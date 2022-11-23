When environmental activist Andy Stahl heard that last month’s battle to extinguish the Howard Fire in the rugged mountains north of Ojai resulted in an airplane dropping fire retardant into Sespe Creek, he knew the incident would figure into a lawsuit he was already preparing to file against the U.S. Forest Service.
Stahl is executive director of Oregon-based Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics (FSEEE), which has been battling the federal government over issues including logging and protection of endangered species since 1989. The charity has also been working for more than a decade to keep the product known by the brand name Phos-Chek out of rivers and lakes, such as Sespe Creek. Government officials confirmed that Phos-Chek had been used to fight the Howard Fire, resulting in some getting into Sespe Creek.
“That’s a Wild and Scenic river in the middle of a wilderness area and critical habitat for endangered species. I mean, you can’t get much more ridiculous than that,” Stahl said. “It happened, coincidentally, that the fire was being fought at the time we filed the lawsuit and it somewhat catalyzed the case.”
Phos-Chek used while rescue efforts
were underway
Stahl told the Ventura County Reporter that FSEEE filed two successful lawsuits against the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) starting about 10 years ago that resulted in an agreement with the federal government to avoid allowing Phos-Chek to enter waterways with only certain exceptions, such as protecting human lives.
USFS officials say the Phos-Chek drop that impacted Sespe Creek last month was ordered to protect numerous hikers and hunters in the area who were eventually evacuated by a Ventura County Sheriff’s Department helicopter.
Los Padres National Forest Spokesperson Andrew Madsen told the Ventura County Reporter that the incident commander on the wildfire ordered the Phos-Chek drop.
“They requested the use of retardant in this area due to the imminent threat to life and limb based on what they knew about the numerous hikers and hunters who were on the other side of the fire from the trailhead,” Madsen explained. “And the request was approved by the Forest Supervisor to use retardant as a measure to keep that fire small while rescue efforts were underway to get those folks who were trapped out there out of that fire area.”
No injuries were reported from the fire. The cause of the blaze has not been officially determined but there were reports of rain and lightning strikes the day it broke out.
Forest Service report acknowledges “misapplication”
In the days following the Oct. 8 Howard Fire, USFS Wildlife Biologist Patrick Lieske wrote a report titled “Retardant Intrusion Assessment.”
The report stated that Sespe Creek is in a retardant avoidance area and is critical habitat for endangered steelhead trout and Arroyo toads. A visual inspection of the impacted area showed that Phos-Chek impacted both areas of dry streambed and pools that were full of water and did contain fish, Lieske wrote.
Aviation data reviewed by Lieske showed that there were four drops made by fixed-wing aircraft in the retardant avoidance area and the total amount of Phos-Check dropped was about 12,000 gallons. But despite the Phos-Chek that landed in Sespe Creek, Lieske wrote that he did not observe any wildlife in the area that had been killed by the misapplication.
“It was determined that while short-term impacts occurred, they were unlikely to have resulted in either take on federally listed species or adverse modification of critical habitat,” Lieske stated, adding that the incident did cause temporary degradation to water quality.
Scientists with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife who were sent to assess the impacts of the Phos-Chek that entered Sespe Creek also failed to find impacts to endangered wildlife. The scientists were able to catch multiple fish and determined that the water quality was “within normal ranges.”
FSEEE urges other methods for fighting fires
The lawsuit filed by FSEEE on Oct. 11 claims discharging fire retardant into waterways like Sespe Creek violated the Clean Water Act. It alleges that between 2012 and 2019, the USFS discharged “pollutant” into waterways at least 459 times, totaling over 761,000 gallons across the U.S., mostly concentrated in western states, particularly California.
“The Forest Service’s discharges of retardant pollutants into waterways from aircraft point sources is continuous, on-going, and unpermitted, in violation of the Clean Water Act,” the lawsuit states.
Stahl said that instead of using retardant to keep the Howard Fire to just 85 acres, water would have done the same thing.
“It’s a really good illustration of the silly use of fire retardant in a place where that fire wasn’t threatening anything. That’s in a wilderness area. It was not a hot, windy day. The fire could have been suppressed with water. Water is not toxic. Water does not kill fish. Retardant is toxic and it kills fish,” said Stahl. “So, I mean, there can’t be a clearer cut case that we don’t dump toxic pollutants in Wild and Scenic rivers in wilderness areas where we have endangered fish and endangered species. That’s like the worst possible place.”
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana in Missoula. USFS officials are still formulating a response and said they are unable to comment on pending litigation.