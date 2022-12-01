One issue dividing the recently concluded United Nations Climate Summit, held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, related to the amount of money wealthy nations, which emitted most of the anthropogenic (human-caused) greenhouse gasses currently in the atmosphere, should pay to poorer nations bracing for worsening impacts of climate disasters. Problems of this sort revolve around measurements and definitions.
How much of Pakistan’s recent flooding, for example, was due to carbon levels above 350 parts per million in the atmosphere? Should the definition of “developing nations” change so that China and India are no longer excluded from paying into a “loss and damage” fund demanded by the Association of Small Island States to cope with tidal surges and eventual rising sea levels?
These differences, aired at the recently concluded 27th conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 27), reveal the difficulty of current efforts to formulate solutions.
In contrast, defining goals was easier. Most notably, in 2015, at COP 21, representatives of 197 countries reached consensus on the “Paris Agreement,” a commitment to keep global warming below 2° C (3.6° F) above pre-industrial levels. Now, nations struggle to agree on a wide array of new definitions and measurements in proposals formulated to reach that goal.
In the meantime, businesses and government agencies fighting climate change have created many jobs and programs to define and measure their own environmental impact. Anyone wanting to interview for one of those jobs, compete for grants to fund implementation of climate change initiatives, or follow the news related to climate efforts would do well to learn the terms and metrics becoming commonplace references. Many speaking this new language of environmental initiatives do not even pause to translate.
For example, Patagonia, the Ventura-headquartered, $1 billion per year revenue-earning, outdoor clothing company posted a job opening last week for an “Environmental Impact Specialist.” The company, which recently changed its ownership structure so “earth is our only shareholder,” starts with some familiar terms in the description of this full-time, mid-senior level job, stating, “The specialist will… support our… corporate wide GHG inventory and ESG reporting process.” No definitions are offered, but GHG is widely understood to mean “greenhouse gas,” and ESG measures the “environment, social and governance” standards of a company.
The terms become more complex, however. The selected candidate will “contribute to our ongoing supply chain decarbonization efforts…” while using “technical skills in helping to implement and evolve Patagonia’s Environmental Profit and Loss (EP&L) tool” and “participate in Patagonia cross functional supplier onboarding.” Another key duty is participation in the company’s “LCA process,” an undefined reference to “Life Cycle Analysis,” or measuring the impact of materials used from acquisition through manufacturing past retailing to discard.
Similarly emerging from matters related to new definitions and measurements, public agencies in Ventura County are hiring employees to help meet state mandates for 75% reduction of organic (capable of rotting) waste in landfills and 20% recovery of food for human consumption, both by 2025. The California Department of Resources Recovery and Recycling (CalRecycle) will enforce mandates based on legislative requirements to cut SLCPs, or “short-lived climate pollutants.” SLCPs are gasses, such as the methane emitted by rotting garbage in landfills, which are many times more powerful than carbon at retaining heat in the atmosphere and which act over a shorter term. The city of Oxnard recently closed an application period for positions that include duties related to this mandate; the county of Ventura expects to soon open a recruitment for similar positions.
The academic sphere is also opening opportunities related to measuring and controlling newly named factors of climate change. Last month, the University of California, Davis, launched the Center of Agricultural Innovation, starting with a $50 million donation from Lynda and Stewart Resnick, owners of The Wonderful Company. The center will be at the “forefront of tackling climate change” by “developing groundbreaking technologies and solutions to reduce our collective carbon footprint and creating a more sustainable agriculture system…,” according to an emailed update sent to alumni last week.
New terms and measurements of impacts and solutions are essential to understanding and combating climate change. “Name it to tame it” was a slogan first coined by Dr. Dan Siegel for control of anxiety, and “measure to manage” was a concept promoted by W. Edwards Deming, the originator of Six Sigma quality and efficiency methods, who advocated for also managing items not yet measurable. The private, public and academic sectors are now using these concepts to join the worldwide effort punctuated each year by United Nations climate summits.
