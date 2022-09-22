after dark live and online
H = Highly recommended
If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!
THURSDAY, 9/22
Live Music
Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday
The Grape: Billy Vera and the Beaters, 8-10 p.m.
Ojai Valley Brewery: Teresa Russell, 7-9 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-
9:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: L.A. Jazz Connection, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: Troy Edwards, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Andy Woodhull,
7:30 p.m.
DJs
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): The Rainbow, 7-11 p.m.
Other
Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.
The Garage: VC Dart League, 4-10 p.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Open Mic Jam, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Acoustic Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.
The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Colt): Head Games Trivia, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, 9/23
Live Music
1901 Speakeasy: Teresa Russell, 8-11 p.m.
Black Angus: Square Cow Live Series, 7-10 p.m.
Cantara Cellars: The Corsican Brothers,
7-10 p.m.
The Canyon: Danny Seraphine and CTA: Take Me Back to Chicago Tour, 7 p.m. H
The Grape: TriTone Asylum, 8-11 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Red Rhythm, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Leashless Brewing: Heavy Rotation, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Mark and Jim Duo, 6:30-
9:30 p.m.
Margarita Villa: The Tossers, 7-10 p.m.
Ojai Underground Exchange: The Salty Suites, 7 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Doc Rogers Band, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Goodnight Kiss and Black Sage Burn, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Latin Night (jarocho), 6-8 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Natural Science and Black Sabbatha (Rush, Black Sabbath tributes), 8 p.m.
Ventura Theater: Ridin’ the Storm Out, Aerorocks, Eclipsed By the Wall (tributes to REO Speedwagon, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd), 8 p.m.
The Vine: Corey Highburg, 6-8 p.m.
Winchester’s: Art of Funk, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
Bank of America Performing Arts Center: Jen Fulwiler, 7:30 p.m. H
Levity Live Comedy Club: Jerry Garcia, 7 p.m. H
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Eddie Ifft, 7 p.m.
DJs
Azar’s Sports Bar: DJ Night
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Guitar Center Jam Night, 5 p.m.
The Garage: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 7-11 p.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
NAMBA Performing Arts Space: The Listening Room Songwriters’ Open Mic, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, 9/24
Livse Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
Azar’s Sports Bar: Old School, 8 p.m.
The Canyon: Billy Nation (Billy Joel tribute), 8 p.m.
The Garage: Cole Gallagher and the Lesser Saints, 8-11 p.m.
The Grape: R.J. Root’s guitar night feat. Ron Eschete, 7-10 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Evan Joffred,
7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Margarita Villa: Operation 90’s, 7-
10 p.m.
Ojai Underground Exchange: The String Revolution, 7 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Free Love Project, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley, Cochran): Jane’s Addicted with L.A. Misfits (tributes to Jane’s Addiction and Misfits), 8:15-11:15 p.m.
The Rudder Room: Teresa Russell, 1-5 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Camarillo): Looking West, 5-7 p.m.
Ventura Music Hall: Sun Room with The Grinns, 8 p.m.
The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.
Comedy
Camarillo Academy of Performing Arts: Free Range Comedy “Fowl Play!”, 7:30-9 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Jerry Garcia, 6 p.m. H
Libbey Bowl: George Lopez, 7 p.m. H
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Eddie Ifft, 7 p.m.
DJs
Keynote Lounge: DJ Joe, 8 p.m.-
12 a.m.
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Line dancing lessons (6:30 and 7:30 p.m.) and dancing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY, 9/25
Live Music
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.
Four Brix Winery: Epitome of Dreams, 1-3:30 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Kimo Moya, 3 p.m.
Libbey Bowl: Ojai Pops presents 805 Brass and Los Padres Sound Horn Quartet, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.
Margarita Villa: CRV, 5-8 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Shay Moulder, 2-5 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Live music,
2:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Sunday Beach Party, 3-7 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Mariachi Brunch, 12-2 p.m.
The Vine: Austin Vallejo, 2-3:30 p.m.
Winchester’s: The Raw Honey Band, 3-6 p.m.
Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Rocky Dale Davis, 7 p.m.
Oxnard Performing Arts Center: Brian Regan, 8 p.m.
DJs
Bombay: VC Day Party (DJs and outdoor games), 2-10 p.m. H
The Garage: Soul Sunday with DJ Also, 12-7 p.m.
Other
Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.
GiGi’s: Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht
Rock Sunday
MONDAY, 9/26
Live Music
No events
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: West Coast Swing, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.
Paddy’s: Free pool and darts, open
to close
Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
TUESDAY, 9/27
Live Music
Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. H
Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support,
5-8 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-
7 p.m.
Winchester’s: Fundraiser Night for Music and Arts For Youth with Saint Pierre and friends, 6 p.m.
Other
BL Dancehall/Borderline: Country karaoke, 7 p.m.
The Garage: Tacos and Trivia with King Trivia, 7 p.m.
The Grape: The Gratitude Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke with Steve Sharp, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Lookout: Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley; Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-
8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 9/28
Live Music
The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.
The Collection: The Long Run (Eagles tribute), 6:30 p.m.
The Garage: Blue Wednesdays Live Blues, 7-10 p.m.
The Grape: Taylor Hughes Magic Show, 7-10 p.m.
The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.
The Six Social House: Wicked Wednesdays with Bone Maggot,
7 p.m. H
Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
The Twist on Main: Americana and Whiskey Wednesday, 7-9 p.m.
Vaquero Y Mar: Tribal Me Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m.
Comedy
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open Mic Night with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.
Other
Keynote Lounge: Karaoke with KJ Pistolero, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Music Freqs: Adult Open Mic, 7 p.m.
Paddy’s: Paddy’s: Be the Star Karaoke Night, 9 p.m.
Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.