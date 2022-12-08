after dark live and online
H = Highly recommended
If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!
THURSDAY, 10/6
Live Music
Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday
Copper Blues: Latin Night with Juevas de Parranda, 8 p.m.
The Grape: Karl Hunter, 2-5 p.m.; Tom Etchart and Friends, 5-7 p.m.; Kavika G and Tyler Hammond, 8-11 p.m.
Libbey Bowl: Ben Harper, 7 p.m. H
Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: L.A. Jazz Connection, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Dirty Honey with Dorothy and Mac Saturn, 7:30 p.m. H
Ventura Theater: Lagwagon, Strung Out and SACK, 8-11:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Josh Potter, 7:30 p.m.
DJs
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Ladies Night with DJs, 7-11 p.m.
Other
Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.
The Garage: Tiki Thursdays
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Acoustic Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.
The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, 10/7
Live Music
Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Dave Marotta and friends, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.
Cantara Cellars: Katie Shorey “Ladies of the 80s,” 7-10 p.m.
The Canyon: Poncho Sanchez, 8 p.m. H
The Grape: Fred Kaplan Band (West Coast swing), 5-7 p.m.; 6 Beats Apart, 8-11 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Heart N Soul, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Leashless Brewing: Mike Beers, 7 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Urban Dread, 7-10 p.m.
Music Freqs (The Brite Room): Feed the Beast, Disrupted Euphoria and Black Moon Lilith, 7 p.m. H
The Raven Tavern: Operation 90s, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): The Dirty Lowdown, 8:30 p.m.
Stagecoach Museum Lawn: Chicken Wire Empire, 7 p.m.H
The Twist on Main: Littlefish, 8-11 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Ocean Alley, 9 p.m.
The Vine: TD Lind and the Aviators, 8-10 p.m.
Winchester’s: LA Jazz Connection with Davey Miller, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Penn and Teller, 8 p.m. H
Levity Live Comedy Club: Aida Rodriguez, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.
NAMBA Performing Arts Space: Ventura Improv Company, 7 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Tom Clark, 7 p.m.
DJs
The Garage: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 7 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: 90s DJ Night and Roller Skate Party with DJ Jonny Perez and Ojai Skate Club, 7-10 p.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
Copper Blues: Bring On the Night (dance), 7 p.m.
The Garage: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 7 p.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Oxnard Performing Arts Center: Spellbound Magic Mashup, 7 p.m. H
SATURDAY, 10/8
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
Azar’s: 805 Social Club, 8 p.m.
Cantara Cellars: Doc Rogers Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Canyon: The Spinners and Nick Marechal, 8 p.m.
Copper Blues: Honkey Tonk Brunch, 11 a.m.; NO BIGGEE, 7-10 p.m.
The Garage: How to Live With Robots, 8-11 p.m.
The Grape: Fausto Cuevas Y La Moderna (salsa music and dancing), 2-5 p.m.; WeBBinney, 8-11 p.m. H
Leashless Brewing: Shakamon and Dread Kennedy, 6 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Dive Bar Messiahs, 7-10 p.m.
Music Freqs (The Brite Room): OTTTO with Noah Weiland and Akila Fly, 7 p.m. H
Ojai Underground Exchange: Jude Johnstone and Amilia K Spicer, 7 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: The Silent Treatment, 7-10 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Jetlemons, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Eclipsed By the Wall (Pink Floyd tribute), 8:30-11:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Vinny Berry, 2-5 p.m.; Vanise Terry, 8-11 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: The James Hunter Six, 9 p.m.
Ventura Theater: GWAR, Crobot, Nekrogoblikon, 7-11:30 p.m.
The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.
Comedy
Camarillo Academy of Performing Arts: Free Range Comedy “Bawktoberfest,” 7:30-9 p.m.
Junkyard Cafe: JR’s Comedy Club feat. Don Friesen, 7 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Aida Rodriguez, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Tom Clark, 7 p.m.
DJs
Keynote Lounge: DJ Sharp, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Online
Ojai Underground Exchange: Jude Johnstone and Amilia K Spicer, 7 p.m.; ojaiundergroundexchange.square.site/#ACmOes
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, 10/9
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.; Day Party, 4:30 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Jake Mclleland, 2 p.m.
The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Karen Eden, 5-8 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: 8 Years Gone, 2 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Sunday Beach Party, 3-7 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Deja Vu Too, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; Mark Masson, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 12-2 p.m.
Ventura Theater: The Joy Formidable and The Front Bottoms, 7:30-11:30 p.m. H
The Vine: Austin Vallejo, 2-3:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Pull the Trigger Band, 3-6 p.m.
Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Aida Rodriguez, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Cosmic Comedy with Jason Love, 8-10 p.m. H
DJs
Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H
The Garage: Funk and Football Sunday Funday
Other
Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.
The Garage: SICC House Art and Bakery Sale, 12-6 p.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday
MONDAY, 10/10
Comedy
The Garage: Comedy Night hosted by Jake Gallo, 8-10 p.m.
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close
Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
TUESDAY, 10/11
Live Music
Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H
Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.
5-7 p.m.
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Country karaoke, 7 p.m.
The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.
Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 10/12
Live Music
The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.
The Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.
The Grape: Neil Elliott Dorval, 7-10 p.m.
The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.
The Manhattan: Robert Van, 6-8 p.m.
The Six Social House: Wicked Wednesdays with Bone Maggot, 7 p.m. H
Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Americana and Whiskey Wednesday, 7-9 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.
Ventura Theater: Testament, 6:50-11:30 p.m.
Comedy
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Cosmic Comedy with Jason Love, 8-10 p.m.
Other
Copper Blues: Copper Queens, 7:30 p.m.
Paddy’s: Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic Night hosted by Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.