Live Music
The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.
The Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.
The Grape: Trio WoRK (augmented), 7-10 p.m.
The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.
The Manhattan: Robert Van, 6-8 p.m.
The Six Social House: Wicked Wednesdays with Bone Maggot, 7 p.m. H
Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Americana and Whiskey Wednesday, 7-9 p.m.
Comedy
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Cochran, Simi Valley): Cosmic Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic Night with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.
Other
Paddy’s: Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.