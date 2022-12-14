Leftover food? Store it right. Cooking oil? Recycle it.

The holiday season is a time for gatherings of family and friends, and these gatherings usually involve big meals. To avoid a resulting big waste, sometimes you can send food home with guests, but if the food requires refrigeration, this might work only in cases where the guests live nearby. Most food, including meat, should not be between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit for more than two hours, or just one hour if the temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, warns Graciela Garcia, who manages food inspections for the Ventura County Environmental Health Division.
Specifically, temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit are referred to as “the danger zone” on the website of the United States Department of Agriculture (ask.usda.gov/s/article/What-is-the-2-Hour-Rule-with-leaving-food-out#:~:text=Bacteria%20grow%20most%20rapidly%20in%20the%20range%20of,not%20be%20left%20out%20more%20than%201%20hour). The department warns that bacteria can double in as little as 20 minutes when food is between these temperatures.
Since the “time out of temperature” begins before food is given to guests, some serving styles are essential for postponing the countdown to waste. Perishable food from a refrigerator, such as chicken salad, can be placed on the table in a dish nested in a bowl of ice; food from an oven, such as slices of holiday turkey, can be kept hot on a table with a chafing dish or a warming tray. These methods are most convenient when a meal is served from a buffet, where the bulkiness of ice bowls and chafing dishes will not crowd your table.
Another method to delay temperature exposure is to simply bring only small portions to the table, leaving replacement rounds in a warm oven or a cold refrigerator. Although this requires extra trips to the kitchen during a meal, it can leave your table less cluttered.
After the meal, when the time comes for storage of hot items directly into a refrigerator, the USDA suggests dividing leftovers into small portions and using sealed, shallow containers to assist with quicker cooling. If the energy cost of putting hot items directly into a refrigerator bothers you, the buffet suggestion for ice bowls can come in handy. The USDA website says “hot food can be… rapidly chilled in an ice or cold water bath before refrigerating.”
According to the USDA, most leftovers can be safely kept in a refrigerator for up to four days and freezing can keep food safe “indefinitely,” although food frozen for more than four months tends to lose moisture and flavor.
Cooking oil, another byproduct of holiday feasts, may be dropped off year-round at a site in Oxnard. Coastal Byproducts allows free drop-off at 1891 Sunkist Circle. No appointment is necessary, but drop-off is limited to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
There is also a more convenient solution for those willing to ask the manager of a local restaurant. Restaurants pay for “trap cleanout” of their fat, oil and grease, but Coastal Byproducts collects restaurants’ cooking oil without a charge, according to Rosa Cruz, Manager of Coastal Byproducts. If you see a restaurant anywhere in Ventura County with a 55 or 90 gallon black drum, usually in the same enclosure as the trash container, chances are, the company receives free collection from Coastal Byproducts, which trucks the waste to recyclers for conversion into products ranging from perfume to fertilizer. If you ask nicely, and especially if you mention you are a regular customer, the kitchen staff will likely allow you to pour your cooking oil into their container.
If recycling is not practical enough, disposal also requires guidelines. The November 2022 issue of “Pipeline,” the newsletter of Ventura Water, which serves the city of Ventura, warns customers not to dump fat, oil and grease down drains. These wastes can cool, harden and clog sewer systems. The newsletter suggests pouring it into a can, letting it harden, and sealing the can before disposing in the trash. Restaurants may not legally use this convenient alternative to recycling, but in small amounts, individual households are unlikely to cause problems for trash trucks, especially if the solidification is enhanced with a medium such as kitty litter.
David Goldstein, Environmental Resource Analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency, may be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.