Don’t miss Gabriel Iglesias, who headlines Oxnard’s Levity Live Comedy Club this weekend! Shows on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7 and 10 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7 and 10 p.m. 

H = Highly recommended

If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

WEDNESDAY, 11/23

Live Music

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Pre-Thanksgiving Party with dance lessons, Sunroof and Till the Neon Gone, 6 p.m.

The Canyon: Country Night, 8 p.m.

Deer Lodge: New Pleasures, 9 p.m.

The Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.

The Grape: Phoenyx Big Band feat. Michael Falcone, 7-10 p.m.

The Six Social House: Bone Maggot Presents Wicked Wednesdays, 8:30 p.m. H

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Stone Flys Thanksgiving Bash, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Friendsgiving with Dave Rea and Acoustic DNA, 6-9 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Tributo a Vicente Fernandez con El KeCheChente, 7 p.m.

Other

Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Salsa and Bachata Night with dance lessons at 6:30 p.m. and dancing until 12 a.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, 11/24

Live Music

The Manhattan: Warren Takahashi, 1-6 p.m.

Other

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, 11/25

Live Music

1901 Speakeasy: Teresa Russell, 8-11 p.m.

Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Punk Show with Casey and the Amoebas, Three on a Match, The Afraid and others, 7 p.m.

Cantara Cellars: Undercover Super Group, 7 p.m.

The Canyon: Albert Lee with Nick Marechal, 7 p.m. H

Deer Lodge: Char-Man and Romper, 8 p.m. H

The Garage: Babylon Rockers, 8 p.m.

The Grape: Fred Kaplan Band plays West Coast Swing, 5-7 p.m.; Black Friday Flamenco with Tony Ybarra and Wendy Castellanos, 8-11 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Sammy Ramone, 7 p.m.

The Manhattan: Lisa Ritner Duo, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Ojai Valley Brewery: Morie and the Heavy Hitters Reggae Night, 7-9 p.m.

The Raven Tavern:Sean Wiggins, 7 p.m.

The Shores: Pull the Trigger, 8-11 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Ventra Live feat. local musicians, 4-7 p.m.; Last Waltz Tribute, 8-11 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Jarocho music with Conjunto Zacamandu de Tomas Herrera, 6-8 p.m.; Music Nortena con Jaime and DJ Sensacion, 8:30 p.m.

Ventura Theater: AFI, 8 p.m.

The Vine: Tom Collins, 8-10 p.m.

Winchester’s: Mark Masson, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Gabriel Iglesias, 7 and 10 p.m.H

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Lenny Schmidt, 7 p.m.

DJS

Copper Blues: DJ Hendrixx and RRichPrince, 10 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: DJ Spinobi, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Other

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

NAMBA Performing Arts Space: The Listening Room Songwriters Open Mic, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, 11/26

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

Bombay: Olivia Willhite, 5-7 p.m.H

Cantara Cellars: Holger’s Heroes, 6:30 p.m.

The Canyon: Boogie Knights, 8 p.m.

Copper Blues: Honkey Tonk Brunch with Pull the Trigger, 11 a.m.

The Garage: Singular Nature, 8-11 p.m.

The Grape: RJ Mischo and His Red Hot Blues Band, 2-5 p.m.; Chuck Findley Quartet, 8-11 p.m. H

Keynote Lounge: Vinyl Gypsies, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Leashless Brewing: Emily Coupe, 7 p.m.

The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Operation 90s, 7-10 p.m.

Ojai Valley Brewery: Jezz Uzzel, 7-9 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Jayden Secor, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Journey Through Time with 80Z Top, 8:15-11:15 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Castaway, 3-6 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Dive Bar Steve, 2-5 p.m.; Jetlemons, 8-11 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Hot Flash Heat Wave and Sports, 8 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Yachtley Crew, 8-11 p.m.

The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.

Winchester’s: Barry McGuire, 2-5 p.m.

Comedy

Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Craig Shoemaker, 7:30 p.m. H

Levity Live Comedy Club: Gabriel Iglesias, 7 and 10 p.m. H

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Lenny Schmidt, 7 p.m.

DJS

Copper Blues: DJ DFO and MC Devin Smith, 10 p.m.

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

OTHER

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY, 11/27

Live Music

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.

Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.; Day Party, 4:30 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Grooveshine, 2 p.m.

The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Los Amigos, 5-8 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Shay Moulder, 2-5 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

Strey Cellars: Bad Habit Live, 12-5 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Heart and Soul, 3-6 p.m.

The Twist on Main: Jetlemons, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; Austin Vallejo, 5-8 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Vine: Austin Vallejo, 7-9 p.m.

Waterside: Teresa Russell, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Blown Over, 2-5 p.m.

Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Alfred Robles and Martin Moreno, 6 p.m.

DJS

Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H

The Garage: Sunday Funk Day and Football

OTHER

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Family Night, 3-8 p.m.

Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.

GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Drag By the She Sunday Brunch, 1 p.m.

MONDAY, 11/28

OTHER

BL Dancehall/Borderline: Trivia Night and West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Garage: Open Mic Comedy Night and free pool, 8 p.m.

Ojai Valley Brewery: Monday Night Karaoke,

7-9 p.m.

Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open to close

Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

TUESDAY, 11/29

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H

Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p.m.

Ventura Music Hall: Avi Kaplan, 8 p.m.

OTHER

The Garage: Tacos and Trivia, 7 p.m.

The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-11:59 p.m.

Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.

The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.

Winchester’s: Fundraiser Night for Music and Arts for Youth with Saint Pierra and friends, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 11/30

Live Music

The Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.

The Grape: Tribute to Stan Getz, 7-10 p.m.

The Manhattan: Robert Van, 6-8 p.m.

The Six Social House: Bone Maggot Presents Wicked Wednesdays, 8:30 p.m. H

Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.

cOMEDY

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Deece Casillas Comedy Night, 7 p.m.

OTHER

Copper Blues: Copper Queen’s, 7:30 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Music Freqs: Adult Open Mic Night, 7 p.m.

Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Salsa and Bachata Night with dance lessons at 6:30 p.m. and dancing until 12 a.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Twist on Main: Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.