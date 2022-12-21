Price hikes for several sites in Los Padres National Forest begin Jan. 1
People who enjoy camping in Los Padres National Forest can expect to soon pay more for campsites at some of the most popular campgrounds, and in some cases the price hike will be significant.
U.S. Forest Service officials are quick to point out that some of the more remote places to camp will remain free, but sites at scenic locations like Rose Valley and Pine Mountain north of Ojai will see a 50% price jump, from $20 to $30 per night, and even more for some busy weekend periods. While forest officials say inflation and other factors are making the price hikes necessary, leaders of Los Padres ForestWatch, a government watchdog organization, believe the increases are excessive and could burden lower income families looking for an affordable way to travel and enjoy nature.
ForestWatch officials said that this is the second time prices for forest campsites and day use areas have risen since 2016, the year Parks Management Company took over operation of most forest campgrounds.
ForestWatch Director of Conservation and Research Bryant Baker said there was no opportunity to review the price increases that will be charged by the privately owned company based in Templeton, and requests to review documents regarding the issue were denied because they were deemed “confidential internal proprietary information.”
“This surprise fee increase adds to a long string of instances over the past five years where the forest service is shutting the public out of the decision-making process,” Baker said. “The agency continues to side with private companies instead of the public’s right to know and the right to be involved.”
Forest Service officials announced the latest fee hikes in a Dec. 12 news release. The increases are set to take effect Jan 1, 2023, impacting 33 campgrounds and one day-use site. While most individual campsites will be $10 more expensive, fees for group sites will go up between $25 and $50 depending on the capacity. Impacted group sites include Holiday Group Campground in the Ojai Ranger District and Sage Hill Group Campground in the Santa Barbara Ranger District.
The only day-use site that will see a cost increase is Pfeiffer Beach Day Use Area in the Monterey Ranger District, which will rise from $12 to $15. The other 15 day-use sites in the forest will remain $10.
Additionally, booking campsites on certain weekends and holidays may soon be subject to an additional $2 per night increase. Those additional fees will be allowed whenever “two-day weekend minimum” or “three-day holiday weekend minimum” reservation rules are in effect for stays that include Friday and Saturday nights.
Holiday weekends when those increased fees can be charged by Parks Management will vary by site and could include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day and Christmas Day. Forest officials said rising inflation is partly to blame for the need to increase campsite prices.
“The fee increase is necessary to offset rising operational costs that have escalated over the previous six years, including recent inflation-related price spikes, fuel costs, and the jump in California’s minimum wage from $10 an hour in 2016 to $15 an hour. The state minimum wage is set to increase again on January 1, 2023, to $15.50 an hour,” according to the news release. “The additional fees collected will provide for facility improvements, fund ongoing maintenance of these sites to the high level expected by the public and address annual operation and maintenance needs.”
Forest officials said reservation fees paid on or before Dec. 31, 2022 will be honored until the fee increases go into effect. Over 50 undeveloped campgrounds will remain free and other campsites known as “Adventure Pass fee sites” remain available for $5 a night or $30 for an annual pass. More information on the overnight and day use opportunities on the forest is available at www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf and reservations can be made through the website Recreation.gov.
Los Padres National Forest encompasses nearly 2,000,000 acres, stretching from the boundary of Los Angeles County into Monterey County, and includes a wide variety of terrain including beaches, chaparral, subalpine forest and desert badlands.
In addition to the financial impacts of the fee hikes, ForestWatch officials also fear that higher prices for developed campgrounds will lead some campers to seek out remote, informal campsites that can create trampled habitat and unsanitary conditions due to improperly disposed human waste and trash. ForestWatch Director of Youth and Community Engagement Graciela Cabello said access issues could hit low-income campers the hardest, especially as families are struggling to afford gas, food and other camping supplies.
“Camping has traditionally been one of the most economical activities for working families to enjoy,” Cabello said. “The new increase will hit low-income families the hardest, which ultimately impacts everything from the health of communities to how invested people are in becoming stewards and advocates of our public lands down the line.”
Los Padres National Forest, www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf
Los Padres ForestWatch, lpfw.org