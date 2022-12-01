If the word “phenom” still holds any weight, you might want to consider the three members of the tight-knit local Ventura band Looking West. Dylan Brehm (17), his younger brother Evan Brehm (16) and close friend Owen Neth (17) have literally grown up together since their early childhood. Though still young, they play as if they were years beyond their age. Maybe there’s a good reason for that.
“We all went to the same park together,” said Dylan, “near Blanche Reynolds School because we all live in the same neighborhood. Before we even really knew each other, we were just there.”
FATHERS KNOW BEST
They each took up lessons in various instruments, learning separately before they realized they had a common interest in rock and roll.
“I was the first to play an instrument,” said Dylan. “I started guitar when I was 8, and then Evan started drumming a little bit, but our love of music developed separately.”
Dylan credits his father, Reid Brehm, and Owen’s father, Matt Neth, with developing their musical talent, noting that, “The dads noticed that this was the trajectory, so they kind of brought us together.”
“I met Matt in the water,” said Reid, an avid surfer. “Matt is the musician. He owns a studio, and he’s the secret sauce to all this because Dylan was showing interest in music. So I asked Matt, ‘Any of your kids playing music yet?’”
As they continued to surf together, this was the running conversation between the two dads for several years. Eventually, as the boys showed more interest, a band was born. When the three kids finally entered the studio, Dylan and Owen were just 10 years old and Evan was 9. That was seven years ago.
Since then, the trio have played for numerous events, including the Surf Rodeo Festival. Dylan plays guitar and sings lead. Evan is the band’s drummer. Owen is the bass player.
CLASSIC ROCK INFLUENCES
“We’re all still learning,” Dylan stated. “The learning never stops when you’re in music.”
So why did they choose to play rock and roll?
“I think it’s just background,” Evan answered. “From a young age, that’s what our parents played when we were around. It’s kind of ingrained in us.”
Their style is connected to the blues, though it may be more about their influences than their preference.
“We do a lot of Zeppelin,” said Dylan. “But it did just come naturally. Our parents, from an early age, were playing rock in the background. I took to it just because of the feeling. I don’t feel like there’s another type of music that is quite like it with the feeling.”
“I can listen to anything,” Evan stated, “but I think we were just born into it.”
In addition to a shared love of the Beatles, Dylan admires Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour (especially the song “Money”), Neil Young and Andy Summers from the Police. Evan, a self-taught drummer, is a huge fan of John Bonham from Led Zeppelin, but also takes inspiration from late Rush drummer Neil Peart and Stuart Copeland of the Police. Owen cites Sir Paul McCartney and Roger Waters as two significant influences on his playing.
LOOKING TOWARD THE FUTURE
Even though they are in their teens, the band members seem ahead of the curve regarding their future in music. Looking West has released videos on YouTube, written original songs, created its own website (lookingwest.band). Dylan, Evan and Owen have worked consistently as live musicians, and are forward thinking about their potential music careers.
“We just want to keep playing,” said Evan. “I don’t think there can be any better job than to play.”
Of one thing, they’re sure. They must keep working at their craft. To that end, Dylan has been taking guitar lessons from Jake Vossler for several years. He and Owen both take voice lessons from Jodi Farrell.
“We just want to get better as a band,” said Dylan. “To continue improving, to continue to listen to each other, because it is a lot like a dialogue. You have to keep that open, so you can continue experimenting. By taking chances, you can continue to better yourself and better the band.”
There may be an EP or an album to come. Looking West currently has eight original songs ready for production. The band also released a single called “I See a Man,” available on streaming sites such as Amazon, Spotify and Apple Music.
Reid noted that the members have been savvy enough to set aside earned money to keep supporting the band. It’s an investment in their future.
One of the other benefits of performing is the development of friendships within the Ventura community, not the least of which is J.D. Drury of Surf Rodeo, Dustin Cole Hayes of the local Ventura band Walter Etc., and the band Rey Fresco.
“They’ve been really nice and gracious to us,” Dylan acknowledged.
For more information about Looking West, including upcoming concert dates, check out their website at www.lookingwest.band.