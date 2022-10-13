Students at Ventura County’s three community colleges who are also undocumented immigrants face many challenges, according to “Julian,” a student at Oxnard College who didn’t want his last name printed in the Ventura County Reporter due to his immigration status.
He’s lived in Oxnard since he was 2 years old and graduated from Hueneme High School where he became interested in computers. Now he’s studying information technology and hoping to transfer to a four-year university.
Certain grants and scholarships are not available to undocumented students while others are, he said, and navigating the system for first-time college students poses challenges. After starting his studies at Oxnard College a few years ago, Julian discovered the Dream Resource Center dedicated to providing a welcoming place on campus for undocumented students.
“That made me even feel more motivated to continue. That made me continue to talk to other students about my experiences and everything like that. So I felt really comfortable. I felt really appreciated that I feel welcomed here,” he said.
His experience led Julian to become a peer mentor at the Dream Resource Center. “I would love to be there to give motivation to other students, even though they’re going through a tough situation. And I want to inspire them and encourage them to continue with higher ed. That’s my mission.”
Julian is helping put on the sixth annual Undocumented Student Action Week (USAW), Oct. 17-21, which is celebrated locally and at campuses across the state.
Officials with the California Undocumented Higher Education Coalition said there are approximately 75,000 undocumented students enrolled in California public and independent colleges and universities. Campus officials said during the week, faculty at Moorpark, Oxnard and Ventura colleges will be focused on advocating for policy solutions to support long-term success for undocumented students.
In-person and virtual events will include information on financial aid, career development and mental health issues. The events are meant to raise awareness about student support services tailored to undocumented students’ needs.
Esmeralda Camarena is an Extended Opportunities and Services counselor at Moorpark College, part of a program assisting educationally disadvantaged students, including undocumented students. She told the Ventura County Reporter that another challenge faced by many undocumented students is that they often work to support their families in addition to tackling difficult college classes.
“Most of our students from this population can’t afford not to work. So our students are always just so resilient in terms of everything that they have to do in order to survive,” she said.
Some of the services offered to undocumented students include help paying for books, and even food and clothing if necessary. While these services are available year-round, Camarena said she’s glad that a week is set aside each year to shine the spotlight on the needs of undocumented students.
“There’s been a lot of growing awareness in terms of what we can do to assist our students, what kind of barriers they’re facing, and how we can provide those services at the college and how to connect them on campus that can help them achieve their goals and remove those barriers,” she said.
It makes Camarena happy when she’s able to help students achieve their educational dreams after believing it would be impossible to succeed in higher education, she said
“And it just feels so great when you can see that light in their eyes spark when they can see that their dreams are a reality, that there is hope, that there is support and encouragement and resources attainable for them,” the counselor said. “And when I know at least I’ve helped one student achieve their dream of transferring to a university or finishing an associate’s degree or a certificate program, I feel like I’ve done my job and I feel very happy for those students. Their success is my success.”
VCCCD board chairperson Dianne McKay also said supporting undocumented students is a priority. “Ventura County community colleges are welcoming and safe places for undocumented students, no matter where they are from. Supporting students in achieving their education and career goals benefits not only the students and their families but also enhances the economic vitality of our county.”
Chancellor Rick MacLennan said that the VCCCD also wants to spread the word to the larger community about the work it is doing to help undocumented students.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion are paramount to our district,” the chancellor said. “While we celebrate Undocumented Student Action Week by informing the community of the vital advocacy and educational initiatives taking place locally and throughout the state, our colleges are dedicated to students’ success year-round.”
More information on Undocumented Student Action Week can be found at www.cccco.edu/Students/Support-Services/Special-population/Undocumented-Students/Undocumented-Student-Action-Week.
A complete list of events taking place throughout the Ventura County Community College District is available at www.vcccd.edu/students/undocually.