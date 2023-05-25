T.O.’s Pop Up Arts and Music Festival starts summer with a bang

June is busting out all over Thousand Oaks . . . or, in some cases, popping up. Consider, for instance, the city’s annual Pop Up Arts and Music Festival, opening every Friday and Saturday in June. That’s 11 events over five weekends in parks throughout Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park, from June 1 through July 1, 2023. Bring a chair. Bring a picnic. Bring your family and friends.
“The Pop Up Arts and Music Festival has emerged as a tremendous investment in the creative vitality of our community,” said Jonathan Serret, city of Thousand Oaks cultural affairs director.
Colleen Debler, director of marketing for the Bank of American Performing Arts Center, added, “I think for the community, we’re trying to provide something free where they don’t have to come to the theater to see really great music and the arts.”
This year, performances from a broad spectrum of local, national and international acts are highlighted.
What’s Featured
Mouse Rawk and Shaky Feelin’
Local artist Mouse Rawk provides one of his unique graffiti live art presentations. “The type of mural is going to be an abstract graffiti art mural done with spray paint,” he explained. “I’m going to be painting as long as the band (Shaky Feelin’) will be playing.” And that painting, when completed, will eventually end up being displayed at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.
While Mouse Rawk is painting, the band Shaky Feelin’ will provide music. Bandleader Jeff Hiller describes it as, “We’re what you call a jam band, and that means you get a taste of everything — a guitar-driven rock and roll sound, including rock, reggae, blues, punk and bluegrass.” Shaky Feelin’ will also work in some cover favorites, from classic rock to songs by the Bee Gees, the Beatles, the Grateful Dead and many others.
Delfeayo Marsalis and The Uptown Jazz Orchestra
From beautiful New Orleans comes trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra. His band will feature New Orleans jazz, from old traditional classics to his own modern compositions.
“We’ll do a combination of things,” said Delfeayo. “We always like to start with a tribute to one of the legendary musicians of New Orleans like Fats Domino or Professor Long Hair. We also pay tribute to the brass band tradition, so we’ve got songs by the Dirty Dozen and others.”
Banda Magda
Celebrating international music, Banda Maga will present songs in many languages, including Portuguese, Spanish, French, Greek, English and Italian.
“Our music is a fusion of many things,” said bandleader Magda Giannikou. “It’s polyglot, so it’s in six or seven different languages.”
The band’s music is inspired by Latin America and Greece. “We will feature folkloric music, both original music and reimaginations of folklore,” Magda explained. “It’s more like a travelogue, a journey into different sounds from all over the world.”
What’s on the Schedule
Ready to celebrate summer? Here’s full the calendar for this year’s festival.
June 2, 7 p.m.
Brogden Bay Presents John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band
Stagecoach Inn Museum Lawn
51 South Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park
J2B2 is an all-star bluegrass supergroup delivering bluegrass like no one has ever heard.
June 3, 7 p.m.
Delfeayo Marsalis and
The Uptown Jazz Orchestra
Suburbia Park
2600 Tennyson St., Thousand Oaks
Delfeayo Marsalis is among the top jazz trombonists, composers and producers today. He is known for his “technical excellence, inventive mind, and frequent touches of humor” (Los Angeles Times).
June 9, 7 p.m.
New West Symphony presents Ilya Serov Oakbrook Park
2787 Erbes Rd., Thousand Oaks
New West Symphony musicians and contemporary jazz trumpeter and vocalist Ilya Serov will play familiar renditions of all-time favorite standards.
June 10, 7 p.m.
Adrian + Meredith
Northwood Park
3620 Avenida Verano, Thousand Oaks
Rogue folk duo Adrian + Meredith have always marched to their own beat. Their music embodies the spirit of the human story with a nod to punk, the heart of folk, the flavor of polka and a bounce of swing.
June 16, 7 p.m.
5-Star Theatricals presents
“Here Comes the Sun”
El Parque de la Paz
2580 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks
Kick off the summer with a night of The Beatles! Join 5-Star in the park for a fun-filled, live concert of Fab Four favorites featuring some of 5-Star’s previous performers.
June 17, 7 p.m.
Mouse Rawk live mural painting;
music by Shaky Feelin’
Kimber Park
3295 Bear Creek Dr., Thousand Oaks
Watch as Thousand Oaks artist Mouse Rawk creates a large mural from start to finish. The high-energy jam band Shaky Feelin’ will be on hand, mixing rock, reggae, funk and bluegrass.
June 23, 7 p.m.
562nd Air National Guard Band
Thousand Oaks
Community Park
2525 Moorpark Road,
Thousand Oaks
The Air National Guard Band of the West Coast is a 26-piece ensemble led under the direction of Major Silas Huff. This group is the main musical group representing the state of California and the United States Air Force.
June 24, 7 p.m.
Quitapenas
Glenwood Park
1291 Windsor Dr., Thousand Oaks
This Afro-Latin combo features music from Angola, Peru, Colombia, Brazil and beyond.
June 30, 7 p.m.
Banda Magda
Wildwood Neighborhood Park
928 West Avenida de Los Arboles,
Thousand Oaks
Even if you don’t speak any of the six languages they sing in, you are still transported into beautiful imagery with tales of love and devotion.
July 1, 7 p.m.
Cha Wa
Triunfo Park
980 Aranmoor Ave.,
Thousand Oaks
Combining the thumping sousaphone bass beats and interlocking riffs of a New Orleans brass band with the rituals, moves and garb of a Mardi Gras Indian troupe, Cha Wa brings a blast of soul straight out of New Orleans.
All events are free. Community partners for the festival include TOArts Presents, Conejo Recreation and Parks District, 5-Star Theatricals, Brogden Bay Presents and New West Symphony. For complete information, visit online at www.conejovalleyguide.com/local-events/city-of-thousand-oaks-pop-up-arts-music-festival.