News In Brief: Week of May 25, 2023

Short tenure for fair CEO
The Ventura County Fair Board will need to find a new permanent CEO following the surprise departure of Stacy Rianda, who started less than a year ago.
The board held a special meeting on May 8 to discuss “personnel matters” in a closed session. After emerging from behind closed doors, an announcement was made stating that the board had accepted what was referred to as Rianda’s retirement. No specific reason for her leaving was given and board members said they were not authorized to provide any details.
The fair’s livestock superintendent Jennifer McGuire — who also works as CEO of the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Bishop — was chosen to serve as interim CEO by the fair board on May 23.
Man found guilty in 1993 double homicide
Justice delayed was not justice denied for the family of a Santa Paula couple who were murdered back in 1993.
Ventura County prosecutors say Everardo Alamillo, 54, entered a home where his estranged wife was with her boyfriend and shot and killed them both. Alamillo’s 2-year-old daughter was lying between the victims when they were killed, prosecutors said.
Alamillo fled to Mexico after the slaying and was finally caught in 2015 and extradited the following year. A jury on May 2 found Alamillo guilty of first degree murder for shooting Adriana Meza and her boyfriend, Armando Cauich Jr.
Prosecutor John Barrick said he was satisfied by the verdict.
“I am so happy for Adriana’s and Armando’s families,” Barrick said. “For almost 30 years, they have lived with the pain and burden of knowing that the man who murdered their loved ones had eluded justice. That all ended today. I hope the jury’s guilty verdicts can bring these strong, amazing families some small measure of peace.”
Sentencing is set for June 16. Alamillo could face life in prison without possibility of parole.
Districting underway in T.O.
The city of Thousand Oaks is the latest local jurisdiction to embark on a switch from at-large elections to district-based ones.
City leaders received a letter from a lawyer during March asserting that the current system violates the California Voting Rights Act. Since other government agencies across the state have been unsuccessful in challenging lawsuits over the issue, most have decided to switch after receiving letters threatening lawsuits.
The first public hearing on the plan was held on May 9 and others are planned for June 20 and July 11 at Thousand Oaks City Hall. Three community workshops on how to propose district maps are also planned for June 3 at Conejo Community Center, June 22 via Zoom and June 24 at the Borchard Community Center.
New ALS squad in Simi
Officials with the Ventura County Fire Department have announced a staffing change that should enhance public safety in Simi Valley. An Advanced Life Support (ALS) squad vehicle is now stationed at Fire Station 41, which is located in the central portion of the city on Church Street near East Los Angeles Avenue. Squad 41 will be staffed by two VCFD firefighter/paramedics. Officials said having firefighters cross-trained as paramedics is especially useful in hazardous situations such as chemical spills and confined-space rescues, enabling critical patient care to be initiated quickly.
Ventura State of the City address on May 25
Ventura Mayor Joe Schroeder will update citizens on city programs and goals during two state of the city speeches on Thursday, May 25.
“Presenting the state of the city address for 2023 fills me with excitement as we highlight the accomplishments of the past year and share our vision for moving forward with teamwork and innovation leading the way,” Schroeder said. “This annual event provides an opportunity for the public to learn more and ask questions about current
city initiatives.”
The first address will be during a ticketed event staged by the Ventura Chamber of Commerce from 7:30 to 9:30 am.
The second speech is free to attend and will be held at the Museum of Ventura County from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will also be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube channel.
$60K in grants for CSUCI boating center
Officials with California State University, Channel Islands have been awarded over $60,000 in grant funding to support the university-run Channel Islands Boating Center.
“This will be used for scholarships for our summer youth program for kids 8 to 15,” said Josh Wade, Assistant Director of Campus Recreation, Waterfront and Outdoor Adventures. “We’re reaching out to schools and nonprofit organizations to bring groups of kids out here to get out on the water and get a safe boating education.”
The summer youth program involves sailing, hiking, kayaking, stand up paddleboarding as well as learning about fish and other animals that live below the ocean surface.
For more information, visit www.ciboating.org.