After Dark

NAMBA Performing Arts Space presents bossa nova and Brazilian music by NOVA on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. (Photo by Thomas Hjorth)

after dark live and online

H = Highly recommended

THURSDAY, 1/12

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday

The Canyon: Jazz is Dead (Grateful Dead tribute), 7 p.m.

Copper Blues: Latin Night with Juevas de Parranda, 8 p.m.

The Grape: Happy Hour with Tom Etchart and friends, 5-7 p.m.; Dennis Mitcheltree Quartet, 7-10 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Davey Miller’s Jazz Night, 6:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Joel Martin, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Zolton Kaszas, 7:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rainbow Comedy with Jennie McNulty, 7 p.m.

DJs

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Ladies Night with DJs, 7-11 p.m.

Other

Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.

The Garage: Tiki Thursdays

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, 1/13

Live Music

Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.

Cantara Cellars: The Ray Jaurique Trio, 7 p.m.

The Canyon: Hollywood U2 (U2 tribute), 7 p.m.

The Grape: Fred Kaplan Trio, 5-7 p.m.; Phoenyx Big Band, 8-11 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Pull the Trigger, 8  p.m.-12 a.m.

Leashless Brewing: Man Like Devin Band, 7 p.m.

The Manhattan: Tour Support, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Cinnamon Whiskey, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Justin Honsinger, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Katie Shorey, 5-7 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Jarocho music with Conjunto Zacamandu de Tomas Herrera, 6-8 p.m.; Music Nortena con Jaime and DJ Sensacion, 8:30 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Gasolina Reggaeton Party (tribute), 9 p.m.

The Vine: Dianne Miller, 7-9 p.m.

Winchester’s: Nick and the Old Souls, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Joe Gatto, 7 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Fortune Feimster, 7 and 9:15 p.m. H 

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Andy Hendrickson, 7 p.m.

DJs

Copper Blues: DJ DaPechemode, 10 p.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): DJ sets, 7-9 p.m.

Other

The Garage: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 8-11 p.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, 1/14

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

1901 Speakeasy: RJ Mischo, 8 p.m.

Cantara Cellars: What the Funk, 6:30 p.m.

The Canyon: Which One’s Pink (Pink Floyd tribute) with Exit 15, 7 p.m.

Casa Agria: Out of Trust with Romper, The Night Times, Outwest and VTB, 5 p.m. H 

Copper Blues: Honky Tonk Brunch, 11 a.m.

Deer Lodge: The Storytellers Band, 8 p.m. H 

The Garage: Ventu Park, 8-11 p.m.

The Grape: Held to a Different Standard with Brad Rabuchin and Allen Hinds, 8-11 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Vinyl Gypsies, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Leashless Brewing: Vinny Berry, 7 p.m.

The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

NAMBA Performing Arts Space: NOVA, 7 p.m. H 

Oxnard Performing Arts Center: The Delgado Brothers, 8 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Holger’s Heroes, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): The Mighty Cash Cats (Johnny Cash tribute) and Linda Ronstadt Experience, 8-11 p.m. H 

Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Drea Van Allen, 6-8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Village: Surfer Joe Band, 12-3 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Zoso, the Ulitmage Led Zeppelin Tribute, 9 p.m.

The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.

Winchester’s: Mack and D, 2-5 p.m.

Comedy

JR’s Comedy Club (Junkyard Cafe): Tim Homeyoon, 7 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Fortune Feimster, 6 and 8:30 p.m. H 

Moofish Cafe: Don’t Tell Comedy (secret lineup), 7:30 p.m. H 

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Andy Hendrickson, 7 p.m.

DJs

Copper Blues: DJ Adam, 10 p.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 9 p.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, 1/15

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.; Day Party, 4:30 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Gianna Bella, 2 p.m.

The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.

Ojai Valley Woman’s Club: A Toast to Cole Porter, 6:30 p.m. H 

Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Live music, 2-5 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Village: Unkle Monkey, 12-3 p.m.

Winchester’s: Mark Masson, 2-5 p.m.

Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Rex Navarrete, 7 p.m.

DJs

Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H 

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Family Night, 3-8 p.m.

Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday

House of Dance: Swing Shift Big Band, 1-3:30 p.m.

MONDAY, 1/16

Live Music

Ventura Theater: Phoenix and The Scarlet Opera, 8-11:30 p.m.

DJs

Comedy

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Trivia Night and West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close

Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, 1/17

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H 

Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.

Comedy

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Comedy Night with James Frey, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Tango, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-11:59 p.m.

Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 1/18

Live Music

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Mark Lettieri (of Snarky Puppy) Group, 7:30 p.m. H 

The Canyon: Country Night, 8 p.m.

The Grape: Idiomatiques, 7-10 p.m. H 

The Manhattan: Richard Weiss, 6-8 p.m.

The Six Social House: Bone Maggot Presents Wicked Wednesdays, 8:30 p.m. H 

Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Cosmic Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.

Other

Copper Blues: Copper Queen’s, 7:30 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Garyoke with Gary Ballen, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Music Freqs: Student Showcase, 7 p.m.

Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m. 