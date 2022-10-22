Oxnard College president to retire
While top administrators with the Ventura County Community College District are refusing to comment on the matter, Oxnard College President Luis Sanchez has confirmed to the Ventura County Reporter that he’s submitted a letter announcing his upcoming retirement.
The move comes months after Sanchez was placed on leave by district officials, who also launched an ongoing investigation involving bullying and harassment of other district leaders, Sanchez confirmed.
Sanchez denies engaging in any misconduct, including claims of gender-based harassment. He blames the inquiry on questions he’s raised about spending on scholarships by the nonprofit Oxnard College Foundation.
“I've been on leave since May 5 while they investigate these claims, and while I urged them to investigate the claims against the foundation. I have not yet filed a complaint with the Attorney General's Office or with the grand jury. I am giving it very serious consideration,” said Sanchez, who announced that Jan. 31, 2023, will be his last day as college president.
“I just have lost faith in my employer, and I've decided to seize control of my own destiny,” Sanchez added.
District spokesperson Patti Blair declined to provide answers to any questions about Sanchez from the Ventura County Reporter, stating via email, “Thank you for your recent inquiry. We are unable to provide any information at this time.”
Dalton found guilty
A former law enforcement officer from Ventura who shot and wounded a neighbor in the Ventura Keys neighborhood during a dispute the first night of the Thomas Fire has been found guilty of using a gun and inflicting great bodily injury.
Trevor Dalton, 50, was an off-duty California Highway Patrol officer at the time of the Dec. 5, 2017 shooting, prosecutors said. Both sides in the case agreed to waive a jury trial, and hold a court trial instead, which was presided over by Judge Derek Malan. The victim testified that Dalton appeared to be drunk prior to the shooting.
“I think justice was done by this verdict and it shows that anyone who commits an unjustifiable act of violence should be held accountable and that happened here,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Richard Simon, a prosecutor with the serious and violent felony unit.
Dalton remains out of custody pending his sentencing scheduled for Dec. 1.
$30.5M allocated for county housing
Officials with the Ventura County Housing Coalition are cheering a recent decision by Ventura County Supervisors to allocate $30.5 million towards housing and projects addressing homelessness. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan.
“We are grateful for the response to the housing crisis here and to the Board of Supervisors for selecting our community to receive such a sizable investment,” said People’s Self-Help Housing CEO and President Ken Trigueiro. “This will help move ahead new housing for families without affordable options, along with good paying local jobs to build it.”
The Ventura County Housing Coalition is made up of several nonprofit housing developers and community housing advocates including House Farm Workers, The Ventura Social Services Task Force and Ventura County YIMBY.
Decision on cannabis permits extended
Eight applicants for three cannabis dispensary permits in Ventura who thought they would know the outcome by now will have to wait a little longer.
The applicants made public presentations on July 18 and city officials said a decision would be reached by City Manager Alex McIntyre by September at the latest. (See VCReporter article “Cannabis companies under consideration in Ventura,” by Alex Wilson, June 29, 2022.)
On Oct. 3 city officials sent out a notice that the timeframe for a decision was being lengthened.
“Due to a few delays, Phase IV of the commercial cannabis selection process, City Manager's Final Selection, is being extended through the end of October 2022,” according to the notice.
CLU eases scholarship qualifications
Officials at California Lutheran University (CLU) in Thousand Oaks have a new strategy to help convince prospective students that private college education is not out of reach. They’ve made it easier to qualify for a program called Public Price Promise where high-achieving first-year and transfer students win scholarships that make up the difference in cost between attending the University of California and CLU.
“We want to become accessible to as many California students as possible,” said Falone Serna, CLU dean of admission and outreach. “This scholarship makes us a great option for California students and families who have budgeted for in-state tuition but want the benefits of a private education such as smaller classes and lower faculty-to-student ratios.”
Officials said the scholarships are worth nearly $30,000 per year.
Trick Or Treat So Others Can Eat
Kids involved with 4-H and other youth organizations are lending a helping hand to people in need by collecting canned food during the Halloween season.
This year marks the 25thfor the effort called “Trick Or Treat So Others Can Eat.”
Even though the service project is organized by 4-H, other youth groups also participate. Since it’s a milestone year, the youth groups are competing to see who can collect the most food. All the donations go to Ventura County’s food bank, Food Share.
The event runs Oct. 19 to Nov. 18.