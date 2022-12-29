After Dark

Jackie Flynn is joined by Randy Lubas and Sandy Gelfound for a special New Year’s Eve comedy show on Saturday, Dec. 31, 5:30-9 p.m. at JR’s Comedy Club inside the Junkyard Cafe in Simi Valley. 

H = Highly recommended

If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

THURSDAY, 12/29

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday

The Canyon: Donavon Frankenreiter, Iris and the Shade and Charlie Treat, 7 p.m. H

Copper Blues: Latin Night with Juevas de Parranda, 8 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-

9:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Cristela Alonzo, 7:30 p.m. H

DJs

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Ladies Night with DJs, 7-11 p.m..

Other

Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Garage: Tiki Thursdays

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.

FRIDAY, 12/30

Live Music

Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.

The Canyon: So Petty (Tom Petty tribute) with Zack Kirkorian, 7 p.m.

Copper Blues: Wired, 7 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Pull the Trigger, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Leashless Brewing: Adam Lenhard, 7 p.m. H

The Manhattan: Tour Support, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Ojai-Fi #5, 7 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Teresa Russell, 7 p.m. H

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Irie Nature, LakeDub, The Resinators, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Jarocho music with Conjunto Zacamandu de Tomas Herrera, 6-8 p.m.; Music Nortena con Jaime and DJ Sensacion, 8:30 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Circle Jerks, TSOL, SKOWL,

8 p.m. H

Winchester’s: Brittany and Ben, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Cristela Alonzo, 7 and 9:15 p.m. H

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Mark Eddie, 7 p.m.

DJs

Copper Blues: DJ Atre, 10 p.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: New Year’s Eve Party with line dancing, two-stepping and more, 6 p.m.

The Garage: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 7 p.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 9 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, 12/31

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe,

11 a.m.

The Canyon: New Year’s Eve with Queen Nation (tribute), Second Sight, DJ and dancing, 8 p.m. H

Copper Blues: Honky Tonk Brunch, 11 a.m.

The Garage: New Year’s Eve Party

GiGi’s: New Year’s Eve with Jesse Jay Harris Band, 8 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: NYE Party with CRV, 8 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: NYE East Coast with FIDO, 6 p.m.

The Lookout: New Year’s Eve with Gary Ballen, 9:30-12:30 p.m.

The Manhattan: New Year’s Eve Party with Jeanne Tatum, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Ojai Valley Museum: New Year’s Eve with Alexandra King Dance Ensemble, Cassidy Linder, Bernie Larsen, DJ Mikael Jorgensen and more, 6:30-9:30 p.m. ★

The Raven: Doc Rogers Band, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): New Year’s Eve Party with Dressed to Kill (KISS tribute) and others, 8 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): NYE Backroom Bash, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: New Year’s Eve Salsa Party with Ruben Estrada, Ruben Palazuelos, The Martinez Brothers and Jose Valdez, 8 p.m.H

Ventura Harbor Village: Blown Over, 12-3 p.m.

Winchester’s: New Year’s Eve with the Corsican Brothers, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

COMEDY

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Jason Love’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Bash, 7 p.m. H

JR’s Comedy Club (inside Junkyard Cafe): New Year’s Eve with Jackie Flynn, Randy Lubas and Sandy Gelfound, 5:30-9 p.m. H

Levity Live Comedy Club: Phil Medina, 7 p.m.

Rubicon Theatre Company: Ventura Improv Company, 8 p.m. H

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Darren Carter, 8 and 10 p.m.

DJs

Copper Blues: DJ Honey, 10 p.m.

Deer Lodge: New Year’s Eve Dance Party with DJ Project Pineapple, 9:30 p.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Other

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 9 p.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, 1/1

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe,

11 a.m.

Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Emily Coupe, 2 p.m.

The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Village: Ashun, 12-3 p.m.

Winchester’s: CRV, 2-5 p.m.

Other

The Garage: VC Dart Tournament

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday

MONDAY, 1/2

OTHER

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Trivia Night and West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close

Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, 1/3

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H

Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Karaoke, 7 p.m.

The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-11:59 p.m.

Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Open Mic Night with Jenna Rose, 6-9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 1/4

Live Music

The Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.

The Six Social House: Bone Maggot Presents Wicked Wednesdays with special guest Alyson Montez and music video filming, 8:30 p.m.H

Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.

COMEDY

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Other

Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Garyoke with Gary Ballen, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.