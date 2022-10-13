Santa Paula police chief retires
Santa Paula’s embattled Police Chief Travis Walker is no longer on the job as of Oct. 2, city officials said, after facing an uproar over sexual harassment allegations that started even before he began serving the community.
As reported in the Jan. 28, 2021 issue of the Ventura County Reporter (“In Brief: Public pushback on new Santa Paula Police chief,” Kimberly Rivers) a petition demanding that the city of Santa Paula “remove Officer Travis Walker from his position as incoming Chief of Santa Paula Police Department” garnered over 1,400 signatures days before he started.
The petition was prompted by allegations that Walker sexually harassed a former dispatcher when he worked for the Cathedral City Police Department in Riverside County.
During his tenure in Santa Paula, he was accused of sexual harassment by two women who worked for the city and an investigation was launched, city officials said.
City Manager Dan Singer stated in a news release that there will be a “thorough search” for a new “long-term” leader for the department, after what city officials described as the chief’s “retirement.”
“I appreciate him proactively working with our city team to plan a smooth transition in leadership for our police department,” said Singer, pledging to make the recruiting process “inclusive.”
Sustainability division website
People interested in efforts by the Ventura County government on climate and sustainability issues have a new website to turn to.
The County Executive Office’s Sustainability Division was launched in 2019 and has certified 52 “green businesses” so far.
“We are proud of the significant advancements our team has made, in collaboration with local partners, towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and engaging residents both online and in person,” County Sustainability Officer Alejandra Tellez said in a news release. “Planning for a climate-ready future requires an all-hands-on-deck approach. We are excited to share this new resource with our community to make sustainable actions more accessible for all community members.”
The new online hub can be accessed at sustain.ventura.org
CSUCI earns “Seal of Excelencia”
A commitment to serving Latinx students has led to a special honor for officials at California State University Channel Islands.
It’s the first campus in California to earn “Seal of Excelencia” recertification, according to a campus news release.
“Excelencia in Education created the Seal of Excelencia to differentiate institutions that became Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) because of demography and geography from those that are Hispanic-Serving because of intentionality and impact,” said Deborah Santiago, CEO of the 18-year-old organization dedicated to accelerating Latinx success in higher education.
Latinx students make up 57% of the CSUCI student body and some of the strategies to help them succeed include academic skills workshops and summer course scholarships.
CSUCI President Richard Yao attended a Washington, D.C. ceremony to accept the award.
“Recertification was a way to double down on our commitment to serving Latinx students,” Yao said. “This means we are on the right pathway, but true success will come when we eliminate all equity gaps between students. We want to be a national HSI model.”
West Nile Virus confirmed
Ventura County Environmental Health Division officials have announced the first bird confirmed to have tested positive for West Nile Virus this year.
The bird was found in the Simi Valley area during the fourth week of August.
West Nile Virus is spread by mosquitoes, so officials ask people to eliminate standing water from properties where mosquitoes can breed. They also suggest avoiding mosquito bites by making sure windows have tight-fitting screens and by limiting outdoor activity around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
More information about West Nile Virus is available at the division’s website: www.vcrma.org/west-nile-virus
Adult School offers computer literacy course
Adults who want to learn more about computer literacy can sign up for free classes by the Moorpark Unified School District’s Adult School.
District officials said the course starts later this month and runs through Dec. 17. It will be offered again in January.
Moorpark Adult School Principal Sean Abajian said the classes will also include instruction on mobile device applications and Zoom meetings.
“I would say that in the world that we live in, we certainly have witnessed, especially over the past three years, a tremendous need for being able to communicate digitally. And so this digital upskilling, I think, is key. If you don't know how to use Zoom, you really are missing out on a lot of conversations and opportunities,” he said.
Classes will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Moorpark Adult School, 280 Poindexter Avenue in Moorpark. People who are interested can call 805-378-6317.
Free flu shot clinics
Free flu shot clinics are offered by Community Memorial Health System’s Centers for Family Health and Midtown Medical Group, in conjunction with Ventura County Public Health. Officials recommend all people over 6 years old receive a flu vaccine each year.
Walk in visits are encouraged on the following dates at these locations:
OCT. 15
Fillmore: 852 W. Ventura St.
Ventura: 120 N. Ashwood Ave.
OCT. 22
Oxnard: 2361 E. Vineyard Ave.
Santa Paula: 242 E. Harvard Blvd., Suite C
Ventura: 138 W. Main St., Suite E