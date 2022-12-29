after dark live and online
H = Highly recommended
THURSDAY, 12/29
Live Music
Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday
The Canyon: Donavon Frankenreiter, Iris and the Shade and Charlie Treat, 7 p.m. H
Copper Blues: Latin Night with Juevas de Parranda, 8 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-
9:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Cristela Alonzo, 7:30 p.m. H
DJs
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Ladies Night with DJs, 7-11 p.m..
Other
Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Garage: Tiki Thursdays
GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.
FRIDAY, 12/30
Live Music
Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.
The Canyon: So Petty (Tom Petty tribute) with Zack Kirkorian, 7 p.m.
Copper Blues: Wired, 7 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Pull the Trigger, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Leashless Brewing: Adam Lenhard, 7 p.m. H
The Manhattan: Tour Support, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Ojai Underground Exchange: Ojai-Fi #5, 7 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Teresa Russell, 7 p.m. H
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Irie Nature, LakeDub, The Resinators, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Jarocho music with Conjunto Zacamandu de Tomas Herrera, 6-8 p.m.; Music Nortena con Jaime and DJ Sensacion, 8:30 p.m.
Ventura Theater: Circle Jerks, TSOL, SKOWL,
8 p.m. H
Winchester’s: Brittany and Ben, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Cristela Alonzo, 7 and 9:15 p.m. H
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Mark Eddie, 7 p.m.
DJs
Copper Blues: DJ Atre, 10 p.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: New Year’s Eve Party with line dancing, two-stepping and more, 6 p.m.
The Garage: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 7 p.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 9 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, 12/31
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe,
11 a.m.
The Canyon: New Year’s Eve with Queen Nation (tribute), Second Sight, DJ and dancing, 8 p.m. H
Copper Blues: Honky Tonk Brunch, 11 a.m.
The Garage: New Year’s Eve Party
GiGi’s: New Year’s Eve with Jesse Jay Harris Band, 8 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: NYE Party with CRV, 8 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: NYE East Coast with FIDO, 6 p.m.
The Lookout: New Year’s Eve with Gary Ballen, 9:30-12:30 p.m.
The Manhattan: New Year’s Eve Party with Jeanne Tatum, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Ojai Valley Museum: New Year’s Eve with Alexandra King Dance Ensemble, Cassidy Linder, Bernie Larsen, DJ Mikael Jorgensen and more, 6:30-9:30 p.m. ★
The Raven: Doc Rogers Band, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): New Year’s Eve Party with Dressed to Kill (KISS tribute) and others, 8 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): NYE Backroom Bash, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: New Year’s Eve Salsa Party with Ruben Estrada, Ruben Palazuelos, The Martinez Brothers and Jose Valdez, 8 p.m.H
Ventura Harbor Village: Blown Over, 12-3 p.m.
Winchester’s: New Year’s Eve with the Corsican Brothers, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
COMEDY
Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Jason Love’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Bash, 7 p.m. H
JR’s Comedy Club (inside Junkyard Cafe): New Year’s Eve with Jackie Flynn, Randy Lubas and Sandy Gelfound, 5:30-9 p.m. H
Levity Live Comedy Club: Phil Medina, 7 p.m.
Rubicon Theatre Company: Ventura Improv Company, 8 p.m. H
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Darren Carter, 8 and 10 p.m.
DJs
Copper Blues: DJ Honey, 10 p.m.
Deer Lodge: New Year’s Eve Dance Party with DJ Project Pineapple, 9:30 p.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 9 p.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, 1/1
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe,
11 a.m.
Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Emily Coupe, 2 p.m.
The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Village: Ashun, 12-3 p.m.
Winchester’s: CRV, 2-5 p.m.
Other
The Garage: VC Dart Tournament
GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday
MONDAY, 1/2
OTHER
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Trivia Night and West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close
Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, 1/3
Live Music
Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H
Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Karaoke, 7 p.m.
The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-11:59 p.m.
Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Open Mic Night with Jenna Rose, 6-9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 1/4
Live Music
The Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.
The Six Social House: Bone Maggot Presents Wicked Wednesdays with special guest Alyson Montez and music video filming, 8:30 p.m.H
Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.
COMEDY
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Other
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Garyoke with Gary Ballen, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.