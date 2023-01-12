after dark live and online
H = Highly recommended
If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!
THURSDAY, 1/12
Live Music
Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday
The Canyon: Jazz is Dead (Grateful Dead tribute), 7 p.m.
Copper Blues: Latin Night with Juevas de Parranda, 8 p.m.
The Grape: Happy Hour with Tom Etchart and friends, 5-7 p.m.; Dennis Mitcheltree Quartet, 7-10 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Davey Miller’s Jazz Night, 6:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Joel Martin, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Zolton Kaszas, 7:30 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rainbow Comedy with Jennie McNulty, 7 p.m.
DJs
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Ladies Night with DJs, 7-11 p.m.
Other
Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.
The Garage: Tiki Thursdays
GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, 1/13
Live Music
Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.
Cantara Cellars: The Ray Jaurique Trio, 7 p.m.
The Canyon: Hollywood U2 (U2 tribute), 7 p.m.
The Grape: Fred Kaplan Trio, 5-7 p.m.; Phoenyx Big Band, 8-11 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Pull the Trigger, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Leashless Brewing: Man Like Devin Band, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Tour Support, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Cinnamon Whiskey, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Justin Honsinger, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Katie Shorey, 5-7 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Jarocho music with Conjunto Zacamandu de Tomas Herrera, 6-8 p.m.; Music Nortena con Jaime and DJ Sensacion, 8:30 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Gasolina Reggaeton Party (tribute), 9 p.m.
The Vine: Dianne Miller, 7-9 p.m.
Winchester’s: Nick and the Old Souls, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Joe Gatto, 7 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Fortune Feimster, 7 and 9:15 p.m. H
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Andy Hendrickson, 7 p.m.
DJs
Copper Blues: DJ DaPechemode, 10 p.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): DJ sets, 7-9 p.m.
Other
The Garage: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 8-11 p.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, 1/14
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
1901 Speakeasy: RJ Mischo, 8 p.m.
Cantara Cellars: What the Funk, 6:30 p.m.
The Canyon: Which One’s Pink (Pink Floyd tribute) with Exit 15, 7 p.m.
Casa Agria: Out of Trust with Romper, The Night Times, Outwest and VTB, 5 p.m. H
Copper Blues: Honky Tonk Brunch, 11 a.m.
Deer Lodge: The Storytellers Band, 8 p.m. H
The Garage: Ventu Park, 8-11 p.m.
The Grape: Held to a Different Standard with Brad Rabuchin and Allen Hinds, 8-11 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Vinyl Gypsies, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Leashless Brewing: Vinny Berry, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
NAMBA Performing Arts Space: NOVA, 7 p.m. H
Oxnard Performing Arts Center: The Delgado Brothers, 8 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Holger’s Heroes, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): The Mighty Cash Cats (Johnny Cash tribute) and Linda Ronstadt Experience, 8-11 p.m. H
Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Drea Van Allen, 6-8 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Village: Surfer Joe Band, 12-3 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Zoso, the Ulitmage Led Zeppelin Tribute, 9 p.m.
The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.
Winchester’s: Mack and D, 2-5 p.m.
Comedy
JR’s Comedy Club (Junkyard Cafe): Tim Homeyoon, 7 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Fortune Feimster, 6 and 8:30 p.m. H
Moofish Cafe: Don’t Tell Comedy (secret lineup), 7:30 p.m. H
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Andy Hendrickson, 7 p.m.
DJs
Copper Blues: DJ Adam, 10 p.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 9 p.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, 1/15
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.; Day Party, 4:30 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Gianna Bella, 2 p.m.
The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.
Ojai Valley Woman’s Club: A Toast to Cole Porter, 6:30 p.m. H
Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Live music, 2-5 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Village: Unkle Monkey, 12-3 p.m.
Winchester’s: Mark Masson, 2-5 p.m.
Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Rex Navarrete, 7 p.m.
DJs
Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Family Night, 3-8 p.m.
Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday
House of Dance: Swing Shift Big Band, 1-3:30 p.m.
MONDAY, 1/16
Live Music
Ventura Theater: Phoenix and The Scarlet Opera, 8-11:30 p.m.
DJs
Comedy
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Trivia Night and West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close
Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, 1/17
Live Music
Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H
Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.
Comedy
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Comedy Night with James Frey, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Tango, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-11:59 p.m.
Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 1/18
Live Music
Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Mark Lettieri (of Snarky Puppy) Group, 7:30 p.m. H
The Canyon: Country Night, 8 p.m.
The Grape: Idiomatiques, 7-10 p.m. H
The Manhattan: Richard Weiss, 6-8 p.m.
The Six Social House: Bone Maggot Presents Wicked Wednesdays, 8:30 p.m. H
Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.
Comedy
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Cosmic Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Other
Copper Blues: Copper Queen’s, 7:30 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Garyoke with Gary Ballen, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Music Freqs: Student Showcase, 7 p.m.
Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.