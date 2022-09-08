After Dark

Don’t miss Joywave and I Don’t Know How But They Found Me at the Ventura Theater on Friday, Sept. 9, 7-10:30 p.m. They are joined by Savannah Conley. (Photo by Evyn Morgan)

After Dark Live and Online

H = Highly recommended

THURSDAY, 9/8

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday

Crown and Anchor: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

The Grape: SicNarf, 7-10 p.m. H

Leashless Brewing: Blown Over, 6:30 p.m.

The Manhattan: Sean Wiggins, 6-9 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: L.A. Jazz Connection, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Ricky Montgomery, 8 p.m.

Winchester’s: Brandon Ragan, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Zane Lamprey, 7:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rainbow Comedy with Jennie McNulty, 7 p.m.

DJs

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Peppermint Lounge, 7-11 p.m.

Other

Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Garage: VC Dart League, 4-10 p.m.

The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Acoustic Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.

The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, 9/9

Live Music

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Colette Lovejoy, 7 p.m.

Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.

Cantara Cellars: The Ray Jaurique Trio, 8-10 p.m.

The Canyon: The Long Run (Eagles tribute) with Ghost in the Machine, 7 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Bart Davenport and Adron, 9 p.m.

Four Brix: Doc Rogers Band, 6-8:30 p.m.

The Grape: Native Vibe, 8-11 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Illunis, 7 p.m.

The Manhattan: Tour Support, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Cinnamon Whiskey, 8-11 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Bulldawgs Blues Band, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): FamDamly, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Latin Night (jarocho), 6-8 p.m.

Ventura Theater: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, Joywave and Savannah Conley, 7-10:30 p.m. H

The Vine: Ray Jaurique Trio

Winchester’s: Sean Wiggins, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Jon Reep, 7 and 9:15 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Brett Riley, 7 p.m.

DJs

Azar’s Sports Bar: DJ Night

Keynote Lounge: DJ Joe, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Other

The Garage: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 7-11 p.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Micro Mania Midget Wrestling, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, 9/10

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

Cantara Cellars: Ignition Live, 6:30 p.m.

The Canyon: Boogie Knights, 9 p.m.

The Garage: NIck and the Old Souls, 8-11 p.m.

The Grape: Barrelhouse Wailers, 8-11 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Toxic Sushi, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Leashless Brewing: Blues Bullet, 7 p.m.

Libbey Bowl: Blood, Sweat and Tears, 7 p.m.

The Manhattan: Pam and Hollywood, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Vinyl Gypsies, 8-11 p.m.

NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Dirty Cello, 7 p.m. H

The Raven Tavern: Stephs Rockin Road Show (Stephanie Metcalf), 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Dostrios and Dear Elise, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Heart of Blues, 7 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Noche de Verano Sin Ti, 9 p.m.

The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.

Winchester’s: Heft/Wilson, 2-5 p.m.

Comedy

Camarillo Academy of Performing Arts: Free Range Comedy, 7:30-9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Jon Reep, 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Brett Riley, 7 p.m.

DJs

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, 9/11

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

The Canyon: Billy Cobham, 8 p.m.

Four Brix Winery: Jayden Secor, 1 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Keyth Garcia, 3 p.m.

The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing (Ventura, Donlon): Dylan Brehm, 3-5 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Corsican Brothers, 5-8 p.m.

NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Iona Fyfe, 5 p.m. H

The Raven Tavern: Guy and David, 2-5 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Sunday Beach Party, 3-7 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 12-2 p.m.

The Vine: Austin Vallejo, 2-3:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: The Tossers, 3-6 p.m.

Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Jon Reep, 6 p.m.

DJs

Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H

The Garage: Soul Sunday with DJ Also, 12-7 p.m.

Other

Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.

The Garage: SICC House Art & Baking Event, 11-6 p.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday

MONDAY, 9/12

Live Music

Oxnard Performing Arts Center: Torena, Tolls, Ceramik and others, 7 p.m. H

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close

Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

TUESDAY, 9/13

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H

Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Country karaoke, 7 p.m.

The Garage: Tacos and Trivia with King Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 9/14

Live Music

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

The Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.

The Grape: Trio WoRK (augmented), 7-10 p.m.

The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.

The Manhattan: Robert Van, 6-8 p.m.

The Six Social House: Wicked Wednesdays with Bone Maggot, 7 p.m. H

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Americana and Whiskey Wednesday, 7-9 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Cochran, Simi Valley): Cosmic Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic Night with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.

Other

Paddy’s: Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.