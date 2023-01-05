Every night before going to sleep, young Jordan Laby would listen to classical music on a small radio beside his bed.
“My mother,” adult Laby recalls, with a smile, “thought that was great, with one exception — my music would keep her awake in the next room. I told her to just turn off the radio once I had fallen asleep.”
And so she did. Eventually, Laby outgrew the bed and the radio, but his love and need for music continued throughout his life. So much so that, after moving to Ventura from the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s, he and his wife, Sandra, became, in a real sense, the godparents of Ventura County’s artistic community.
Today, now in his 90s and six years after Sandra’s passing, Laby remains a principal patron and benefactor of numerous artistic endeavors — music, dance, theater, art and more — throughout the county. Beneficiaries of the Labys’ support include the Ventura and Ojai Music Festivals, New West Symphony, Rubicon Theatre Company, the Museum of Ventura County, Focus on the Masters, Ventura County Ballet, Ventura College Orchestra, Art City and Camerata Pacifica.
For his decades of contributions to the arts and the community, Jordan Laby will be honored on Jan. 12 at the Ventura Music Festival’s “Celebrate Cabaret” event, to be held at the Ventura Music Hall on Thompson Boulevard, with the Dave Tull Trio performing.
Proceeds from the event will support VMF’s Music in the Schools and New West Symphony’s Laby Harmony Project, both offering opportunities for musical development to hundreds of youth who might otherwise not be able to afford lessons. These projects continue to make a difference in both the artistic and personal growth of those who participate as students and teachers, say program administrators.
“Jordan and his late wife Sandra single handedly put New West Symphony’s Laby Harmony Project on the map, giving access to music for over 160 under-resourced students each year,” says Natalia Staneva, New West Symphony executive director. “Their contributions have helped the entities they support gain more notoriety and diversify the cultural fabric of Ventura County.”
Susan Scott, executive director of VMF (for which the Labys were lead founders in 1994), recalls first meeting the Labys years ago at Bell Arts Factory, and admiring their dedication to supporting the community through the arts.
“Their impact is visible all over the county,” she says. “And Jordan is still giving, still on the Music Festival board, and still a visionary.”
For Laby, that involvement is part of who he is. A product inventor by trade, he and his spouse were involved in “a very active arts community” in the San Fernando Valley when they moved to Ventura.
“We loved our new home, and Ventura is very beautiful,” he says. “But it had very little in terms of opportunities to appreciate the arts locally. We wanted to help change that.”
Change it the Labys have. Virtually every major artistic entity in the county (including those mentioned previously) has been greatly assisted, if not outright launched, by Laby philanthropy, owing to their belief that artistic vitality is essential to the spiritual health and welfare of the community.
“There are no communities that wouldn’t be improved by bringing the arts forward,” asserts the son of a dentist who was also an accomplished painter. “Exposure to art is part of being educated, and of understanding life. All communities need to be supportive of the arts because there is so much benefit, physically and certainly mentally.”
Laby is pleased that the arts in Ventura have grown over the decades. The Rubicon Theater, he notes, “has played a big role” in bringing the performing arts and live theater to the local community. And he is happy that Laby Harmony Project and Music in the Schools have enabled many underserved youth — who might have otherwise been “left behind” — to experience the benefits of music education: working with others, improving self-discipline and setting higher goals for their future (such as attending college).
Perhaps some of those students have even gone to sleep listening to classical music. If any of them are like Jordan Laby, it bodes well for their future — and that of their community.
The Ventura Music Festival Cabaret honoring Jordan Laby takes place on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Ventura Music Hall, 1888 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura. Dinner tickets are $150. For more information, call 805-648-3146 or visit venturamusicfestival.org/cabaret-event.