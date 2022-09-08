Coming on successive Sundays in September: One of Scotland’s finest folk singers, Iona Fyfe (Sept. 11), and Scottish Celtic guitarist Tony McManus (Sept. 18).
“I’ve done these ballads all of my life”
Iona Fyfe was the winner of the Scots Singer of the Year for 2018 and Musician of the Year for 2021 at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards. A graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, she strongly advocates for official recognition of the Scots language in her home country and across various music platforms.
She also reminds people that she sings in Scottish, not Gaelic.
“I sing in the Scots language, which is a West Germanic language. It’s closer to Swedish and Norwegian, and Danish,” Fyfe explains.
There are strong roots between the musical traditions of the Scots and the development of American Bluegrass. Fyfe grew up in the heart of Scottish folk music, Aberdeenshire. She has done extensive research into Scottish migration to America, its musical underpinnings, and the eventual rediscovery and emergence of these folk traditions in the Appalachian Mountains. She refers to the song “Dark Turn of Mind” sung by Gillian Welch and songs by “Mother of Folk” Jean Ritchie, who brought her music from the mountains of Kentucky.
“I’ve done these ballads all of my life,” Fyfe stated, “including Scotch language variations and versions of them in English.”
How did she become so involved in the folk music scene?
Not from family, but from folk music events. Fyfe attended ballad competitions and folk clubs where she heard variations of famous Scottish folk ballads, many of which she learned from Scottish travelers.
“It wasn’t really a family thing,” she explained. “My cousin was into poetry, but I was more interested in ballads. I could literally go out of my doorstep and see where the Battle of Mulroy took place. And because I was singing about it, I could feel it a bit more.”
“Hip and groovy”
Hailed by Guitar Player Magazine as one of the 50 transcendent guitarists of all time, McManus seeks to bring the combination of guitar and Celtic music to a broader audience.
“My conviction is that I’m trying to bring the guitar into the mainstream of Celtic music rather than create guitar music,” he explains. “This is mainly in terms of ornamentation. If you listen to how I play, the normal ornamentation would be sung, so the way I ornament these tunes is very much from the idiom, like a flute player, fiddle player, or even bagpipes, not how a normal guitar player would play.”
In other words, that music you hear sung and played, that moment when you perk up and say: “That’s Irish.” That’s the way McManus plays.
McManus started listening to traditional Irish and Scottish music in his household. He describes his two main passions:
“My life has involved two obsessions — one being the traditional music I grew up with and the other being the guitar. The music has been played for centuries on various instruments. As a kid growing up in the seventies, the guitar was like front and center, and I said, ‘I want to do this. This is my instrument.’”
But getting a guitar was difficult, and McManus first noodled around with other instruments like the fiddle and the mandolin. Eventually, at age 10, he convinced his parents to buy him a guitar, and from there, he was “off to the races.”
Playing the guitar wasn’t an instant career decision. McManus did it more as a hobby and for the love of playing music. In fact, he was halfway through a Ph.D. in math before he made a career change. That change was influenced by his roommates at his university. While at Exeter University, he shared a house with other drama students.
“They were all into performing. I was sitting in the house playing guitar, and for the first time in years, people said, ‘Why don’t you play publicly?’ And I did, and it grew from there.”
McManus picked up the guitar at a moment in time when Irish music was becoming attractive to a broad audience. In 1975, the Chieftains became a professional band and received air time on TV. For McManus, it was a matter of right place, right time.
“All of a sudden, it became hip and groovy,” McManus noted, “and that coincided with the time I started playing.”
Iona Fyfe performs on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 5 p.m. at NAMBA Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura. Tony McManus plays the following weekend, on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25. For tickets and more information, visit www.nambaarts.com.