After Dark: Week of Dec. 15 2022

The Deer Lodge welcomes Shawn Jones on Friday, Dec. 16, at 9 p.m.

AFTER DARK LIVE AND ONLINE

H = Highly recommended

If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

THURSDAY, 12/15

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday

The Canyon: Walter Trout with Sandy Haley, 7 p.m.

Copper Blues: Latin Night with Juevas de Parranda, 8 p.m.

The Grape: Tom Etchart and Friends, 5-7 p.m.; Uli Geissendoerfer Trio, 7-10 p.m. H

The Manhattan: Michael Falcone Trio, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Ojai Valley Brewery: Daniela Cardillo, 6-8 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Birth-Tay Ball, 7 p.m.

Winchester’s: Nick and the Old Souls, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Denise Carter, 7:30 p.m.

DJs

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Ladies Night with DJs, 7-11 p.m.

Other

Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.

The Garage: Tiki Thursdays

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Music Freqs: Student Jam Night (“Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” Jackson 5), 7-8 p.m.

Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, 12/16

Live Music

lack Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.

Boatyard Pub: Teresa Russell, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Canyon Bee Gees Gold (tribute), 7 p.m.

Copper Blues: JetLemons, 7 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Shawn Jones, 9 p.m. H

The Garage: Morie and the Heavy Hitters, 8-11 p.m.

The Grape: Fred Kaplan Band plays West Coast Swing, 5-7 p.m.; Jeff Lorber Fusion, 8-11 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Pull the Trigger, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Leashless Brewing: How to Live With Robots, 7 p.m. H

The Manhattan: Tour Support, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Ojai Valley Brewery: The Late Knights, 6-8 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Jayden Secor, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Maiden United with Sabbath Allstars (Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath tributes), 8:15-11:15 p.m.

Strey Cellars: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party with Holgers Heroes, 7-11 p.m. H

Vaquero Y Mar: Jarocho music with Conjunto Zacamandu de Tomas Herrera, 6-8 p.m.; Music Nortena con Jaime and DJ Sensacion, 8:30 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Covet with Their/They’re/There and The Speed of Sound in Seawater, 8 p.m.

Winchester’s: Mark Masson, 7-10 p.m. H

Comedy

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rocky Whatule, 7 p.m.

DJs

Copper Blues: DJ Atre, 10 p.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Other

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Music Freqs: Student Jam Night (“Famous Last Words,” My Chemical Romance), 7-8 p.m.

SATURDAY, 12/17

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

The Canyon: Berlin with Juliana Hale and Sullivan Grace, 8 p.m. H

Copper Blues: Honky Tonk Brunch, 11 a.m.; NDR CVR, 6 p.m.

The Garage: Keyth Garcia and Universal Reggae, 8-11 p.m.

The Grape: Fausto Cuevas Y La Moderna, 2-5 p.m.; Burning Ghosts, 8-11 p.m. H

Keynote Lounge: The Balance, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Leashless Brewing: Illunis, 7 p.m.

The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Ojai Valley Brewery: MatterForm, 6-8 p.m.

Pedals and Pints: 805 Social Club, 7-10 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Vinyl Gypsies, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Justin Honsinger, 8:30-11:30 p.m. H

Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Blown Over, 7-9 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Squirrel Nut Zippers with Christopher Wonder, 8 p.m. H

The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.

Winchester’s: Heft and Wilson, 2-5 p.m.

Comedy

JR’s Comedy Club (Junkyard Cafe): Fritz Coleman, 7 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Pat McGann, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rocky Whatule, 7 p.m.

DJs

Copper Blues: DJ Jonny, 10 p.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Goebel Adult Community Center: Polka lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Dancing with Tropic Starr, 7:30-10 p.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, 12/18

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.; Day Party, 4:30 p.m.

Leashless Brewing:Jay Clark, 2 p.m.

The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.

NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Rock and Roll High, 7 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Toys for Tots concert with Strung Out and SideKick, 8-11 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Live music, 2-5 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Vine: Austin Vallejo, 7-9 p.m.

Winchester’s: Ray Jaurique Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Pat McGann, 7 p.m.

DJs

Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H

The Garage: Sunday Funk Day and Football

Other

Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday

House of Dance: Dancing with Flattop Tom and the Jump Cats, 1-3:30 p.m.

MONDAY, 12/19

OTHER

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Trivia Night and West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close

Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, 12/20

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H

Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Tango lessons and dancing, 7 p.m.

The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-11:59 p.m.

Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 12/21

Live Music

he Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.

The Grape: Denny Seiwell Trio, 7-10 p.m.

The Manhattan: Richard Weiss, 6-8 p.m.

Ojai Valley Brewery: Winter Solstice Celebration with The Yules, 4-8 p.m.

The Six Social House: Bone Maggot Presents Wicked Wednesdays, 8:30 p.m. H

Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Vinyl Night with Sam Kulchin, 6-8 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.

COMEDY

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Cosmic Comedy, 8-10 p.m.

Other

Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Garyoke with Gary Ballen, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.