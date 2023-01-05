Naval base requires masks indoors
Just as many Ventura County residents were hoping pandemic-related mask mandates were a thing of the past, Naval Base Ventura County shifted course again on Dec. 23. Officials said masks would be required indoors due to a “significant increase in the weekly case rate of COVID-19 across the county,” and cited “mandated instructions referenced in the Consolidated Department of Defense Coronavirus Disease 2019 Force Health Protection Guidance which requires masks indoors when the community level is at ‘high’ per CDC guidance.”
NBVC officials said they would continue to monitor the weekly community levels as reported by the CDC and adjust mask requirements when community levels drop below “high.”
Post office to be named after Hatcher
On Dec. 27, President Joe Biden signed legislation to honor a local champion of civil rights and equality by naming a U.S. Post Office branch in his honor. The building at 1961 North C Street in Oxnard will be officially designated as the “John R. Hatcher III Post Office Building.” (“Fearless Advocate: Congress passes bill to name Oxnard post office after civil rights leader John R. Hatcher III,” by Alex Wilson, Ventura County Reporter, Aug. 3, 2022.) The bill was sponsored by Congressmember Julia Brownley.
“John was deeply passionate about advancing civil rights and a longtime advocate for the Black community across Ventura County, and this is a fitting tribute to John’s life and legacy,” Brownley said via press release.
Hatcher was an Air Force veteran and son of a civil rights leader in Birmingham, AL during the Jim Crow era. A longtime resident of Oxnard, he led the Ventura County Chapter of the NAACP for nearly four decades. Hatcher passed away in 2017.
Serial rapist expected to be released in four years
A Ventura County serial rapist whose case drew worldwide notoriety might be paroled from state prison earlier than previously anticipated, prosecutors said.
Andrew Luster, 57, was convicted in 2003 of 86 offenses including rape and poisoning for drugging his victims at his Mussel Shoals beach house. He videotaped some of the crimes while the victims were unconscious.
Luster, a purported heir to the Max Factor cosmetics empire, fled the country while his trial was underway but was found guilty in absentia. He was later captured in Mexico by Duane “Dog” Chapman, who then gained fame in the reality TV series Dog the Bounty Hunter.
Luster was originally sentenced to 124 years in state prison but prosecutors say the sentence was cut to 50 years in 2013. New sentencing guidelines approved by voters in 2016 under Proposition 57 reclassified Luster’s crimes as “non-violent,” prosecutors said, and allowed him to petition for parole, which was denied on Dec. 21, 2022. But prosecutors said Luster is now scheduled to be released in four years even though they have “vehemently” opposed it.
“As a serial rapist who continues to deny responsibility for his crimes, Andrew Luster continues to present a threat to public safety,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Anthony Wold, who prosecuted Luster during his trial and participated in the parole hearing. “We strongly believe he should serve his full sentence. His crimes were particularly dangerous, and he has yet to display any regret or remorse for his actions. He remains a dangerous sex predator.”
New mural for Oxnard Transit Center
The Oxnard Transit Center has some spectacular new artwork both inside and outside thanks to coronavirus funding approved by the Oxnard City Council. Artist Maxfield Bala created a 360-degree mural on the second floor mezzanine spanning local history through Chumash times, early agricultural beginnings along with current draws for Oxnard’s tourism industry like beaches and Channel Islands National Park. Bala also painted a 474-square-foot mural on the outside of the building with a vintage greeting card style.
The project was spearheaded by Visit Oxnard which promotes tourism. “We are so pleased to see this project come to fruition, a direct result of the City’s investment in tourism recovery,” said Julie Mino, Visit Oxnard president and CEO, via press release.
Oxnard Mayor Pro-Tem Bryan MacDonald has worked extensively on transportation issues and said in the press release that the murals will help promote Oxnard to tourists. “The murals both inside and out, pay tribute to the rich heritage of the Chumash people and serve as a message to travelers that Oxnard is a hidden gem on the coastline that has so much to offer to the traveling community.”
Supportive housing facility named for Carmen Ramirez
New facilities slated for formerly unsheltered people in Oxnard will be named after former Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez, who died last August.
The Oxnard Navigation Center approved at Second and B streets in Downtown Oxnard will combine 56 permanent supportive housing units with one manager unit and a 110-bed, 24-hour emergency shelter in a five-story building.
The supportive housing section of the $46.2 million project will be known as “Casa de Carmen,” in honor of Ramirez.
The facility is currently under development with nonprofit Mercy House, which will manage the property in partnership with the Oxnard City Council and county of Ventura.
Ramirez’s husband, Roy Prince, said in a news release that naming part of the facility after her is a fitting tribute since she was passionate about the project.
“I am grateful for Carmen to be honored by this project that provides affordable housing in Downtown Oxnard,” Prince said. “This is a model for providing our community with pathways out of homelessness, and inspiring innovative housing solutions throughout Ventura County.”
— Alex Wilson