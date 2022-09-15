Dani Anderson was able to walk while attending grade school in Thousand Oaks, but frequently fell down due to a disability her doctors didn’t fully understand at the time. By the time she was in sixth grade, Anderson was using a manual wheelchair to get around, and by high school needed a power wheelchair.
“My disability kind of progressed with my education level and you know, Thousand Oaks being kind of a small town, I was definitely one of the only, or the only person using a wheelchair in all of my schools. And you didn’t see it a whole lot around town, either. So, definitely loved the small town feel of it, but it always left a little bit of a feeling of not really fitting in being a young person with a disability around town,” Anderson said.
Becoming an advocate
For the first 26 years of her life, doctors believed she had a relatively common form of muscular dystrophy. Then about 10 years ago, Anderson learned the original diagnosis was incorrect.
“I went to a doctor at UCLA and he looked right at me and he said, ‘You don’t have that,’” she said. “We did the blood tests. And actually, it turns out that I have a very, what he called ‘rarer than rare’ form of spinal muscular atrophy, which is also a form of muscular dystrophy. But my version of it is very rare, so it’s a funny story.”
When Anderson was still in high school her parents sent her to the California Youth Leadership Forum for students with disabilities. The program would ultimately change the course of her life. She learned about disability history and how different cultures treat people with disabilities. She was also surrounded by other people with disabilities for the first time in her life.
“And then when I came home, it was like, ‘Oh man, I’m an advocate. Like, this is what I want to do.’ It really awakened something in me,” she recalled.
After graduating from Thousand Oaks High School, Anderson enrolled at Moorpark College. When she was 20 she moved to Sacramento to work for the California Youth Leadership Forum, the organization that had inspired her, as well as several state government agencies where she gained more experience on disability issues.
A “dream job”
Moving back to Ventura County six years later, Anderson was hired for an entry-level job with Independent Resource Living Center, a local charity serving disabled people. She was named executive director after just one year and completed a communications degree at California State University Channel Islands while working at that job. For the last two years Anderson worked for Southern California Edison on customer service for disabled and low income people.
That’s the background that led Anderson to be hired as Ventura County’s first-ever Disability Access Manager with a goal of expanding community engagement efforts and improving services for people with disabilities.
“This county job is like my dream job,” said Anderson, further explaining how she felt to learn she’d been hired. “Oh, gosh, I was thrilled. Cried, of course, very excited. For me, it was just that moment where it was like, I feel like I’ve worked really hard in various roles as an advocate, as a professional, trying to bring my lived experience and my perspective to perhaps arenas where it wasn’t necessarily originally welcomed.”
Anderson, 36, started her new job on Sept. 6 at a salary of $141,540. A big thrust of her work initially will be making sure disabled people are prepared for disasters like wildfires and earthquakes.
“It’s really important to focus on this population in emergencies, because oftentimes we hear ‘Just have a go-bag ready, hop in the car and drive to your friend’s house that’s not near the emergency,’” she said. “But people like myself, right, I may not drive. I may be reliant on a dial-a-ride that takes days of planning ahead to get an appointment for, or a fixed route bus that I can’t get to or isn’t running.”
The value of “lived
experience”
Anderson is already earning praise from county CEO Sevet Johnson.
“We are thrilled to have Dani Anderson join our team. She brings extensive professional and lived experience that will help us build upon efforts to ensure county services are accessible and inclusive of people with disabilities and other functional needs, particularly in emergency response,” Johnson said in a statement announcing Anderson’s hiring. “Ensuring that our services align with the needs of our community members is critical, and we believe Dani is the perfect person for this new role.”
Anderson said she’s happy county leaders chose someone with a disability as the first person to hold her new role. “Many people have tried to create initiatives to better things for people with disabilities. But when it’s not individuals with lived experiences who are trying to create the change, it doesn’t land in the same power . . . So I think that the fact that the county really prioritized finding someone like myself, who has professional and, most importantly, in my opinion, personal experience with disability is going to make things more effective and I think more powerful because I’m going to know how to really create something that’s going to work.”