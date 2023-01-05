Ventura County prosecutors have announced that no criminal charges will be filed following an extensive investigation into the sexual abuse of students and failure to report it by teachers and administrators at private boarding school Thacher School near Ojai.
An investigation by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office identified more than 100 potential criminal cases from as far back as the 1960s, according to a Dec. 28, 2022 joint news release from both law enforcement agencies.
Three cases were submitted by sheriff’s investigators to the DA’s office for prosecution. According to authorities, however, those alleged crimes happened so long ago that the statute of limitations had expired. In the other potential cases, too much time had passed, no crime could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, or the victims declined to seek prosecution.
Authorities said another reason they were prevented from filing any charges was that in August 2020, Thacher officials made the decision to hire a private law firm to conduct an investigation into historical sexual abuse before reporting the allegations to police. The investigation by Munger, Tolles and Olson (MTO) was prompted by reports received by the school of sexual assault, abuse and rape, including statements made on several Instagram accounts in the summer of 2020.
The decision to circumvent law enforcement and publically release the 91-page report in June 2021 hampered investigators, who “routinely seek to obtain incriminating statements from suspects in the course of their sexual assault investigations,” according to the news release from the sheriff and the DA.
“When suspects are alerted to potential crimes in a public report before law enforcement involvement, the likelihood of gathering statements from those suspects to corroborate or negate allegations becomes exceedingly difficult,” the news release stated. “Suspects decline to be interviewed or refer inquiries to retained lawyers. In other instances, they take steps to avoid law enforcement notification and contact altogether, knowing that they have been publicly identified. These scenarios occurred in the course of the Thacher investigation.”
School apologizes in July 2021 letter
Neither Thacher officials nor attorneys from MTO responded to interview requests by the Ventura County Reporter regarding the news release by law enforcement officials. But in a July 2021 message addressed to the campus community, the school’s board of trustees did pledge full cooperation with authorities in the future. The letter also included an apology for failing to identify predatory grooming behavior, report incidents to police, promptly intervene when abuse was occurring, or support students and alumni who came forward.
“These failures were a betrayal of our most fundamental values,” the message from 2021 stated. “We again apologize to those who were subjected to sexual misconduct while in Thacher’s care — you were badly let down, and we will carry both our deep regret and gratitude for your courage with us always.”
The letter detailed steps being taken to prevent abuse such as establishing a board committee on student safety and wellbeing, banning any perpetrators of sexual misconduct identified in the MTO report from campus and stripping the names of former administrators from a campus dining hall and hiking trail.
While there were no criminal charges filed against any adults as a result of the investigation, detectives said they did learn of a 2021 on-campus incident between two students that resulted in a juvenile court prosecution and was described by investigators as involving false imprisonment and battery, but not a sex crime.
Former student sues school over sexual abuse by counselor
Even though no former teachers or administrators will be facing criminal charges, proceedings involving at least two civil cases are moving through the courts. In November Paul Mones, a Los Angeles lawyer who specializes in sexual abuse cases, held a news conference detailing a lawsuit filed in Ventura County Superior Court on behalf of a former student who said she was sexually abused in the 1990s by John Friborg, her teacher, college counselor and soccer coach.
The report by MTO said Friborg’s misconduct involved several students and alumni lasting for multiple years and “ranged from grooming to giving students massages to sexual touching.” Friborg also made “unwanted sexual advances” towards former students at five-year reunions.
The lawsuit filed on Nov. 15 seeks damages for sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violation of mandatory duty to report suspected child abuse.
The woman who sued Thacher School and numerous individuals asked reporters to use her name, Jennifer Christiansen Vurno, instead of referring to her as Jane Doe, because she doesn’t want victims of sex crimes to be silenced any longer. She said at the news conference that her sexual assaults were “compounded by the silence and inaction of the school.”
Vurno, now 44, said she looked to Friborg for guidance during a difficult time in her life and trusted him completely. “He took this trust and belief and used it against me as a tool to perpetrate the most heinous crimes of sexual violence against my 17-year-old self.”
Investigators from MTO contacted Friborg to arrange an interview for the report they prepared for the school. Friborg declined to talk to the investigators and provided an emailed statement instead.
“I was rightfully fired for my transgression,” Friborg wrote to the investigators. “I have felt deep shame and regret ever since and I have tried to rebuild and live my life with all the righteousness, purity and humility my prayers can find in my effort for redemption.”
“None of us walk away with any sort of satisfied feeling”
Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Clark led the department’s investigation into the sexual abuse allegations at Thacher School and told the Ventura County Reporter that investigators did the best job they could to seek justice for the victims
“What’s unique about that investigation is, we were kind of behind the eight ball on being able to jump in and start working it right away, and that creates a lot of difficulties for us,” explained Clark. “So we were able to overcome that after a period of time and get things somewhat back on track for those folks who were willing to speak with us and who answered the phone calls and emails that we sent out attempting to contact them. And for those cases that we investigated, we tried to go through our best practices to get those things handled.”
Clark said it was disappointing to see the investigation conclude with no criminal charges, and realizes many of the victims will be unhappy to hear about that result.
“None of us walk away with any sort of satisfied feeling about, you know, justice being served, because a lot of these perpetrators are not going to be criminally charged. And so I share in their frustration on that end result but, again, because of the delay in time with these reports coming forward and some of the challenges we faced in getting the investigations on track. You know, it’s an understandable conclusion, not a preferred one,” he said.
Clark also hopes to improve the relationship between the school and law enforcement to prevent future abuse and make sure investigations happen quickly when appropriate.
“To streamline the process of reporting and working with the sheriff’s office to hopefully avoid any future issues with delayed reports or things being kind of not apparent to law enforcement,” he said. “So we’ll be working with them and meeting with them in the next couple of months to kind of build that collaboration, whereas before, it wasn’t as solid.”
Prompt reporting key
In an interview with the Ventura County Reporter, Senior Deputy District Attorney Brent Nibecker said he understands the frustration some people might feel since no criminal charges were filed by his office
“Particularly the brave victims and survivors at Thacher, who came forward to report their abuse either to MTO or to law enforcement or in some cases to both. To those individuals, I would just say our inability to bring charges should not be seen as endorsing what happened over the years at Thacher,” Nibecker said. “What was clear is that numerous children were victimized and that some adults who were entrusted with the care of those children violated that trust, while other adults failed to protect those children from others.”
Nibecker also hopes the case sends a message about the need to report sex abuse crimes right away.
“The primary takeaway that we would like to send to schools and other institutions that are entrusted with the protection and care of children is really the need to make a prompt report to law enforcement upon learning even a suspicion that child abuse, particularly child sexual abuse, is occurring,” Nibecker said. “Making a prompt report allows us to get adequate resources to those children to support them and to adult victims if they’re now adults. And it also gives us the best chance to conduct a meaningful criminal investigation and deliver criminal justice and criminal accountability to offenders.”