After Dark: Week of Dec. 15 2022

H = Highly recommended
Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm.
THURSDAY, 12/15
Live Music
Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday
The Canyon: Walter Trout with Sandy Haley, 7 p.m.
Copper Blues: Latin Night with Juevas de Parranda, 8 p.m.
The Grape: Tom Etchart and Friends, 5-7 p.m.; Uli Geissendoerfer Trio, 7-10 p.m. H
The Manhattan: Michael Falcone Trio, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: Daniela Cardillo, 6-8 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Birth-Tay Ball, 7 p.m.
Winchester’s: Nick and the Old Souls, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Denise Carter, 7:30 p.m.
DJs
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Ladies Night with DJs, 7-11 p.m.
Other
Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.
The Garage: Tiki Thursdays
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Music Freqs: Student Jam Night (“Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” Jackson 5), 7-8 p.m.
Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, 12/16
Live Music
lack Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.
Boatyard Pub: Teresa Russell, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Canyon Bee Gees Gold (tribute), 7 p.m.
Copper Blues: JetLemons, 7 p.m.
Deer Lodge: Shawn Jones, 9 p.m. H
The Garage: Morie and the Heavy Hitters, 8-11 p.m.
The Grape: Fred Kaplan Band plays West Coast Swing, 5-7 p.m.; Jeff Lorber Fusion, 8-11 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Pull the Trigger, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Leashless Brewing: How to Live With Robots, 7 p.m. H
The Manhattan: Tour Support, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: The Late Knights, 6-8 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Jayden Secor, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Maiden United with Sabbath Allstars (Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath tributes), 8:15-11:15 p.m.
Strey Cellars: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party with Holgers Heroes, 7-11 p.m. H
Vaquero Y Mar: Jarocho music with Conjunto Zacamandu de Tomas Herrera, 6-8 p.m.; Music Nortena con Jaime and DJ Sensacion, 8:30 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Covet with Their/They’re/There and The Speed of Sound in Seawater, 8 p.m.
Winchester’s: Mark Masson, 7-10 p.m. H
Comedy
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rocky Whatule, 7 p.m.
DJs
Copper Blues: DJ Atre, 10 p.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Music Freqs: Student Jam Night (“Famous Last Words,” My Chemical Romance), 7-8 p.m.
SATURDAY, 12/17
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
The Canyon: Berlin with Juliana Hale and Sullivan Grace, 8 p.m. H
Copper Blues: Honky Tonk Brunch, 11 a.m.; NDR CVR, 6 p.m.
The Garage: Keyth Garcia and Universal Reggae, 8-11 p.m.
The Grape: Fausto Cuevas Y La Moderna, 2-5 p.m.; Burning Ghosts, 8-11 p.m. H
Keynote Lounge: The Balance, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Leashless Brewing: Illunis, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: MatterForm, 6-8 p.m.
Pedals and Pints: 805 Social Club, 7-10 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Vinyl Gypsies, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Justin Honsinger, 8:30-11:30 p.m. H
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Blown Over, 7-9 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Squirrel Nut Zippers with Christopher Wonder, 8 p.m. H
The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.
Winchester’s: Heft and Wilson, 2-5 p.m.
Comedy
JR’s Comedy Club (Junkyard Cafe): Fritz Coleman, 7 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Pat McGann, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rocky Whatule, 7 p.m.
DJs
Copper Blues: DJ Jonny, 10 p.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Goebel Adult Community Center: Polka lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Dancing with Tropic Starr, 7:30-10 p.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, 12/18
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.; Day Party, 4:30 p.m.
Leashless Brewing:Jay Clark, 2 p.m.
The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.
NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Rock and Roll High, 7 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Toys for Tots concert with Strung Out and SideKick, 8-11 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Live music, 2-5 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Vine: Austin Vallejo, 7-9 p.m.
Winchester’s: Ray Jaurique Trio, 2-5 p.m.
Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Pat McGann, 7 p.m.
DJs
Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H
The Garage: Sunday Funk Day and Football
Other
Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday
House of Dance: Dancing with Flattop Tom and the Jump Cats, 1-3:30 p.m.
MONDAY, 12/19
OTHER
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Trivia Night and West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close
Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, 12/20
Live Music
Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H
Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Tango lessons and dancing, 7 p.m.
The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-11:59 p.m.
Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 12/21
Live Music
he Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.
The Grape: Denny Seiwell Trio, 7-10 p.m.
The Manhattan: Richard Weiss, 6-8 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: Winter Solstice Celebration with The Yules, 4-8 p.m.
The Six Social House: Bone Maggot Presents Wicked Wednesdays, 8:30 p.m. H
Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Vinyl Night with Sam Kulchin, 6-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.
COMEDY
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Cosmic Comedy, 8-10 p.m.
Other
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Garyoke with Gary Ballen, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.