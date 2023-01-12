Fireworks by the Sea expected to return in 2023
People who missed seeing the traditional Independence Day fireworks show at the Channel Islands Harbor over the last three years might have reason to celebrate. Until 2018 the city of Oxnard and Ventura County government split the cost of the popular shows, officials said. But in 2019 the show was almost canceled due to funding issues and local cannabis dispensaries stepped in to help pay for the display. In 2020 both funding and the pandemic were cited as reasons for canceling the show, which did not return for 2021 or 2022.
Now Ventura County Harbor Department Director Michael Tripp has announced in his January 2023 Director’s Message posted on the harbor website that bringing back the “Fireworks by the Sea” event is one of his administration’s top goals for the new year.
Two deadly crashes claim 4 victims
Friends and family of two young Oxnard mothers killed in a car crash on Jan. 8 are mourning the loss and raising money through a GoFundMe campaign. Jennifer Antillon, 21, left behind a one-year-old girl and Irasema Rodriguez, 23, was the mother of a 5-year-old girl, according to a GoFundMe spokesperson.
The women were in a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck that collided with several parked cars near the intersection of Perkins Road and Campbell Way and overturned shortly before 4 a.m. Authorities said alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.
It happened about four hours after another car crash that claimed the lives of two young Ventura men, Antony Moctezuma, 21, and Agustin De Paz, 19. The men were in a car that crashed into a building on the 4200 block of Market Street in Ventura just after midnight. Investigators said excessive speed may have played a role in that tragedy.
www.gofundme.com/f/kjhxru-in-loving-memory-of-jennifer
www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-irasema
New CEO, chief of staff for CMH
A longtime leader at Ventura’s Community Memorial Hospital has been named Chief of Staff for the entire Community Memorial Health System, which also includes Ojai Valley Community Hospital and a network of clinics. Dr. Chris Johnson has served as medical director of the Emergency Department since 2009, hospital officials said.
Over the next few years, Johnson will help implement a new Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system across Community Memorial’s network of hospitals and health centers.
“A comprehensive EMR will help physicians provide care more seamlessly,” Johnson said. “Health records will be accessible to physicians across the state, and patients will be able to view their information on a secure portal.”
Johnson is starting his new role just as the health system welcomes a new CEO, Mick Zdeblick, who started on Jan. 9, following the retirement of Gary K. Wilde.
“I look forward to building on Community Memorial’s reputation for advancing both the quality and delivery of healthcare in Ventura County,” said Zdeblick. “My first few months will involve a lot of listening, learning, and cultivating relationships internally and externally. Then we’ll create a strategic plan that addresses the needs of our organization and our community.”
1 arrest, 14 citations at DUI checkpoint
Santa Paula police officials said a Dec. 30 DUI checkpoint resulted in one arrest and 14 citations, but none of them had to do with impaired driving. The checkpoint was held in the 500 block of West Harvard Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 12 p.m.; 328 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. A juvenile was arrested and released for driving without a license and 14 adult drivers were cited for driver license-related offenses.
Authorities said checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests, and that the primary purpose is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving while impaired in the first place. Funding for the operation came from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
— Alex Wilson