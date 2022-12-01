Aviation history was made in Ventura County on Friday, Nov. 18, with the maiden flight of a hybrid-electric airplane expected to be the first electrified model to enter commercial service.
Hawthorne-based Ampaire is using a hangar at Camarillo Airport to develop and test hybrid airplanes combining new propulsion systems with airplane models that already have proven safety records, such as the nine-seat Eco Caravan, based on the Cessna Grand Caravan model dating from the early 1980s.
Company officials said they have already reached a deal to sell up to 50 Eco Caravans to a company planning to lease them to various airlines, and certification to fly the aircraft commercially in the U.S. is on schedule for next year.
Susan Ying, PhD, Ampaire’s senior vice president of global partnerships and operations, watched the 33-minute flight from the ground where the test pilot used both engines at full power to climb to 3,500 feet. Ying told the Ventura County Reporter that it was a milestone day for everyone at the company.
“We’ve done a whole lot of ground tests and so on to make sure that it would work,” Ying said. “And so watching it lifting off was just tremendous. It was really exciting for all of us. And of course it was a beautiful day as usual in Camarillo, you know, blue sky and everything. It was just wonderful.”
Test Pilot Elliot Seguin said after touching down that he spent 20 minutes testing power settings for both the electric and combustion engines. “The Eco Caravan propulsion system performed just as expected,” Seguin said. “It was smooth and quiet. All temperature and power output readings were normal.”
Ampaire co-founder and CEO Kevin Noertker said there are several reasons aviation is a difficult industry to decarbonize. “Fully-electric aircraft are range limited because of the weight and energy capacity of current-generation batteries. Hybrid-electric aircraft, however, can preserve the range and utility of today’s aircraft. That is why we are focused on hybrid-electric propulsion for a series of increasingly capable regional aircraft. It’s a way for the airline industry to decarbonize more quickly and also to benefit from lower operating costs.”
Company officials said the Eco Caravan reduces fuel consumption and emission by up to 70% and the cost of operation is lowered by 25% to 40% depending on the airline route. The technology is also scalable to larger regional aircraft or even single-aisle airliners.
Part of the reason Ampaire is expected to bring its hybrid airplanes to market first is because the company is utilizing an aircraft that’s already certified to fly, so only the propulsion system needs to be approved by regulators.
“Launching hybrid-electric aviation is no simple task, but we have made it easier by upgrading an already certified aircraft,” Noertker said. “We will come to market more quickly and allow airlines around the world to begin to gain operational experience with this new type of propulsion. And we will work with them on follow-on models to meet their network requirements.”
Ying said that Ampaire officials are happy to play a role in creating a zero-emission future for the aviation industry.
“I think it’s just really exciting that we’re actually transforming the aerospace industry. As you know, Southern California is where a lot of aviation history was made,” Ying said. “I think it’s wonderful that Southern California gets to lead this revolution towards sustainable aviation. And, of course, Camarillo in Ventura County is the place that this history is happening. It’s just amazing.”
