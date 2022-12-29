Ventura County’s music scene almost felt like it was getting back into the swing of things in 2022, with pandemic upheaval tentatively and hopefully in the rear-view mirror. (Although we are still hearing about occasional gigs postponed due to COVID.)
The Ventura County Reporter shared stories of bands, venues and events emerging from the pandemic stronger than ever, with new visions, expanded offerings or refreshed looks as evidenced by the beautiful renovations of the Majestic Ventura Theater.
New and exciting venues continue to open up. Ventura Music Hall, for example, launched in March in a soaring lattice-ceilinged space originally occupied by bowling alley/concert venue Discovery. One of Ventura Music Hall’s first shows was Thievery Corporation, whose ensemble of performers brought their soulful, international, electronic vibes to an enthusiastic audience.
Revered venues, festivals and events that faced challenging years during the pandemic hit their stride again in 2022. The year got off with an auspicious start with finger-picking guitar greats Mike Dawes and Tommy Emmanuel at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center in a January concert presented by the Ventura Music Festival. February brought a cappella legends Rockapella to the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks.
In March the Oxnard Performing Arts Center held the first ever Los Fest music festival with local bands, artists, vendors and workshops in an event for all ages. Hip-hop and the visual arts came together in Camarillo in April with the ROUND4 hip-hop event at Studio Channel Islands, organized by Dexter Nunnery.
During May the Ventura County Reporter shared the sad news of the passing of Hans Ottsen, who led the Gratitude Jazz Jam at The Grape in Ventura for more than a decade, and helped establish the Midtown Ventura venue as one of the county’s premier places to hear jazz. Ottsen, 45, inspired countless musicians to take the stage for the first or 100th time in a welcoming yet creatively charged atmosphere.
The wide variety of festivals that have become mainstays of Ventura County’s summer months basked in the sunshine once again during 2022, including the Ojai Blues Fest. The venerable Ojai Music Festival went AMOC this year with the American Modern Opera Company, a New York-based collective of 17 performers who danced and sang among the audience during the final performance in a joyful celebration of togetherness.
The Ventura Music Festival was held in July with Adaawe performing a free, high-energy outdoor concert at Mission Park, where audience members shimmied on the grass to the inviting beat. July also brought the Tequila and Tacos Music Festival to the Ventura County Fairgrounds with bands including Sugar Ray and Afro-Brazilian-influenced dance band SambaDá, whose members talked with the Ventura County Reporter about their love of playing near the ocean in Ventura.
Ventura’s NAMBA Performing Arts Space scheduled Iona Fyfe, one of Scotland’s finest singers, and Scottish Celtic guitarist Tony McManus for shows in September. Sadly, we also learned later in December about the passing of the venue’s co-founder Julia Frances Campbell Namba at age 86. She was known for her generosity and belief in the power of art to transform lives.
In 2022, the Halloween party season roared back to life – which has become as much a tradition for adults looking to cut loose in costumes as kids on a quest for candy. Las Cafeteras celebrated the spooky season with their blend of Afro-Mexican rhythms, soul, rock and hip-hop at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center on Oct. 30, also in honor of Dia De Los Muertos.
Great holiday music wrapped up the year including the Conejo Valley Youth Orchestra’s Winter Gala Concert at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center and the 9th Annual Holiday Sing Along and Toy Drive at the Majestic Ventura Theater.
The year also ended with a loving tribute surrounding the final days of troubadour “Hippie Mark” Searcy, who played guitar and harmonica in numerous local bands since the 1960s. Searcy was a mainstay at Ventura’s Westside music and art community gathering spot Green Art People. The Ventura native had been in declining health and passed away Dec. 2 at age 68 at his home near Ventura Avenue, surrounded by close friends singing the Grateful Dead song “Brokedown Palace.”
A wake will be held for Hippie Mark at Camp Comfort in Ojai on Saturday Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The celebration of life will undoubtedly feature lots of great music from an “all-star” band. His memory will also live on in 2023 with a series of monthly Green Art People reunion shows at Ventura’s Vaquero Y Mar every third Wednesday of the month . . . so stay posted for more news on that in the Music section of the Ventura County Reporter in the coming year!