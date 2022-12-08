After dark

The Grape hosts a very special appearance by Uli Geissendoerfer on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 7-10 p.m. His trio will also perform on Thursday, Dec. 15, 7-10 p.m.

after dark live and online

H = Highly recommended

THURSDAY, 10/6

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday

Copper Blues: Latin Night with Juevas de Parranda, 8 p.m.

The Grape: Karl Hunter, 2-5 p.m.; Tom Etchart and Friends, 5-7 p.m.; Kavika G and Tyler Hammond, 8-11 p.m.

Libbey Bowl: Ben Harper, 7 p.m. H

Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: L.A. Jazz Connection, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Dirty Honey with Dorothy and Mac Saturn, 7:30 p.m. H

Ventura Theater: Lagwagon, Strung Out and SACK, 8-11:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Josh Potter, 7:30 p.m.

DJs

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Ladies Night with DJs, 7-11 p.m.

Other

Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.

The Garage: Tiki Thursdays

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Acoustic Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.

The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, 10/7

Live Music

Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Dave Marotta and friends, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

Cantara Cellars: Katie Shorey “Ladies of the 80s,” 7-10 p.m.

The Canyon: Poncho Sanchez, 8 p.m. H

The Grape: Fred Kaplan Band (West Coast swing), 5-7 p.m.; 6 Beats Apart, 8-11 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Heart N Soul, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Leashless Brewing: Mike Beers, 7 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Urban Dread, 7-10 p.m.

Music Freqs (The Brite Room): Feed the Beast, Disrupted Euphoria and Black Moon Lilith, 7 p.m. H

The Raven Tavern: Operation 90s, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): The Dirty Lowdown, 8:30 p.m.

Stagecoach Museum Lawn: Chicken Wire Empire, 7 p.m.H

The Twist on Main: Littlefish, 8-11 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Ocean Alley, 9 p.m.

The Vine: TD Lind and the Aviators, 8-10 p.m.

Winchester’s: LA Jazz Connection with Davey Miller, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Penn and Teller, 8 p.m. H

Levity Live Comedy Club: Aida Rodriguez, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Ventura Improv Company, 7 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Tom Clark, 7 p.m.

DJs

The Garage: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 7 p.m.

Ojai Valley Brewery: 90s DJ Night and Roller Skate Party with DJ Jonny Perez and Ojai Skate Club, 7-10 p.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Other

Copper Blues: Bring On the Night (dance), 7 p.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Oxnard Performing Arts Center: Spellbound Magic Mashup, 7 p.m. H

SATURDAY, 10/8

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

Azar’s: 805 Social Club, 8 p.m.

Cantara Cellars: Doc Rogers Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Canyon: The Spinners and Nick Marechal, 8 p.m.

Copper Blues: Honkey Tonk Brunch, 11 a.m.; NO BIGGEE, 7-10 p.m.

The Garage: How to Live With Robots, 8-11 p.m.

The Grape: Fausto Cuevas Y La Moderna (salsa music and dancing), 2-5 p.m.; WeBBinney, 8-11 p.m. H

Leashless Brewing: Shakamon and Dread Kennedy, 6 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Dive Bar Messiahs, 7-10 p.m.

Music Freqs (The Brite Room): OTTTO with Noah Weiland and Akila Fly, 7 p.m. H

Ojai Underground Exchange: Jude Johnstone and Amilia K Spicer, 7 p.m.

Ojai Valley Brewery: The Silent Treatment, 7-10 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Jetlemons, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Eclipsed By the Wall (Pink Floyd tribute), 8:30-11:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Vinny Berry, 2-5 p.m.; Vanise Terry, 8-11 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: The James Hunter Six, 9 p.m.

Ventura Theater: GWAR, Crobot, Nekrogoblikon, 7-11:30 p.m.

The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.

Comedy

Camarillo Academy of Performing Arts: Free Range Comedy “Bawktoberfest,” 7:30-9 p.m.

Junkyard Cafe: JR’s Comedy Club feat. Don Friesen, 7 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Aida Rodriguez, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Tom Clark, 7 p.m.

DJs

Keynote Lounge: DJ Sharp, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Online

Ojai Underground Exchange: Jude Johnstone and Amilia K Spicer, 7 p.m.; ojaiundergroundexchange.square.site/#ACmOes

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, 10/9

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.; Day Party, 4:30 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Jake Mclleland, 2 p.m.

The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Karen Eden, 5-8 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: 8 Years Gone, 2 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Sunday Beach Party, 3-7 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Deja Vu Too, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; Mark Masson, 5-8 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 12-2 p.m.

Ventura Theater: The Joy Formidable and The Front Bottoms, 7:30-11:30 p.m. H

The Vine: Austin Vallejo, 2-3:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Pull the Trigger Band, 3-6 p.m.

Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Aida Rodriguez, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Cosmic Comedy with Jason Love, 8-10 p.m. H

DJs

Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H

The Garage: Funk and Football Sunday Funday

Other

Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.

The Garage: SICC House Art and Bakery Sale, 12-6 p.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday

MONDAY, 10/10

Comedy

The Garage: Comedy Night hosted by Jake Gallo, 8-10 p.m.

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close

Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

TUESDAY, 10/11

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H

Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters,

5-7 p.m.

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Country karaoke, 7 p.m.

The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.

Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 10/12

Live Music

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

The Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.

The Grape: Neil Elliott Dorval, 7-10 p.m.

The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.

The Manhattan: Robert Van, 6-8 p.m.

The Six Social House: Wicked Wednesdays with Bone Maggot, 7 p.m. H

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Americana and Whiskey Wednesday, 7-9 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Testament, 6:50-11:30 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Cosmic Comedy with Jason Love, 8-10 p.m.

Other

Copper Blues: Copper Queens, 7:30 p.m.

Paddy’s: Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic Night hosted by Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.