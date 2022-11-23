after dark live and online
H = Highly recommended
If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!
WEDNESDAY, 11/23
Live Music
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Pre-Thanksgiving Party with dance lessons, Sunroof and Till the Neon Gone, 6 p.m.
The Canyon: Country Night, 8 p.m.
Deer Lodge: New Pleasures, 9 p.m.
The Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.
The Grape: Phoenyx Big Band feat. Michael Falcone, 7-10 p.m.
The Six Social House: Bone Maggot Presents Wicked Wednesdays, 8:30 p.m. H
Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Stone Flys Thanksgiving Bash, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Friendsgiving with Dave Rea and Acoustic DNA, 6-9 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.
Comedy
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Tributo a Vicente Fernandez con El KeCheChente, 7 p.m.
Other
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Salsa and Bachata Night with dance lessons at 6:30 p.m. and dancing until 12 a.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, 11/24
Live Music
The Manhattan: Warren Takahashi, 1-6 p.m.
Other
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, 11/25
Live Music
1901 Speakeasy: Teresa Russell, 8-11 p.m.
Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Punk Show with Casey and the Amoebas, Three on a Match, The Afraid and others, 7 p.m.
Cantara Cellars: Undercover Super Group, 7 p.m.
The Canyon: Albert Lee with Nick Marechal, 7 p.m. H
Deer Lodge: Char-Man and Romper, 8 p.m. H
The Garage: Babylon Rockers, 8 p.m.
The Grape: Fred Kaplan Band plays West Coast Swing, 5-7 p.m.; Black Friday Flamenco with Tony Ybarra and Wendy Castellanos, 8-11 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Sammy Ramone, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Lisa Ritner Duo, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: Morie and the Heavy Hitters Reggae Night, 7-9 p.m.
The Raven Tavern:Sean Wiggins, 7 p.m.
The Shores: Pull the Trigger, 8-11 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Ventra Live feat. local musicians, 4-7 p.m.; Last Waltz Tribute, 8-11 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Jarocho music with Conjunto Zacamandu de Tomas Herrera, 6-8 p.m.; Music Nortena con Jaime and DJ Sensacion, 8:30 p.m.
Ventura Theater: AFI, 8 p.m.
The Vine: Tom Collins, 8-10 p.m.
Winchester’s: Mark Masson, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Gabriel Iglesias, 7 and 10 p.m.H
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Lenny Schmidt, 7 p.m.
DJS
Copper Blues: DJ Hendrixx and RRichPrince, 10 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: DJ Spinobi, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
NAMBA Performing Arts Space: The Listening Room Songwriters Open Mic, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, 11/26
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
Bombay: Olivia Willhite, 5-7 p.m.H
Cantara Cellars: Holger’s Heroes, 6:30 p.m.
The Canyon: Boogie Knights, 8 p.m.
Copper Blues: Honkey Tonk Brunch with Pull the Trigger, 11 a.m.
The Garage: Singular Nature, 8-11 p.m.
The Grape: RJ Mischo and His Red Hot Blues Band, 2-5 p.m.; Chuck Findley Quartet, 8-11 p.m. H
Keynote Lounge: Vinyl Gypsies, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Leashless Brewing: Emily Coupe, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Operation 90s, 7-10 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: Jezz Uzzel, 7-9 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Jayden Secor, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Journey Through Time with 80Z Top, 8:15-11:15 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Castaway, 3-6 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Dive Bar Steve, 2-5 p.m.; Jetlemons, 8-11 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Hot Flash Heat Wave and Sports, 8 p.m.
Ventura Theater: Yachtley Crew, 8-11 p.m.
The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.
Winchester’s: Barry McGuire, 2-5 p.m.
Comedy
Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Craig Shoemaker, 7:30 p.m. H
Levity Live Comedy Club: Gabriel Iglesias, 7 and 10 p.m. H
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Lenny Schmidt, 7 p.m.
DJS
Copper Blues: DJ DFO and MC Devin Smith, 10 p.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
OTHER
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, 11/27
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.; Day Party, 4:30 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Grooveshine, 2 p.m.
The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Los Amigos, 5-8 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Shay Moulder, 2-5 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Strey Cellars: Bad Habit Live, 12-5 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Heart and Soul, 3-6 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Jetlemons, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; Austin Vallejo, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Vine: Austin Vallejo, 7-9 p.m.
Waterside: Teresa Russell, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Blown Over, 2-5 p.m.
Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Alfred Robles and Martin Moreno, 6 p.m.
DJS
Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H
The Garage: Sunday Funk Day and Football
OTHER
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Family Night, 3-8 p.m.
Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Drag By the She Sunday Brunch, 1 p.m.
MONDAY, 11/28
OTHER
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Trivia Night and West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Garage: Open Mic Comedy Night and free pool, 8 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: Monday Night Karaoke,
7-9 p.m.
Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close
Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
TUESDAY, 11/29
Live Music
Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H
Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Avi Kaplan, 8 p.m.
OTHER
The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-11:59 p.m.
Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Fundraiser Night for Music and Arts for Youth with Saint Pierra and friends, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 11/30
Live Music
The Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.
The Grape: Tribute to Stan Getz, 7-10 p.m.
The Manhattan: Robert Van, 6-8 p.m.
The Six Social House: Bone Maggot Presents Wicked Wednesdays, 8:30 p.m. H
Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.
cOMEDY
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Deece Casillas Comedy Night, 7 p.m.
OTHER
Copper Blues: Copper Queen’s, 7:30 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Music Freqs: Adult Open Mic Night, 7 p.m.
Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Salsa and Bachata Night with dance lessons at 6:30 p.m. and dancing until 12 a.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Twist on Main: Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.