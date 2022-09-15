Court mask requirements lifted
People on jury duty or with other business at the Ventura County Hall of Justice can breathe a sigh of relief. Ventura County Superior Court officials lifted COVID face mask requirements effective Sept. 13 for courthouses in Ventura, Simi Valley and El Rio.
Officials are still urging caution to protect against the spread of COVID and strongly encourage people to wear masks at the courthouses regardless of vaccination status. Some other COVID-related safety measures will stay in place, including seating members of the public in every other seat in the jury assembly room and courtrooms, officials said.
New names for two VC sites
Efforts by the U.S. Interior Department to change the names of 650 geographic features nationwide that contain a word offensive to Native Americans will impact 80 California sites, including two in Ventura County in the mountains north of Fillmore.
Future maps will refer to the area formerly known as Squaw Creek as Saputiwah Spring. Squaw Flat is now named Kahus Flat. The new names honor the local Chumash culture, officials said.
“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a news release. “Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”
Fisherman’s Wharf workshop on Sept. 19
Ventura County Harbor Department officials are ready to unveil three proposals to redevelop the dilapidated Fisherman’s Wharf shopping complex.
One is described as a “lifestyle retail center” with a market as an anchor, along with a playground, amphitheater and restaurants. Another proposal would include shops, restaurants, housing and a boutique hotel. The third would feature a “visitor-serving strawberry-themed village” with restaurants and rides.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have the developers meet the community face-to-face and listen to feedback and ideas,” said Michael Tripp, harbor department director. “Being at this stage of the process means we are getting one step closer to making real progress at Fisherman’s Wharf.”
Tripp said public input on the proposals will give developers a chance to revise the plans. Following review by the public and the Harbor Advisory Committee, harbor department officials might recommend the board of supervisors enter exclusive negotiations with one of the developers.
A public workshop is planned for Monday, Sept. 19, at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
VUSD debuts Sa’aliyas Ranch
An organic farm has sprouted in Ventura as an educational tool to help students prepare for careers in agricultural science, business and technology.
Ventura Unified School District officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 29 for the five-acre Sa’aliyas Ranch at Pacific High School on College Drive. The farm includes avocado and lemon trees as well as row crops and a state-of-the-art greenhouse.
Farm Manager Mike Etchart said it will be a hands-on learning experience.
“The agriculture industry is one of the biggest employers in our county, with many different career opportunities that pay living wages in our region,” Etchart said. “This facility will not only provide students with an opportunity to learn about the science of agriculture but also gain valuable job skills in high school that would lead to careers with any number of local employers in the sector.”
Whitney named DA Bureau of Investigation chief
Oxnard’s former police chief Scott Whitney has been named the new chief of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.
“As police chief of Ventura County’s largest city, Scott was a champion of community policing and neighborhood engagement,” District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said in a news release. “His longtime experience as an agency leader coupled with his deep knowledge of Ventura County and its public safety needs makes him ideally suited to lead the bureau and expand our community connections.”
Whitney served as Oxnard’s police chief between 2016 and 2020 and also spent time as interim and assistant city manager overseeing several city departments. Whitney served a total of 31 years with the Oxnard Police Department.
“I’ve worked closely with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for three decades and I have the highest regard for the excellent work that they do,” Whitney said. “I appreciate the strong culture of prosecutorial support within the bureau of investigation and their deep commitment to keeping our communities safe. I am excited to maintain that proud tradition
while also identifying new opportunities for crime reduction and community collaboration.”
CLU enrollment rebounds
Enrollment at California Lutheran University has nearly rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, according to campus officials. About 844 students entered the campus for the first time this fall and total enrollment is around 2,440.
“Year-to-date our first-year numbers are up 22% and our transfer numbers are up 39%,” said Falone Serna, dean of undergraduate admission and outreach. “Housing is full, which I take as a good sign we are moving forward as we continue to return to some sense of post-pandemic normalcy.”
— Alex Wilson