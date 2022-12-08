Amidst the holiday lights, Nutcracker performances and visits with Santa, ’tis the season for musical revelry as well. From blues to classical, joyous carols to symphony strings, Yule (ahem) love getting merry with these melody makers.
Conejo Valley Youth Orchestra Winter Gala Concert
Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.
Bank of America Performing
Arts Center
2100 E. Thousand Oaks
Blvd., Thousand Oaks
805-449-2787
The Conejo Valley Youth Orchestra includes five different orchestras, all devoted to young musicians. Youth Strings is the most junior ensemble, Flore is for intermediate players and the Preparatory Orchestra is a full symphonic orchestra for experienced string players plus junior wind, brass and percussion. The Symphony Orchestra boasts 70-90 of the most experienced players, while the impressive talents of the Virtuosi are typically on display for chamber concerts. All five come together for the Winter Gala, which will feature a repertoire demonstrating “a rich season of music and art.” $14-60.
Doc the Halls
Saturday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m.
NAMBA Performing Arts Space
47 S. Oak St., Ventura
805-628-9250
Doc Ventura’s holiday blues shows is one of Ventura’s newer traditions, but it’s grown in size and scope since its debut in 2018. NAMBA Performing Arts Space once again hosts Doc and his friends, which this year will include Bombafiya, Preston Smith, RJ Mischo, Bill Flores and Fito de la Parra. If you prefer the soulful and irreverent to the jolly, this is the show for you. $20.
The Sound of Christmas Sing Along
Sunday, Dec. 11, 2:30 p.m.
Bank of America
Performing Arts Center
2100 E. Thousand Oaks
Blvd., Thousand Oaks
805-449-2787
A live orchestra and choir will lead the audience in a fun-filled, family-friendly afternoon of singing holiday classics such as “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and “Silent Night.” Emmy-nominated conductor Charles Fernandez (1998 and 1999, for the music of The Spooktacular New Adventures of Casper) leads the Sound of Christmas Chamber Players and Choir. Irish actress and storyteller Sheelagh Cullen narrates. If you agree that “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear,” you won’t want to miss this one! $5-60.
9th Annual Holiday Sing A Long and Toy Drive
Sunday, Dec. 11, 4 p.m.
Ventura Theater
26 S. Chestnut St., Ventura
805-653-0721
The Majestic Ventura Theater is Ground Zero for some of the hardest rockers in the land, but during the holidays, it offers a heart-warming event the whole family can enjoy. Local musicians gather onstage to lead the audience through rousing renditions of beloved holiday songs and well-known Disney classics. The price of admission: One unwrapped toy per family, which will be delivered to Ventura’s Fire Station #5. A good time…and a great cause.
LA Winds Holiday
Spectacular
Bank of America
Performing Arts Center
2100 E. Thousand Oaks
Blvd., Thousand Oaks
805-449-2787
The 95-piece Los Angeles Symphonic Winds are one of the most acclaimed wind ensembles in the United States. This Southern California treasure of musical talent presents a concert featuring Yiddish and medieval music, selections from Hansel and Gretel, a medley of Hanukkah songs and more. The ensemble will be joined by San Fernando Valley Children’s Chorus. $33-38.
New Year’s Eve Party with Queen Nation
Saturday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
The Canyon
28912 Roadside Drive,
Agoura Hills
888-645-5006
Ring in 2023 with tribute band Queen Nation, which will recreate a classic concert from legendary band Queen. Before the headliner, enjoy opening act Second Sight. Stick around for the rest of the evening to enjoy a New Year’s Eve Party with DJs and dancing, starting at 10 p.m. $20-36.