After Dark

Comedy at High Street returns with Mark Christopher Lawrence, Steve Mittleman, Melissa Greenburg and Jessica Rosas, appearing at the High Street Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

after dark live and online

H = Highly recommended

If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

THURSDAY, 1/5

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday

The Canyon: Yacht Night Out with The Windbreakers, 7 p.m.

Copper Blues: Latin Night with Juevas de Parranda, 8 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Teresa Russell, 5:30-8:30 p.m. H

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Leanne Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

DJs

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Ladies Night with DJs, 7-11 p.m.

Other

Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.

The Garage: Tiki Thursdays

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, 1/6

Live Music

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Night Tides, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.

Boatyard Pub: Teresa Russell, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Cantara Cellars: Johnny and the Love Handles, 7 p.m.

The Canyon: Brett Scallions Unplugged with One Hundred Paces, 7 p.m.

The Garage: The Renegades, 8-11 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: VIP Reggae, 7 p.m.

The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Brandon Ragan Project, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): The Long Shadows, 8-11 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Jarocho music with Conjunto Zacamandu de Tomas Herrera, 6-8 p.m.; Music Nortena con Jaime and DJ Sensacion, 8:30 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: The Purple Ones (Prince tribute), 9 p.m.

Winchester’s: LA Jazz Connection with Davey Miller, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Leanne Morgan, 7 and 9 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Larry Omaha, 7 p.m.H

DJs

Copper Blues: DJ DaPechemode, 10 p.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): DJ sets, 7-9 p.m.

Other

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, 1/7

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

1901 Speakeasy: RJ Mischo, 8 p.m.

Cantara Cellars: Bad Habit, 6:30 p.m.

The Canyon: Britain’s Finest (Beatles tribute) with Sullivan Grace, 7 p.m.

Copper Blues: Honky Tonk Brunch, 11 a.m.

Deer Lodge: Lizardsmouth, 9 p.m.

The Garage: Sin Chonies, 8-11 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Shaky Feelin’, 3 p.m.; Kimo Moya, 7 p.m.

The Manhattan: Michael Falcone Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Oceanview Pavilion: Dr. Know, Stalag 13, Fant and others, 7-11:30 p.m. H

The Raven Tavern: Teresa Russell, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Dio Resurrection and The Priest (Dio, Judas Priest tributes), 8-11 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Concert for Causes with Bone Maggot, Sinsation and others, 8-11 p.m.

The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.

Winchester’s: Milo Sledge Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Comedy

High Street Arts Center: Comedy at High Street with Mark Christopher Lawrence, Steve Mittleman, Melissa Greenburg and Jessica Rosas, 7:30 p.m. H

Levity Live Comedy Club: Leanne Morgan, 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Larry Omaha, 7 p.m.H

DJs

Copper Blues: DJ Adam, 10 p.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 9 p.m.

Goebel Adult Community Center: Cha-cha lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Dancing with Tropic Starr, 7:30-10 p.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, 1/8

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

The Canyon: QRST, the Music of Queen, Rush, Styx and more as performed by Squiggle Tooth, 7 p.m.

Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.; Day Party, 4:30 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Jessie Bush, 2 p.m.

The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Live music, 2-5 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Winchester’s: Deja Vu Three feat. Colette Lovejoy, 2-5 p.m.

Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Rene Vaca, 7 p.m.

DJs

Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Candy’s Two Step Workshop, 11:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m.; Family Night, 3-8 p.m.

Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke with Steve Luke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday

MONDAY, 1/9

Live Music

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: R.E.S.P.E.C.T.: A Celebration of the Legendary Queen of Soul, 7:30 p.m. H

OTHER

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Trivia Night and West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close

Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, 1/10

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H

Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.

comedy

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): Comedy Night with James Frey, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Other

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Karaoke, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-11:59 p.m.

Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 1/11

Live Music

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: REO Speedwagon, 7 p.m. H

Deer Lodge: Luna, 8 p.m.

The Grape:Idiomatiques, 7-10 p.m. H

The Manhattan: Robert Van, 6-8 p.m.

The Six Social House: Bone Maggot Presents Wicked Wednesdays, 8:30 p.m. H

Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.

COMEDY

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Other

Copper Blues: Copper Queen’s, 7:30 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Garyoke with Gary Ballen, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.