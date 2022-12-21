SPHS fire “suspicious”
Santa Paula Police announced that the massive structure fire that destroyed historic Bryden Gym at Santa Paula High School was suspicious in nature. That was determined by arson investigators with the Ventura County Fire Department as part of an ongoing probe into the fire’s origin.
The blaze was allegedly set at about 12:42 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, and took several days to fully extinguish.
District officials said Bryden Gym was built in 1938.
Police are asking residents in the area to review security camera videos for suspicious activity around the time of the fire and a secure database has been set up to collect the videos. Anonymous tips can be made to the Santa Paula Police Department or Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
VUSD, unions reach settlement
A bitter labor dispute between Ventura Unified School District officials and two unions representing teachers and other workers has been settled.
District officials initially offered a 1% permanent raise, but after months of negotiations agreed to a 10% ongoing pay hike for teachers. The agreement also includes a one-time 2% payment.
The labor tensions led to heated board meetings and protests by high school students supporting teacher’s demands for higher wages.
Officials with the Ventura Unified Education Association and the Ventura Education Support Professionals Association said members of both unions overwhelmingly voted in favor of the contract. Each of the unions represents about 700 workers.
Fishing vessel runs aground at Santa Cruz Island
Officials with the United States Coast Guard and Channel Islands National Park responded to a fishing vessel that ran aground on Santa Cruz Island on Thursday, Dec. 15.
The 60-foot Speranza Marie came ashore at about 2 a.m. in Chinese Harbor. Six people on board were rescued by another fishing vessel and were not injured.
Cleanup crews worked to contain about 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled as a result of the grounding and a contractor was hired to salvage the vessel. No significant environmental damage was reported.
Other agencies involved included the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, California Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill and Prevention Response, and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, officials said
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Adult school students ride free
About 10,000 adult-school students across Ventura County will soon be able to ride public transit for free.
The Ventura County Transportation Commission recently agreed to add adult school students to free fare programs that already included high school and college students.
Moorpark Adult School Principal Sean Abajian helped coordinate the agreement that will allow adult school students to ride public transit wherever they need to go, including school or work. He said many of the students they serve are under the poverty line and the cost savings will be significant for them.
“We want folks in our community to have access to adult education,” Abajian said. “By removing these barriers, we open doors for them. It’s beneficial to not only the student, but their family and, consequently, our community as a whole.”
Dentist charged with sexual battery
Ventura County prosecutors have charged a dentist with a practice in Oxnard with felony sexual battery on an unconscious patient.
A preliminary hearing was held on Dec. 12 for Beverly Hills resident Fariborz Farnad, 47, where a judge determined there was enough evidence to bind him over for trial.
Prosecutors said the defendant works at Oxnard Oral and Facial Surgery. He is accused of committing the crimes on a patient who was under anesthesia. If convicted he could face four years in state prison.
Farnad has pleaded not guilty and he’s due back in court on Jan. 27. He is currently out of custody after posting $20,000 bail.
Recount underway for Ojai mayor
Ventura County elections officials are conducting a manual recount for November’s Ojai mayoral race. Political newcomer and former television star Anson Williams of Happy Days fame lost the race to incumbent Mayor Betsy Stix by 42 votes, officials said.
Ojai voter Ronald “Tony” Otto provided a deposit necessary to begin the recount process, which had an estimated cost of $28,500. Williams did not respond to questions about the recount from the Ventura County Reporter.
The final results posted on the Ventura County Registrar of Voters website on Dec. 9 showed that Williams lost the race by garnering 1,781 votes to the 1,823 received by Stix.
$10.4M for North Terminal Shore
Power Project
The Port of Hueneme is becoming further electrified thanks to $10.4 million from the Ventura County Transportation Commission. The money will help build shoreside systems allowing car-carrying ships to tie into the electrical grid while they are in port instead of burning fuel that contributes to air pollution.
“The funding will greatly benefit the Ventura County region by bringing an additional 94% reduction in particulate matter and a 99% reduction in nitrogen oxides for all shore-power capable car-carrying vessels over the lifetime of the project,” said Oxnard Harbor Commissioner Celina Zacarias about the North Terminal Shore Power Project.
The first phase of the shoreside power system was installed in 2014 for the port’s South Terminal.
Port officials said that 23% of the cars transiting the Port of Hueneme are now electric vehicles, outperforming the national average of 4%. The port ranks among the top six in the U.S. for automobile trade.
— Alex Wilson