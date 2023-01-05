after dark live and online
H = Highly recommended
If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!
THURSDAY, 1/5
Live Music
Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday
The Canyon: Yacht Night Out with The Windbreakers, 7 p.m.
Copper Blues: Latin Night with Juevas de Parranda, 8 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Teresa Russell, 5:30-8:30 p.m. H
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Leanne Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
DJs
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Ladies Night with DJs, 7-11 p.m.
Other
Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.
The Garage: Tiki Thursdays
GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, 1/6
Live Music
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Night Tides, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.
Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.
Boatyard Pub: Teresa Russell, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Cantara Cellars: Johnny and the Love Handles, 7 p.m.
The Canyon: Brett Scallions Unplugged with One Hundred Paces, 7 p.m.
The Garage: The Renegades, 8-11 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: VIP Reggae, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Brandon Ragan Project, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): The Long Shadows, 8-11 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Jarocho music with Conjunto Zacamandu de Tomas Herrera, 6-8 p.m.; Music Nortena con Jaime and DJ Sensacion, 8:30 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: The Purple Ones (Prince tribute), 9 p.m.
Winchester’s: LA Jazz Connection with Davey Miller, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Leanne Morgan, 7 and 9 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Larry Omaha, 7 p.m.H
DJs
Copper Blues: DJ DaPechemode, 10 p.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): DJ sets, 7-9 p.m.
Other
GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, 1/7
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
1901 Speakeasy: RJ Mischo, 8 p.m.
Cantara Cellars: Bad Habit, 6:30 p.m.
The Canyon: Britain’s Finest (Beatles tribute) with Sullivan Grace, 7 p.m.
Copper Blues: Honky Tonk Brunch, 11 a.m.
Deer Lodge: Lizardsmouth, 9 p.m.
The Garage: Sin Chonies, 8-11 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Shaky Feelin’, 3 p.m.; Kimo Moya, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Michael Falcone Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Oceanview Pavilion: Dr. Know, Stalag 13, Fant and others, 7-11:30 p.m. H
The Raven Tavern: Teresa Russell, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Dio Resurrection and The Priest (Dio, Judas Priest tributes), 8-11 p.m.
Ventura Theater: Concert for Causes with Bone Maggot, Sinsation and others, 8-11 p.m.
The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.
Winchester’s: Milo Sledge Trio, 2-5 p.m.
Comedy
High Street Arts Center: Comedy at High Street with Mark Christopher Lawrence, Steve Mittleman, Melissa Greenburg and Jessica Rosas, 7:30 p.m. H
Levity Live Comedy Club: Leanne Morgan, 5:30 and 8 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Larry Omaha, 7 p.m.H
DJs
Copper Blues: DJ Adam, 10 p.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 9 p.m.
Goebel Adult Community Center: Cha-cha lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Dancing with Tropic Starr, 7:30-10 p.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, 1/8
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
The Canyon: QRST, the Music of Queen, Rush, Styx and more as performed by Squiggle Tooth, 7 p.m.
Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.; Day Party, 4:30 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Jessie Bush, 2 p.m.
The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Live music, 2-5 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Winchester’s: Deja Vu Three feat. Colette Lovejoy, 2-5 p.m.
Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Rene Vaca, 7 p.m.
DJs
Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Candy’s Two Step Workshop, 11:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m.; Family Night, 3-8 p.m.
Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday
MONDAY, 1/9
Live Music
Bank of America Performing Arts Center: R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: A Celebration of the Legendary Queen of Soul, 7:30 p.m. H
OTHER
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Trivia Night and West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close
Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, 1/10
Live Music
Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H
Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.
comedy
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Comedy Night with James Frey, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Karaoke, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-11:59 p.m.
Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 1/11
Live Music
Bank of America Performing Arts Center: REO Speedwagon, 7 p.m. H
Deer Lodge: Luna, 8 p.m.
The Grape:Idiomatiques, 7-10 p.m. H
The Manhattan: Robert Van, 6-8 p.m.
The Six Social House: Bone Maggot Presents Wicked Wednesdays, 8:30 p.m. H
Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.
COMEDY
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Other
Copper Blues: Copper Queen’s, 7:30 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Garyoke with Gary Ballen, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.