Justin Campbell has been fascinated with Ventura County history ever since he was a kid growing up in Oxnard and one of the first museums he remembers visiting was the California Oil Museum in Santa Paula.
The ornate, flagpole-topped building is a gem of downtown Santa Paula, its Victorian architecture a hallmark of an earlier era of commerce and capitalism when it was the original headquarters of the Union Oil Company of California starting in 1890.
Campbell said he was reintroduced to the museum a few years ago on a tour with a chamber of commerce group, and that’s when his interest in local history and professional life as an environmental consultant in the oil and gas industry merged.
“I’ve always had a passion for local history and oil and gas and especially the iconic building there in Santa Paula,” said Campbell, who started asking questions during the tour about getting involved and joined the museum foundation’s board of directors.
Campbell was named board president about a year and a half ago, facing unprecedented challenges that clouded the museum’s outlook. After a yearlong COVID-related closure, the museum had a short-lived reopening that ended with shutting the doors to the public a second time in September 2021 amid funding concerns and issues luring visitors back.
But now there’s an opportunity for the museum to chart a new future, thanks to an offer by Chevron to donate the building to the city of Santa Paula along with $2,000,000 for repairs. Union Oil — later called Unocal and known for its spherical orange ’76 symbol — was purchased by Chevron in 2005, and now operates as a subsidiary. Chevron is also offering to donate exhibits housed in the museum to the city.
Negotiations between the city and Chevron are getting underway and an agreement could be approved by the Santa Paula City Council as soon as March, city officials said. While city leaders would have the option to use the historic building in any way, museum leaders are hopeful the building will continue to be used to showcase oil industry history.
Campbell said many people don’t know about Ventura County’s foundational role in the creation of the oil and gas industry, and renewed efforts to restore the building could help revitalize and reopen the museum.
“Ventura County was one of the landmarks of oil and gas production all around us,” Campbell explained. “There are natural seeps that are very visible to most people. And so that attracted early entrepreneurs and oil exploration in the area. With that came a lot of innovations. Ventura County was one of the hubs for oil and gas innovation in the early days of exploration.”
City leaders see need for a change
Santa Paula City Manager Dan Singer told the Ventura County Reporter that the city entered into a long-term agreement with Union Oil in 1993 to lease the building at 1001 East Main Street for continued use as the California Oil Museum, which first opened in 1950. An original 15-year term was extended by another 15 years, and the city had an option for another 15-year extension starting next year. The lease costing the city $1 per year gave the city responsibility for maintaining the building, but Singer said over the years there was no solid plan for long-term preservation.
“We weren’t budgeting for it. And so it was more like the waterline would break, we fix it. The roof would leak, we would fix it,” Singer said. “This is the reason that we’re now in this situation where Chevron is willing to donate the building. Because that lease arrangement wasn’t working. It wasn’t right for us, it wasn’t really doing much for Chevron, and it wasn’t really helping the foundation in any material way either.”
During a Santa Paula City Council study session in the summer of 2021, Singer said the panel agreed to send a letter to Chevron about the lease expiration and finding mutually beneficial solutions. Singer was thrilled with the ultimate proposal offered by Chevron that includes not only the building but also $2,000,000 for deferred maintenance.
“It was really a dream come true,” said Singer. “This building is so important to the community and to our image and to our history that to have them be so generous was really just overwhelming.”
He explained that the building needs a new roof, plumbing upgrades and paint, but overall it’s in good shape for 19th-century construction.
“It’s not like the building’s falling apart. You know, these are repairable things,” Singer noted. “It definitely needs some cosmetic improvements, including some woodwork and painting and some new carpet. But I’d say the major items are probably a roof and a new air conditioning and heating system. I think we could blow through $1,000,000.”
As for exactly what the building will be used for in the future, Singer could not give an exact answer. Talks about future programming are underway with California Oil Museum leaders and also Leap Lab, a science center based in Santa Paula with an extensive fossil collection.
Singer said the opportunity for the city to own the historic building could bring new opportunities and he’s interested in the public’s input. “I think it’s fair to say that the museum, when it does open up its doors, which we hope will be this coming year, that it’s likely to look different than it has. But in what way it’s hard to say.”
“I do think if we’re going to be the rightful owners of the building, that we really also should reengage the community and the city council and what they would like to see,” Singer continued. “Because in some ways this is a bit of a game changer, in that it allows us to fundraise, it allows us to invest. It allows us to leverage the asset of the building in different ways than just how it’s been used the last 30 years.”
Chevron sees benefit in donation
Jeff Moore is a government and public affairs advisor for Chevron who has been working on the proposal for the last year. Moore said company officials believe in preserving the building, which is registered as a local and state landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“First of all, it’s a beautiful Queen Anne-style building,” Moore said. “It also represents some of the heritage not only of Union Oil Company of California, but the petroleum industry that evolved around Santa Paula around the turn of the last century.”
Chevron and Union Oil have provided financial support to the museum over many years, and Moore said the company’s proposal will continue to honor the industry and the community that nurtured it.
“It’s an important part of the heart and soul of Santa Paula, and we recognize that it’s very important to the city and its residents. And so as we looked at the future of the building we determined this was really one of the best alternatives, to offer to donate the building and its other assets to the city so that it could be used for the benefit of the city’s residents,” Moore said.
Looking ahead to reopening
In addition to the first-floor museum space full of photographs and equipment that most visitors see on a self-guided tour, the second floor of the building is preserved as offices that continue to house important archives of the oil company that need to be preserved, Campbell explained.
“The archives are really important to the foundation. Those are archives that we feel that need to be managed by, you know, folks with the passion for local oil and gas,” said Campbell, who is looking forward to resuming docent-led tours of the upstairs, which has been restored to look like it did more than a century ago.
He said he is happy with the city for working on ways to preserve the museum’s mission and also grateful to Chevron for the offer to donate the building to the city.
“We’re super excited to be working with the city to move forward with programming. We are grateful for Chevron’s generosity. We really feel they stepped up and exceeded our expectations,” said Campbell. “The foundation is committed to preserving the local oil and gas history, and we hope to keep moving forward and working collaboratively with the city and other community groups.”
California Oil Museum, 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076, https://www.caoilmuseum.org/