Hotly contested political races, a proposed minor-league baseball stadium and the untimely death of a beloved local leader were among the biggest news stories covered in the Ventura County Reporter during 2022. Looking ahead to 2023 we hope for the best possible news for all our readers. Thanks again for picking up a copy of the Ventura County Reporter every week!
JANUARY
The pandemic continued to make headlines at the start of 2022 with coverage in the Ventura County Reporter on free home COVID tests, hospitals “teeing up” their crisis policies and government facilities such as Oxnard City Hall shutting doors to the public once again to stop the spread. Several colleges also began their spring semesters virtually in the face of surging infection rates. Controversial gun shows at the Ventura County Fairgrounds were also in the news, as the fair board voted 4 to 3 in favor of allowing gun shows during 2022. A new state law banning gun shows at state-owned facilities, however, made gun show planned for October the apparent swan song for the popular events.
A tsunami surge from an underwater volcano in Tonga on Jan. 15 had far reaching impacts on Ventura Harbor. A Ventura Harbor Patrol boat capsized and at least two dozen docks and boat ramps broke loose. Videos of the law-enforcement vessel sinking went viral on the Internet but, fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Also big news in January was the implementation of food waste recycling in Ventura County. David Goldstein answered common questions and weighed in with knowledge and advice in several Eye on the Environment columns.
FEBRUARY
A judge struck down two challenges to wildlife connectivity zoning ordinances adopted by Ventura County Supervisors in 2019. Proponents said the laws were necessary to protect habitat for threatened and endangered wildlife, including mountain lions. Richard Yao, Ph.D. was selected as the fourth president of California State University Channel Islands by the California State University Board of Trustees. The SPARC store in Downtown Ventura reopened after a robbery, and the United to End Homelessness Symposium saw more than 149 attendees grappling with the issue of unhoused individuals.
MARCH
The war in Ukraine made headlines in the Ventura County Reporter, with a March 3 Rally for Peace in Ukraine at the Ventura County Government Center, and local baker Deb Dawson of Desserts to Die For holding a bake sale to raise funds for World Central Kitchen’s work in Ukraine.
There was good news on the COVID front: Officials with the Ventura County Office of Education announced that students at public and private schools in the county would no longer be required to wear masks after March 11. The office still strongly recommended them, however. Meanwhile, the Ventura Port Commission entered negotiations with several Ventura Harbor businesses that still owed rent following closures and revenue losses caused by the pandemic.
APRIL
Fire destroyed a four-story, 122-room hotel under construction along the 101 Freeway in Camarillo the night of April 12. Owner T.M. Mian told the Ventura County Reporter he was self-insured and lost $25 million, but still planned on continuing with the project which includes two hotels, retail space and a conference center.
Ventura Land Trust officials held a COVID-delayed ribbon cutting for the 2,123-acre Harmon Canyon Preserve, which had already become popular with people looking to recreate safely outdoors. The celebration on Earth Day also served to kick off the final $1 million phase of a capital campaign to fund an endowment for long-term stewardship. West Ventura’s Art City found itself facing an uncertain future when the property it had leased for decades was sold.
MAY
In May the Ventura County Reporter introduced the community to Ventura Police Department therapy dog Asher, a 1-year-old Cavadoodle. That’s a mix of Cavalier King Charles spaniel and poodle, a breed known for having a comforting and gentle demeanor. Asher will respond to critical incidents, such as fires or homicides, especially when children are impacted by crime or tragedy.
The VCReporter also began its coverage of the June 7 election races, including those for Ventura County Sheriff, Ventura County District Attorney, Ventura County Supervisors for Districts 2 and 4, State Assembly Districts 38 and 42, U.S. Congressional Representatives in Districts 24 and 26, and a variety of countywide offices.
JUNE
Ground was broken June 15 on a $69 million supportive housing project for veterans in East Ventura which has been many years in the making. The Ventura Springs facility will have 120 units with up to three bedrooms to accommodate formerly homeless veterans as well as low-income veterans and their families. A community garden, fitness center and computer lab are also planned.
California Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower brought her “labor caravan” to local farms, Channel Islands Harbor Director Michael Tripp discussed his hopes of revitalizing Fisherman’s Wharf, an East Ventura community worked with the Ventura Police Department to develop a neighborhood watch program and city officials reconsidered allowing dogs on Hueneme Beach.
A historic but deteriorated oil well on Santa Cruz Island that poses safety risks to visitors will be removed by the National Park Service. A June story in the Ventura County Reporter detailed how the $1.43 million project is part of nearly $10 million set aside to reclaim abandoned oil and gas wells at seven national parks. The following week, we reported on the $2.7 billion county budget.
JULY
Ventura city officials held a community forum on eight applications to operate three cannabis dispensaries during July. The three eventually selected as finalists were The Artist Tree at 2835 East Main Street, Wheelhouse at 4591 Market Street and Embarc at 1890 East Main Street. The businesses are expected to open next year.
The VCReporter also checked in with Oxnard Police Department’s cold case investigator Jeff Kay, and spoke with Jessy Raspiller, whose popular Ventura Pop Up Yoga classes faced uncertainty after losing a city permit that allowed her to offer classes in local parks. When Sierra Northern and the city of Fillmore failed to reach an agreement, the railway company chose to move its Ventura County headquarters to Santa Paula. And in Camarillo, new Ventura County Airport Director Keith Freitas reached out to city officials to improve communication and foster cooperation with regards to improvement plans for the Camarillo Airport.
The race for Ojai Mayor made national news after former Happy Days actor Anson Williams threw his hat in the ring. Celebrity endorsements were not enough to propel him to victory, however, and Williams lost to incumbent mayor Betsy Stix by 42 votes. A hand recount of the ballots paid for by a Williams supporter reached the exact same conclusion.
AUGUST
In early August, the Ventura County Reporter covered the passage of HR 5659, a bill which would name an Oxnard post office after late civil rights leader and longtime head of the Ventura County Chapter of the NAACP John R. Hatcher III. We also reported on the death of a Port Hueneme man during a fight at a soccer game and his family’s pleas for help. The county unveiled its new flag design featuring Anacapa Island, and Ventura’s Marina Park will be a site of the massive
VenturaWaterPure project.
But the biggest news in August was the sudden and tragic passing of a beloved local leader. Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Aug. 12 as she walked in a crosswalk to a concert in downtown Oxnard. Hundreds gathered in Plaza Park for a candlelight vigil in her honor the following day. Ramirez became the first Latina supervisor in county history when she was elected in 2020 and is remembered as a champion for both people and the planet.
SEPTEMBER
A Ventura classic car dealer hit bumps in the road with city building inspectors after opening in the former Toys “R” Us location on Johnson Drive. City officials said the owners of Crown Classics and Hot Rod failed to secure building permits needed for interior work. A massive sex trafficking operation was busted in Oxnard, while an Oxnard man was convicted of international wildlife smuggling. We also covered efforts to address homelessness in Thousand Oaks, continuing disputes between Ventura Unified School District and Ventura County Christian School, and the hiring of Dani Anderson, Ventura County’s first-ever Disability Access Manager.
Patagonia Founder Yvon Chouinard made headlines worldwide with his pledge to make Planet Earth the apparel company’s only shareholder. The formerly privately held Ventura-based business believed to be worth around $3 billion moved all of its stock into an environmental trust and nonprofit. The move should guarantee that profits generated in the future — estimated by the New York Times at about $100 million a year — will be dedicated to environmental initiatives.
OCTOBER
A controversial plan by the Port of Hueneme to build a parking lot to temporarily store nearly 5,000 new cars on a vacant 34-acre site at the southeast corner of Hueneme and Perkins Roads was approved by the Oxnard Planning Commission on Oct. 20, after a public hearing lasting over five hours. Opponents cited environmental and social justice concerns but backers said the project would help the local economy. The Oxnard City Council later denied an appeal of the planning commission approval, paving the way for the project to proceed.
High school students in Ventura walked out on Oct. 21 in support of teachers, who were embroiled in contentious labor negotiations with Ventura Unified School District.
With the November midterm elections on the horizon, we ran stories on candidates for U.S. Representative in Districts 24 and 26, State Assembly Districts 38 and 42, and Ventura County District 4 Supervisor.
NOVEMBER
Two new members of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors won office in the November election. Jeff Gorell beat Claudia Bill-de la Peña to represent Thousand Oaks-based District 2 while Janice Parvin defeated Bernardo Perez for the District 4 seat covering Simi Valley and Moorpark. Incumbents were victorious in local congressional and state assembly races.
Simi Valley made national news when 25-year-old Rachel Castillo went missing. Her body was later found in a remote area of Antelope Valley. And on Nov. 14, Ventura City Manager Alex McIntrye was placed on administrative leave due to “a private personnel matter.” He would later resign.
Ventura County celebrated both Farm Day (Nov. 5) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11) while U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra included Oxnard as a stop on his “Latino Health Tour” (Nov. 2).
DECEMBER
A proposal to radically recreate the Ventura County Fairgrounds to accommodate a minor league baseball stadium got a chilly reception from the fair board, which voted unanimously to reject the plan.
The historic Victorian building housing the Santa Paula Oil Museum should have a more certain future now that it will probably be owned by the city of Santa Paula soon. Chevron agreed to donate the former Union Oil headquarters building plus $1 million to help renovate it, so that it can continue to be used by the public.
A U.S. District Court judge ruled in favor of the U.S. Forest Service and its Tecuya Ridge Shaded Fuelbreak Project, which was opposed by several environmental groups. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Small Vessel Liability Fairness Act, introduced following the September 2019 fire aboard the dive boat Conception that claimed the lives of 34 passengers.
The Los Padres National Forest announced plans to raise fees at several campgrounds in 2023, and the Port Hueneme City Council discussed the $236,000 owned by three cannabis dispensaries. The issue was complicated by the fact that three councilmembers had accepted campaign contributions from one of the businesses.
Thank you for reading the Ventura County Reporter this year and please remember to let us know what’s important to you, since a community newspaper is really a team effort by everyone it reaches.