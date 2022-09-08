An Oxnard man has been convicted on international wildlife smuggling charges.
Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s office said Jose Manuel Perez, 30, pleaded guilty on Aug. 24 to two counts involving smuggling reptiles and one count of wildlife trafficking. According to the federal plea agreement, Perez and several accomplices smuggled animals for resale to others across the U.S. between January 2016 and February 2022.
“The smuggled animals – which included Yucatan box turtles, Mexican box turtles, baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards – were imported into the United States from Mexico and Hong Kong without declaring them to U.S. customs officials or obtaining permits required by an international treaty known as the Convention on the International Trade of Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora,” federal prosecutors stated in a news release.
Investigators said Perez rented a house in Tijuana and crossed the U.S. border about 36 times over a one-year period before he was arrested on Feb. 25, 2022 while attempting to enter the U.S. He was trying to smuggle 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing in small bags. Three of the reptiles died during the smuggling attempt, investigators said.
According to federal authorities, Perez may have been responsible for smuggling more than 1,700 wild animals with a total market value of over $739,000.
Animal rights activists say Perez’s conviction illustrates the cruelty involved in international wildlife trafficking.
Colin Henstock works as assistant manager of investigations for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, and told the Ventura County Reporter that it was a terrible ordeal for the smuggled animals.
“This is a prime example of the conditions that animals who are being trafficked endure,” Henstock said. “It was obviously horrific, the situation that these specific animals were in. But in the past, you know, we’ve heard of parrots who may be stuffed into plastic tubes that can be hidden in luggage. Baby turtles have been taped into their shells and then shoved by the dozen into tube socks. These animals are absolutely horrified. I mean, these are animals who are every bit as capable of feeling pain and terror as you or I are.”
Even though Henstock said he was happy to see a conviction in this case, it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to international wildlife smuggling.
“The business of buying and selling protected wildlife is a multibillion-dollar business. Experts and law enforcement have estimated that it’s one of the largest sources of criminal earnings on Earth,” he said.
Henstock cautions against having reptiles as pets even if purchased legally, and suggests adopting cats and dogs from shelters as an alternative.
“They’re not domesticated animals who can thrive in a home,” he said. “Three out of every four reptiles purchased as pets will die within a year, and that’s mostly due to improper care. They have very specific needs in order to remain healthy in terms of the proper diet, lighting, heat habitats and specialized veterinary care. And all too often, these animals live a short, miserable life in captivity.”
Perez is set to be sentenced on Dec. 1. Prosecutors said the smuggling counts carry federal prison terms of up to 20 years and the wildlife trafficking charge could result in a sentence of up to five years.