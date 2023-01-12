Five charged in crackdown on “illicit commercial sexual organization” in Ventura, Port Hueneme
A crackdown on Ventura County massage businesses involved in prostitution and sex trafficking is continuing, with criminal charges newly filed against five defendants. District Attorney Erik Nasarenko issued a Jan. 3 news release about the latest busts related to an “illicit commercial sex organization” that operated out of massage businesses in Ventura and Port Hueneme.
“In 2020, an investigation by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation revealed that the suspects have allegedly been operating a pay-for-sex business and utilizing various banking, real estate, and casino transactions to launder money,” according to the news release.
The two businesses that were targeted are Miracle Massage at 3959 East Main Street in Ventura and A+ Massage in Port Hueneme at 491 West Channel Islands Boulevard.
On Dec. 29 investigators arrested Oxnard resident Li Ma, 56, and Rosemead resident Jaime Calderon, 61. They were arraigned on Dec. 30 and pleaded not guilty to pimping and money laundering charges.
Authorities also issued $500,000 arrest warrants for Simi Valley resident Ming Ma, 37, Xiangwei Ma, 52 of Oxnard, and Xiangdong Ma, 50, of Hacienda Heights. In addition to sex-related charges, Xiangwei Ma is accused of committing real estate fraud by illegally short selling a home in Simi Valley in 2012, authorities said.
When the Ventura County Reporter stopped by Ventura’s Miracle Massage on Jan. 5 the business was still operating.
A web page for A+ Massage in Port Hueneme said the business “specializes in blending traditional Chinese massage with modern massage techniques . . . It is our goal to give you stress relief and relaxation and improve your mind-body connection so that you feel great long after you leave and rejuvenated with every visit.” The A+ Massage website also features scrolling photos of young Asian women.
In addition to the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, the Ventura Police Department, Port Hueneme Police Department, High Tech Task Force, and Ventura County Code Enforcement all took part in building the case, prosecutors said.
It was the latest announcement about sex crimes allegedly committed at Ventura County massage businesses by the DA’s office. Authorities said they dismantled another large-scale prostitution operation based out of massage parlors last year where they served search warrants at four other businesses in Oxnard and Port Hueneme. The businesses targeted in that earlier operation were Magic Therapy, Mission Spa and Souly Foot Massage in Oxnard, as well as Sunshine Therapy in Port Hueneme
In that case authorities said suspects targeted vulnerable women from Mexico from “underprivileged backgrounds” to work in the brothels. After they were recruited, the women were featured in online sex advertisements describing the types of sexual encounters provided, the cost and the businesses where the women worked.
During raids involved with that case, numerous trafficked women were contacted and received services from human trafficking victim service providers.
Prosecutors said January is Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month, and they continue to urge people who suspect that such crimes are happening to report them to police.