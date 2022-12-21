$236K owed to Port Hueneme
Three cannabis dispensaries that opened in Port Hueneme in recent years have fallen behind in the payments they owe the city, with one of them actually shutting its doors, city officials said.
The issue was discussed at a Dec. 5 city council meeting, but no action was taken because three of the five council members revealed that they had accepted campaign contributions from one of the businesses, From the Earth at 2675 North Ventura Road, in the last election. The item is expected to be on the agenda again in February.
City staff are researching whether or not newly reelected council members Steven Gama and Laura Hernandez will be allowed to vote on the issue under new state conflict of interest rules for city council members going into effect next year. Mayor Richard Rollins, who also received campaign contributions from From the Earth, will not be involved in that vote because he lost his bid for reelection.
Dispensaries owe city $236K
The three dispensaries that have fallen behind are Hueneme Patient Collective (HPC) at 501 West Channel Islands Boulevard, Channel Bay at 2675 North Ventura Road and From the Earth, according to a city staff report. City officials said that the owners of From the Earth also owned the adjacent Channel Bay dispensary, which opened in May and shut down around August.
Dispensaries in Port Hueneme must pay 5% gross revenue and other city fees, along with another 1% set aside for charitable donations. The total that all three dispensaries are behind is approximately $236,000, but city officials said that for legal reasons they could not say how much each individual dispensary is behind.
The issues surrounding the underpayments came up during an annual development agreement compliance review.
Community development director Tony Stewart told the council HPC was behind on required payments at the same time its owners are working to open another dispensary in Oxnard.
“This is a concern,” Stewart said. “It appears that the money owed to the city of Port Hueneme may have been diverted to finance their Oxnard facility.”
Cannabis retailers challenged by regulation, taxation and competition
HPC owner Beth Thuna and her brother Marcus Thuna, who works as a consultant for the business, spoke with the Ventura County Reporter about financial issues facing cannabis retailers across the state. They said they are working on paying the money owed to the city and have discussed a payment plan with city staff.
The dispensary was the first to get a license from the city of Port Hueneme and the second to open in April of 2018. A new dispensary called HPC Oxnard is set to open at 360 West Esplanade Drive next to a Starbucks early next year.
Marcus Thuna said it’s been a challenging time for cannabis dispensaries. “A lot of it has to do with just the overregulation and the overtaxation of the cannabis businesses right now and then competing with the black market. And it’s put us in a position where it’s just tough to make money in this market.”
Increased competition is also making it harder for dispensaries to thrive, he said.
“In Lompoc, we operate a couple dispensaries there and there’s more opening up. So you’re constantly rebating items, discounting items, trying to gain an edge over your competitors so you can bring customers in through the doors. And that squeezes margins and it just makes it difficult for everybody to make their tax payments,” he explained.
The owners of From the Earth and shuttered Channel Bay dispensary did not respond to interview requests from the Ventura County Reporter.
If the council agrees that the businesses are out of compliance with their development agreements in February, three options will be considered to remedy the situation. Options the council will consider are demanding full payment within 30 days, allowing a one-time payment plan with fixed terms and conditions, or possibly revoking the development agreements and shutting the businesses down.
In light of the conflict of interest issues that have arisen, Hernandez said it may be time for councilmembers to stop taking campaign contributions from cannabis businesses.
“I think we definitely need to rethink our decisions when we run for office as to whether or not we accept donations from cannabis dispensaries,” Hernandez said. “I surely won’t be in the future should I decide to run again . . . Anything that limits our ability to vote or to make decisions related to the conduct of business, I think is unfair to the community.”
Hernandez hopes the businesses can repay the city what’s owed “relatively soon.”
“We want them to be able to keep their doors open,” Hernandez said. “I think we’re willing to work with them cooperatively, but because they’re regulated we have to hold them to a higher standard. We have to hold them to the agreement.”