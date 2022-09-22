Yvon Chouinard and his family put Ventura on the global environmental movement map, growing Patagonia into a world-famous company known as much for its efforts to battle climate change as clothing that lasts decades instead of a fashion season.
Now the family’s latest move will guarantee that profits generated in the future — estimated by the New York Times at about $100 million a year — will be dedicated to environmental initiatives long after Chouinard, 83, is no longer around to steer the company’s ethos.
In a letter posted on the company website last week, Chouinard revealed that the formerly privately held Ventura-based business believed to be worth around $3 billion now has only one shareholder: Planet Earth.
“Instead of ‘going public,’ you could say we’re ‘going purpose.’ Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth for investors, we’ll use the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth,” Chouinard said in his letter. “Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth, we are using the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source. We’re making Earth our only shareholder. I am dead serious about saving this planet.”
Chouinard explained that 100% of the company’s voting stock has been transferred to the Patagonia Purpose Trust, which will be forever required to uphold the company’s mission statement, “We’re in business to save our home planet.” While family members no longer own the company’s stock, they will continue to serve on the board and guide decisions made by the Patagonia Purpose Trust.
The company’s nonvoting stock (representing 98% percent of the shares) is now owned by nonprofit charity the Holdfast Collective, a 501(c)(4) which will support environmental causes and political advocacy.
“The funding will come from Patagonia: Each year, the money we make after reinvesting in the business will be distributed as a dividend to help fight the crisis,” Chouinard said in his letter, which ended on a note of optimism. “Despite its immensity, the Earth’s resources are not infinite, and it’s clear we’ve exceeded its limits. But it’s also resilient. We can save our planet if we commit to it.”
“Consistent with what they’ve been doing their whole life”
To people who have watched Patagonia’s role in the environmental movement grow over the course of five decades, the family’s decision to give future profits away is not surprising. After all, it’s the company that ran a full page Black Friday ad in the New York Times 11 years ago imploring customers “Don’t buy this jacket” if they didn’t really need it, and to “think twice” before buying anything for that matter.
While the company’s environmental outlook has always been global, the support given to local environmental causes and campaigns has also been significant.
First-term State Assemblymember Steve Bennett, long known for his strong record on environmental issues, started his political career on the Ventura City Council before serving 16 years as a Ventura County Supervisor. Bennett told the Ventura County Reporter that during his first race for office he was helped by Patagonia, which provided a meeting space for a slate of environmentally minded candidates.
“Over and over again, we found ourselves on the same side with Patagonia, and Patagonia would step up and help us,” said Bennett, adding that the latest move by the Chouinard family, while groundbreaking, was not surprising.
“It’s consistent with what they’ve been doing their whole life. The family has been committed to this and has consistently been demonstrating that they’re going to try to find creative ways to use the profits of the company and their entrepreneurial skills to get good things done for the planet,” he said.
California State University Channel Islands Professor of Environmental Science and Resource Management Sean Anderson told the Ventura County Reporter that the decision is, “Super awesome, but also not surprising.”
Anderson added that the move could send a message to other companies that displaying a strong commitment to values can benefit a company in the long run if customers share those values and want to support the mission with what they purchase.
“It’s wonderful to have a great example of a good steward, a good company that both makes money, but also really is interested in things other than money and in using money to not create more inequality, but to create more opportunity,” explained Anderson. “And I think this is a great example of a corporation that is really about trying to make the world a better place but not be poor, and doing it right. Do it in a way that allows people to have the lights on, but also all of us to feel good about what we’re doing.”
“For us, this was the
ideal solution”
Company officials declined interview requests by the Ventura County Reporter, with a PR representative responding in an email, “As you can imagine, we’re pretty slammed at the moment in this department.”
Chouinard did speak with the New York Times, however, in what the newspaper called an “exclusive interview” and reflected on the reasons behind his decision.
“I didn’t want to be a businessman. Now I could die tomorrow and the company is going to continue doing the right thing for the next 50 years, and I don’t have to be around,” Chouinard told the New York Times. “I feel a big relief that I’ve put my life in order. For us, this was the ideal solution.” (“Billionaire No More: Patagonia Founder Gives Away the Company,” David Gelles, Sept. 14, 2022.)
Patagonia Chairperson Charles Conn said in a news release that the move should help the company remain profitable into the future, partly because customers share its values.
“The world is literally on fire,” Conn said. “Companies that create the next model of capitalism through deep commitment to purpose will attract more investment, better employees, and deeper customer loyalty. They are the future of business if we want to build a better world, and that future starts with what Yvon is doing now.”
View Yvon Chouinard’s letter on the Patagonia home page at